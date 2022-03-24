The U.S. Government Should Treat Nuclear Plants Like Military Jets

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 111.7 -0.61 -0.54%
Graph down Brent Crude 35 mins 119.0 -2.57 -2.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 5.402 +0.001 +0.02%
Graph up Heating Oil 16 mins 4.155 +0.002 +0.04%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 3.375 -0.015 -0.43%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 116.5 +3.26 +2.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 116.5 +3.26 +2.88%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 121.6 +6.04 +5.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 116.9 +2.34 +2.04%
Chart Mars US 35 mins 109.5 -2.64 -2.35%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 3.375 -0.015 -0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 111.7 +0.66 +0.59%
Graph up Murban 2 days 113.2 +0.91 +0.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 116.2 +6.08 +5.52%
Graph down Basra Light 115 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 124.6 +6.36 +5.38%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 121.6 +6.04 +5.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 121.6 +6.04 +5.23%
Chart Girassol 2 days 121.3 +5.91 +5.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 116.9 +2.34 +2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 100.9 +5.39 +5.64%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 100.8 +5.66 +5.95%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 117.1 +5.66 +5.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 115.3 +5.66 +5.16%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 113.2 +5.66 +5.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 110.4 +5.66 +5.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 110.4 +5.66 +5.40%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 112.5 +5.66 +5.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 116.0 +5.66 +5.13%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 110.7 +5.66 +5.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 116.5 +3.26 +2.88%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 108.8 -2.50 -2.25%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 102.5 -2.50 -2.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 112.2 -1.85 -1.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 106.3 -2.59 -2.38%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 110.2 -2.59 -2.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 110.2 -2.59 -2.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 108.8 -2.50 -2.25%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 105.3 +3.25 +3.19%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 117.8 -0.16 -0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 2 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 1 day "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 24 mins Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 2 days China Declared Its Russia Friendship Had ‘No Limits.’ It’s Having Second Thoughts.
  • 6 hours Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts
  • 2 days OILPRICE.COM VIDEO - 2 1/2 minutes - "Large-Scale Oil Supply Disruptions Ahead"

Breaking News:

EU Leaders Scoff At Putin's Rubles-For-Gas Demand

Why Is Europe So Divided On Nuclear Energy?

Why Is Europe So Divided On Nuclear Energy?

Though nuclear energy has many…

Russia’s Recklessness In Ukraine Sparks Concerns Of A Nuclear Disaster

Russia’s Recklessness In Ukraine Sparks Concerns Of A Nuclear Disaster

Russia’s war in Ukraine has…

Energy Markets Bet Against Nuclear As Election Nears In Japan

Energy Markets Bet Against Nuclear As Election Nears In Japan

Energy markets are anticipating the…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The U.S. Government Should Treat Nuclear Plants Like Military Jets

By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles - Mar 24, 2022, 3:00 PM CDT
  • The need for stable, reliable, and local power sources has been made painfully clear in recent months, and nuclear power is an obvious example of such a power source.
  • Unfortunately, nuclear power is not commercially viable due to the significant up-front costs and a not insignificant resistance from certain groups.
  • In order to revive the U.S. nuclear industry, the government would have to put the projects on its balance sheet in order to make the industry viable.
Join Our Community

A few weeks ago the Chinese government announced an audacious plan to build 150 new nuclear plants. No specifics were announced but we assume they were planning to build copies of the Chinese-designed 1,000 MW Hualong One reactor, considered an alternative to Westinghouse’s AP1000. No doubt aware of French and US difficulties completing new reactors on time and within budget, they estimated a per reactor cost of between $2.5-3 billion. The question for us here is: what would a comparable US commitment to build several hundred new nuclear reactors over the next two decades look like?

Our target number of new reactors for the US is 250 assuming roughly 1,000 MW sized units as opposed to small modular reactors (SMRs), enough to maintain nuclear energy’s 20% share of US-installed electric generating capacity (roughly 1.1 million MWs) while aging reactors could be retired on schedule.

Financing such a project is way beyond the balance sheet capacity of most investor-owned utilities. And more importantly, we believe there is no appetite among utility executives for new nuclear construction after SCANA’s multi-billion dollar nuclear plant cancellation and Southern Company's eventual completion of Plant Vogtle at multiples of its original cost estimate. And this is before one even considers the potential influence of anti-nuclear groups and plain old NIMBYs. Given the present lack of interest and inertia regarding this technology, it is not unreasonable to think that, unless something changes, nuclear power in the US may slowly decline to irrelevance.

We think a nuclear program should be viewed the same way as a new weapons system, such as a fighter jet being ordered by the Pentagon. In this situation, a private-sector contractor submits a bid, has it approved, and then builds the system. Massive cost overruns in this context provide fodder for an occasional headline but, otherwise, they are either assumed or ignored as a result of a bipartisan consensus in Congress that routinely authorizes funds for these types of projects. The underlying assumption here is that our leaders mostly agree that these things, regardless of cost, are necessary. And everyone basically moves on.

One underlying assumption here is that manufacturing many units of the same design lowers costs even if the first few models are way over budget. This makes perfect sense when thinking in terms of building several hundred airplanes. Who cares if the first five planes are way over budget if the next 95 are on budget? It’s the average cost of the entire fleet that matters. Same with nuclear plants. However, unlike France, the US has never taken this standardized approach. There has been a bespoke aspect to nuclear power plant construction almost from the beginning in the U.S. The mistaken assumption here was that the plant builder, simply by offering local market prices for materials and labor, could complete these enormously complicated projects expeditiously. However, a shortage of skilled labor, critical materials, or architects unfamiliar with new and often changing designs caused delays, or worse, required that previously completed work be totally redone.

One way to diminish the public’s obsession with nuclear new build costs is to place these systems’ development costs on the federal government’s balance sheet so that popular outrage over massive cost overruns does not completely stifle our nuclear program. Then hopefully a bipartisan consensus emerges that the program is necessary, it develops a constituency of beneficiaries, new build costs decline, and bureaucratic momentum does the rest.

The politics of new nuclear construction are also difficult for investor-owned utilities to contend with because a new nuclear plant inevitably entails large, unpopular electricity price increases.   It is axiomatic in the industry that no one likes inordinately large rate increases. The enhanced public scrutiny via the public service commission or simply from politicians eager to latch on to a popular issue would worry industry executives and shareholders alike. In addition, with the emergence of so-called “cord cutters”, those installing solar and battery systems and exiting the utility network entirely, the pressure to avoid outsized rate hikes has increased. 

The other obvious reason to exclude investor-owned utilities from our proposed program of nuclear new build is geography. The IOUs are by definition geographically constrained. They only operate within a given franchise area. Granted, that area may cover several states. But to us, this is clearly a case where our present, Balkanized electricity ownership system is an organizational and structural impediment to progress. A program of this scale, given the amounts of incremental energy contemplated, should be viewed as a regional or national endeavor. In addition, we would emphasize the need for transmission upgrades that facilitate increasing inter-regional power transfer. The existing ISO/RTO could be allocated multi-reactor nuclear stations based on the prospects for future energy needs and plant retirements.

Related: Big Oil Is No Longer “Unbankable”

If increased electrification is the goal, then emphasis should be on low prices. Basically, we would turn the concept of the reserve margin on its head. Reserve margins of excess generating capacity are supposed to be adequate but not too big so as to impair profits. This is profit-maximizing corporate behavior. A government on the other hand can take into account far broader societal benefits. If as a society we want to continue to encourage the use of cleaner electricity versus fossil gas and coal, then the price has to remain reasonable so as to permit substantially increased usage. Otherwise, consumer acceptance becomes that much harder. We would advocate for much larger regional reserve margins for two reasons. First, just look at summer peaking in Texas where the electrical grid failed due to an extreme winter peak. It appears that climate change for electric utilities means increasing exposure to wild swings in weather-related demand. Higher reserve margins would only improve reliability at a time when electric utilities are growing and encouraging customers to abandon natural gas in their homes and businesses. This is an intra-utility competition. 

Lastly, we want to address one aspect regarding concepts for small modular reactors. First, the name itself is problematic. These next-generation reactor designs contemplate up to eight separate reactors at a single station producing amounts of power almost comparable to those of our present gigawatt-scale plants. While the actual physical footprint of these SMRs is smaller, the cost is still expected to be way above natural gas or renewable electric generation. Our main point is that these are not small, simply small-er. But it is their modularity that is unique and most important. Given manufacturing difficulties with large nuclear reactors, the hope here is that the smaller (and hopefully standardized size) of the individual units makes the manufacturing easier, cheaper, and faster. The goal is for all major components to be manufactured at a facility rather than “hand” built on the job site. Will this address the current problem of runaway nuclear construction costs? We have no idea. But a techno-friendly approach would suggest building and operating several prototypes and then re-evaluating them.

This also requires a change in mindset. With respect to the adoption of new, costly technologies like nuclear, we would recommend the government adopt a “smorgasbord” approach. Imagine facing a long table filled with equally delicious items. One good strategy would be to pick very lightly on the first pass and then load up our plates after deciding which is our favorite. We would suggest the same approach with new nuclear technologies. Encourage the development of every competing nuclear technology and then invest heavily in the most promising prototype technologies while recognizing that the “also-rans”, such as nuclear fusion, may yet offer promising results in the future. Recall that the electric vehicle, which is gaining increasing public acceptance by the day, as a technology, was first available in 1899 and accounted for over 25% of new vehicles sold then.  

Our last point concerns the political environment in the US. One of the two major political parties, the Republicans, has pretty firmly embraced the concept of climate change denialism. Former President Trump articulated his party's view the other day at a political rally claiming the climate change issue is a complete hoax and that what we are experiencing is simply changing weather. Regardless of our personal views, the point is that a large percentage of the public may agree with this and that their political party may again be in full control of the federal government in a few years. Unlike in Europe, pro-nuclear advocates cannot offer a new nuclear development program as an appropriate response to ameliorating the harm of increasing CO2 or methane levels. If one denies climate change, nuclear advocates are only offering a high-cost solution to an environmental issue that for many Republicans doesn’t exist. Interestingly the poles here have reversed. We previously would have expected the greatest opposition to new nuclear from the political left as in Europe. Now it could come from the political right as well. 

For many years, we have argued that nuclear power is not and never was a commercial technology. The nuclear industry and nuclear builders and operators pretended that it was, but relied on government research and development, government insurance, government regulation, and lately, direct government subsidy. US investors no longer buy that story.  If we really want a nuclear revival, the government will have to do the reviving directly.

By Leonard Hyman and William Tilles

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant On Fire Following Russian Attack

Next Post

Russia’s Recklessness In Ukraine Sparks Concerns Of A Nuclear Disaster
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oilfield Service Majors Aren’t Pulling Out Of Russia

Oilfield Service Majors Aren’t Pulling Out Of Russia
Russia Oil Exports To India Soar On Sanctions

Russia Oil Exports To India Soar On Sanctions
Russia’s Proposed Ban On Uranium Exports Sends Stocks Soaring

Russia’s Proposed Ban On Uranium Exports Sends Stocks Soaring
The World Could See A Record-Breaking Oil Supply Shock

The World Could See A Record-Breaking Oil Supply Shock
Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Is A Catastrophe For Its Oil Industry

Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Is A Catastrophe For Its Oil Industry



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com