Romania Bets On Nuclear Energy To Reduce Dependence On Russian Gas

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 104.1 -2.09 -1.97%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 109.8 -1.90 -1.70%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 112.9 +0.34 +0.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 6.208 -0.650 -9.48%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 3.755 -0.079 -2.06%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 107.0 -11.24 -9.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 107.0 -11.24 -9.50%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 115.2 -4.21 -3.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 111.0 -2.54 -2.24%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 104.6 +1.08 +1.04%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.755 -0.079 -2.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 106.7 -4.98 -4.46%
Graph down Murban 2 days 110.5 -4.88 -4.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 106.9 -3.99 -3.60%
Graph down Basra Light 206 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 113.8 -4.27 -3.62%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 115.2 -4.21 -3.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 115.2 -4.21 -3.53%
Chart Girassol 2 days 113.3 -3.91 -3.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 111.0 -2.54 -2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 92.09 -3.33 -3.49%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 108.3 -3.33 -2.98%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 106.6 -3.33 -3.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 104.5 -3.33 -3.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 101.6 -3.33 -3.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 101.6 -3.33 -3.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 103.7 -3.33 -3.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 107.3 -3.33 -3.01%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 101.9 -3.33 -3.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 107.0 -11.24 -9.50%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 102.5 -4.50 -4.21%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 96.25 -4.50 -4.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 9 days 121.9 -2.23 -1.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 101.3 -3.33 -3.18%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 105.2 -3.33 -3.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 105.2 -3.33 -3.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 102.5 -4.50 -4.21%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 96.50 -3.25 -3.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 113.6 -1.87 -1.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 3 hours Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 5 hours Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 8 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 326 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 3 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 5 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 8 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0

Breaking News:

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Why Nuclear Energy Is More Relevant Than Ever

Why Nuclear Energy Is More Relevant Than Ever

The debate over nuclear power…

Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant On Fire Following Russian Attack

Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant On Fire Following Russian Attack

Russian shells have reportedly caused…

The Two Billionaires Reimagining Nuclear Energy

The Two Billionaires Reimagining Nuclear Energy

Two of the world’s richest…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Romania Bets On Nuclear Energy To Reduce Dependence On Russian Gas

By Haley Zaremba - Jun 23, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Europe is racing to cut its dependence on Russian energy.
  • Romania's nuclear plans are quickly emerging as a potential solution to the region’s energy crisis.
  • The proliferation of nuclear energy in the European Union, as well as the initiation of the SMR sector, could have major implications for the global fight against climate change.
Join Our Community

For years, nuclear researchers, investors, and advocates have said that small modular reactors (SMRs) will not only be the future of nuclear energy, but they will also be the future of energy, period. As the world rushes to balance the decarbonization imperative with the need to maintain energy security and independence, nuclear energy has emerged as a strong alternative to fossil fuels. SMRs, in particular, have gained a lot of attention for their myriad advantages, most notably their modularity. The field of SMRs is just emerging and models are still under development, leaving the field wide open for competition. And a new, unexpected candidate may be stepping up to take the lead in the SMR vanguard: Romania.  For decades, Romania has derived about 20 percent of its energy mix from the nuclear plants that are part of the lasting legacy of the country’s infamous dictator Nicolae Ceausescu, who was ousted from power and summarily executed in 1989. While Ceausescu is remembered for his cruelty, authoritarianism, and the nefarious cult of personality, his aim to wean Romania off of reliance on Russia by making the nation energy-independent has left the country in a great position for the current energy crisis. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which shares a 400-mile border with Romania, has rekindled the desire to shore up Romanian energy autonomy. To do so, Romania is planning on revitalizing decades-old nuclear plants that never came online, and “leading the way into” SMRs, according to reporting from the New York Times.

As a zero-carbon, proven technology with lots of existing infrastructure around the world, nuclear energy holds major potential for speeding up the green energy transition. However, one of the major problems with this plan is the prohibitive start-up cost of building a new nuclear plant. This is where SMRs come in. These models can be standardized and built off-site in order to cut down on costs and make nuclear power more efficient and scalable, and use passive cooling systems that prevent a meltdown in many accident scenarios. 

Related: Biden's Gas Tax Suspension Proposal Falls Flat In Congress

If Romania can execute its ambitious plans to ramp up nuclear power capacity and production, it could allow Europe to successfully turn its back on Russian energy for good. “Some see Romania, a nation of 21 million roughly the size of Oregon, as having the potential to become a regional energy powerhouse that could help wean neighbors in eastern and southern Europe from dependence on Moscow,” writes the Times. This move would not only be essential to prop up sanctions against the Kremlin, it is also crucial for maintaining Europe’s energy security and preventing future displays of Putin’s power over the West. the European Union’s enormous reliance on Russian oil and gas has given Russia a dangerous amount of leverage which Putin has wielded mightily in the context of the current conflict. 

This, too, may play directly into elevating the importance and acceptance of nuclear power across Europe, especially Germany. “Opposition to all things nuclear was the bedrock of the modern German political psyche. Then came Russia’s war in Ukraine,” Foreign Policy wrote this week. While Germany has remained firm in its convictions that nuclear energy must be phased out entirely, due to concerns over public safety and radioactive waste, it may not be able to maintain this stance as the Kremlin continues to choke off the nation’s access to natural gas – until this conflict, Russia provided about half of Germany’s natural gas. So far, Germany has responded to the squeeze by firing up old coal plants, to the horror of climate advocates. Now top German economists have suggested that Germany delay the closure of the country’s three remaining nuclear plants, which are slated to close at the end of this year. In doing so, Foreign Policy says that the economists have broken a “long-standing cultural and political taboo.” 

One thing is clear: against the backdrop of Russia’s war in Ukraine, the usual EU playbook is out the window. Just a year ago, it would be laughable absurdism to posit that Germany would pivot to nuclear energy and Romania would be a linchpin in the continent’s energy security – but here we are. And it could be a lot worse. For all of the concerns associated with nuclear energy – not to mention relying on tax-happy Romania for energy trading – the proliferation of nuclear energy in the European Union, as well as the earnest initiation of the SMR sector, could have sweeping positive implications for the global fight against climate change. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

 


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

South Korea's Multi-Pronged Approach To Boost Nuclear Energy
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Petrochemical Industry Is Set To Explode

The Petrochemical Industry Is Set To Explode
The Perfect Storm In Oil Caught Markets Off Guard

The Perfect Storm In Oil Caught Markets Off Guard
Oil Bears Burst Back Onto The Scene

Oil Bears Burst Back Onto The Scene
Why Is The United States Still Exporting Fuel?

Why Is The United States Still Exporting Fuel?
Oil Tumbles Below $110 As Fears Of Recession Intensify

Oil Tumbles Below $110 As Fears Of Recession Intensify



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com