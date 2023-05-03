Support For Nuclear Energy In The U.S. Is At A 10-Year High

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.19 -3.47 -4.84%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 71.98 -3.34 -4.43%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 72.02 -3.12 -4.15%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.157 -0.057 -2.57%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.310 -0.125 -5.15%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.30 -4.41 -5.53%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.03 +1.63 +2.08%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 70.16 -3.90 -5.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.310 -0.125 -5.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 77.91 -1.03 -1.30%
Graph down Murban 2 days 78.89 -1.11 -1.39%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 72.69 -4.58 -5.93%
Graph down Basra Light 520 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 75.20 -4.97 -6.20%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 75.30 -4.41 -5.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.30 -4.41 -5.53%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.54 -4.30 -5.19%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.03 +1.63 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.87 -4.12 -6.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 50.41 -4.00 -7.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 73.81 -4.00 -5.14%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 72.06 -4.00 -5.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 69.21 -4.00 -5.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 65.91 -4.00 -5.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 65.91 -4.00 -5.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 67.21 -4.00 -5.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 76.16 -4.00 -4.99%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 65.51 -4.00 -5.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 72.00 -1.25 -1.71%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 65.75 -1.25 -1.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 78.25 +0.43 +0.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 68.19 -1.12 -1.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 72.14 -1.12 -1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 72.14 -1.12 -1.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 72.00 -1.25 -1.71%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 78.17 +0.46 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Investment in renewables tanking
  • 6 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 3 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 8 hours The Bear in the China Shop!
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

New York State Successfully Passes Ban On Natural Gas Stoves

Will The EU Sanction Russia’s Nuclear Industry?

Will The EU Sanction Russia’s Nuclear Industry?

Throughout the year, the EU…

New Nuclear Technology Is Safer, More Efficient And More Sustainable

New Nuclear Technology Is Safer, More Efficient And More Sustainable

Fourth-generation nuclear power is being…

Has Germany’s Era Of Nuclear Energy Come To An End?

Has Germany’s Era Of Nuclear Energy Come To An End?

Germany’s decision to end nuclear…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Support For Nuclear Energy In The U.S. Is At A 10-Year High

By Haley Zaremba - May 03, 2023, 4:00 PM CDT
  • A new Gallup poll shows that support for nuclear energy in the United States is at a 10-year high, with support from both Democrats and Republicans increasing.
  • The growing support in the U.S. is part of a broader global trend as energy security becomes increasingly important, it also tracks the historical correlation between oil prices and support for nuclear energy.
  • The United States may be the world’s largest nuclear energy producer, but its nuclear industry has been in decline and public support will be critical if it is to recover.
Join Our Community

A brand new Gallup poll shows that support for nuclear energy in the United States is at a 10-year high. This finding is in keeping with what is proving to be a global groundswell in support of the oft-maligned, always contentious form of energy production. As pressure ramps up globally for the rapid expansion of reliable and low-emissions energy, the myriad benefits of nuclear power are becoming less and less overshadowed by its obvious and sometimes terrifying drawbacks. 

For several generations now, nuclear disasters such as Fukushima, Three Mile Island, and Chernobyl have dominated the conception of nuclear power in the public consciousness. As a result, few people have historically been in support of developing a new nuclear power project in their backyard, or even their country. But those hesitations are starting to recede as the benefits of a proven, zero-emissions energy technology start to tip the scales. Plus, we now have access to an increasingly big evidence base showing that nuclear meltdowns are actually extremely rare. In fact, it has been calculated that on the whole nuclear energy actually saves lives by preventing millions of deaths that would otherwise be caused by air pollution from burning fossil fuels. 

According to Gallup, however, the real reason that support for nuclear energy has waxed and waned in the United States is directly tied to oil prices. “Throughout the course of Gallup’s trend,” the report states, “Americans have generally been more amenable to the use of nuclear energy as one of the ways to provide electricity for the U.S. when oil prices have been high and less open to it when oil prices are low.” 

Nuclear

Support for nuclear power also differs among various social groups. According to the most recent U.S. data, more Republicans are in support of nuclear energy than Democrats (62% versus 46%, respectively), and more men are in support of nuclear energy than women (67% versus 42%, respectively). Support also varies by level of education, with more education being associated with a higher level of support: 63% of college graduates and 51% of respondents without a college degree expressed support for using nuclear energy as a source of electricity in the U.S. 

Nuclear

Interestingly, the higher level of support for nuclear energy amongst Republicans comes at a time when the ruling Democratic party is also pushing a nuclear energy agenda, an unusual source of common ground that could bode well for bi-partisan support of nuclear energy development. At present, the United States still holds the distinction of being the world’s single biggest producer of nuclear energy. However, the industry has been in decline for decades, and the country’s nuclear fleet is getting concerningly long in the tooth. If the United States wants to reclaim its status as a leader in new nuclear energy development, it has a lot of work to do. 

The tie-in between oil prices and support for nuclear energy means that public opinion will likely continue to fluctuate over the next decade. However, other factors influencing support for nuclear energy seem to be on a direct upward trend. The private sector, and especially Silicon Valley is throwing its full weight behind the endorsement of increasing the amount of nuclear power in the U.S. energy mix. Incentives from the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act will also influence investments now that will have impacts on the industry for years to come. The Act provides a production tax credit for existing reactors, incentivizes advanced nuclear deployment, and provides funding for advanced assaying of low-enriched uranium to help build up domestic supply chains for the essential nuclear fission fuel source. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

New Nuclear Technology Is Safer, More Efficient And More Sustainable
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The 10 Countries With The Largest Natural Gas Reserves

The 10 Countries With The Largest Natural Gas Reserves
The Brent Oil Benchmark Is About To Change Forever

The Brent Oil Benchmark Is About To Change Forever
5 Oil Producing Nations Ask To Join BRICS Alliance

5 Oil Producing Nations Ask To Join BRICS Alliance
The 10 Most Incredible Oil And Gas Discoveries Of All Time

The 10 Most Incredible Oil And Gas Discoveries Of All Time
Saudi Aramco Replaces Microsoft As The World’s Second-Largest Company

Saudi Aramco Replaces Microsoft As The World’s Second-Largest Company

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com