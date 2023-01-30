The True Cost Of Ignoring Nuclear Energy In The UK

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 56 mins 77.90 -1.78 -2.23%
Graph down Brent Crude 34 mins 85.59 -1.07 -1.23%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.15 -1.02 -1.20%
Graph down Natural Gas 56 mins 2.677 -0.172 -6.04%
Graph down Gasoline 56 mins 2.499 -0.090 -3.47%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 82.73 -0.91 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 82.73 -0.91 -1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.67 -1.02 -1.16%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.31 +0.84 +0.99%
Chart Mars US 21 mins 75.30 -1.78 -2.31%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.499 -0.090 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 83.84 +1.20 +1.45%
Graph up Murban 4 days 86.77 +1.78 +2.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 80.95 -0.91 -1.11%
Graph down Basra Light 427 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 86.74 -0.93 -1.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 86.67 -1.02 -1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.67 -1.02 -1.16%
Chart Girassol 4 days 86.10 -0.85 -0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.31 +0.84 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 57.44 -0.89 -1.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 58.43 -1.33 -2.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 81.83 -1.33 -1.60%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 80.08 -1.33 -1.63%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 77.23 -1.33 -1.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 73.93 -1.33 -1.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 73.93 -1.33 -1.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 75.23 -1.33 -1.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 84.18 -1.33 -1.56%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 73.53 -1.33 -1.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 82.73 -0.91 -1.09%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.25 -1.25 -1.61%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 70.00 -1.25 -1.75%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 83.86 +0.83 +1.00%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 72.51 -0.65 -0.89%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 76.16 -0.65 -0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.16 -0.65 -0.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.25 -1.25 -1.61%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 83.09 -1.33 -1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 8 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 4 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 10 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 14 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 15 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 17 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav

Breaking News:

Texas Breaks Natural Gas Production Record

How Significant Was The Latest Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough?

How Significant Was The Latest Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough?

Famously, nuclear fusion is always…

In Unexpected Swing, Germany’s Public Now Favors Nuclear Power

In Unexpected Swing, Germany’s Public Now Favors Nuclear Power

Russia’s war in Ukraine is…

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

Nuclear power is one of…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The True Cost Of Ignoring Nuclear Energy In The UK

By City A.M - Jan 30, 2023, 2:00 PM CST
  • The UK's neglect of its nuclear industry has led to challenges in meeting energy demands during winter and a heightened risk of blackouts. 
  • The government's lack of support for the nuclear sector has resulted in a decline in nuclear power as a source of energy in the UK. 
  • Experts warn of the consequences of ignoring the nuclear industry and call for a revival of the sector, with a focus on building a pipeline of projects to secure energy supply and meet the country's energy demands.
Join Our Community

The price of continued stalling in the UK’s nuclear ambitions was exposed last week, when the National Grid paid households to turn off their tumble dryers, television sets and electric ovens as it scrambled to shore up energy supplies to ease the threat of blackouts amid frosty winter weather.

Suppliers across the sector offered discounts to households using smart meters on Monday and Tuesday evening who were prepared to slash their energy usage at peak times in exchange for discounts on their electricity bills.

It also placed three separate requests over the week to warm up the UK’s remaining coal power units on standby in case operating margins were strained – whose lifespans have been extended in case of a supply crunch over the winter.

This shed a stark light on the neglect of the UK’s nuclear industry, which would have been able to provide ample power if repeated governments had not repeatedly failed to support the sector.

Experts also warned MPs last week about consequences of the government’s inability to properly support nuclear power.  

Engineering advisor Dame Sue Ion told the BEIS Select Committee last week that approving and building one nuclear power plant at a time rather than developing a real pipeline of projects jeopardised the country’s supply security ambitions.

“We have lost the plot in terms of what we need to run a viable, vibrant nuclear energy system in the 21st century. One design for each parliament is a crazy way to be doing things,” Ion said.

She argued the government needed to show commitment to a fleet, even if was just a small fleet “to give investors the opportunity to have confidence in government policy.”

The industry has been supportive of the government’s efforts to revive the country’s ageing nuclear fleet, with a target of ramping up generation from 7GW to 24GW by 2050 and eight new reactors approved by the end of the decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, it has become increasingly concerned over the pace of progress.

Alistair Evans, government and corporate affairs director for Rolls-Royce – which has proposed its own small, modular reactors (SMRs) with a consortium of investors – told MPs in a later session that the government’s commitment to transform the nuclear sector was “meaningless without a plan.”

Sizewell C is unlikely to receive a final funding decision until next year, while ministers are squabbling over the costs involved in greenlighting more of Rolls-Royce’s SMRs, raising the prospect that a decision to approve the small reactors might not be reached until the next parliament in 2025.

Currently, the only plant under construction is Hinkley Point C, which is not set for completion until 2027 at a cost of £26bn, making it two years late and 45 per cent over budget.

UK’s ageing nuclear fleet is now set for decommission

Nuclear sector in desperate need of revival

Nuclear power now represents just 15 per cent of the UK’s mix – well below its peak of 26 per cent capacity in 1997.

All five power plants and nine reactors operating across the UK are set to be decommissioned by 2035 at the latest, meaning new plants are essential to boosting generation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, the UK is now on course to record three entire decades without a new nuclear plant, with Sizewell B the last to finish construction domestically in 1995.

The appeal of nuclear power is obvious. It provides a low-carbon, continuous output and is a baseload power source not dependent on either the weather or unfavourable geopolitical conditions.

This was understood in the 1950s and 1960s when the UK was a global leader in the nuclear sector, establishing the world’s first civil nuclear programme and developing innovative reactors such as Chapelcross and Dounreay PFR.

Despite successive commitments from governments across the political spectrum, the nuclear industry has been, and continues to be, left to decline.

The West is currently paying the price for being highly dependent on unpredictable regimes for fossil fuels to meet its consumption needs.

Some say renewables will be able to plug the gap as we reject Russian oil and gas, chase net zero targets and shore up domestic energy supplies.

Much was made of wind power generating over half the UK’s energy mix over the Christmas window, and while the advancing role of renewables is clear to see, wind generated less than 15 per cent of the country’s required power during last week’s cold snap – dropping to just above 10 per cent yesterday.

Alongside concerns over its intermittency on windless days, there also remain questions over long-term storage of the power it generates, with clean energy specialists struggling to store power in batteries for more than a handful of hours.

There is every reason to believe renewable generation will continue to advance over time – yet the need for a proven, continuous, low carbon power source has never been more urgent, and the only viable option for that is nuclear power. 

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Small Modular Nuclear Reactors Are A Game Changer For Clean Power
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West
Offshore Oil And Gas Is Back, Baby

Offshore Oil And Gas Is Back, Baby
Why Oil Won’t Trade Above $100 This Year

Why Oil Won’t Trade Above $100 This Year
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Crash By 7%

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Crash By 7%
Europe’s Energy Crisis Leaves Almost All Of Pakistan Without Power

Europe’s Energy Crisis Leaves Almost All Of Pakistan Without Power

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com