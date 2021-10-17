Why Is The World Still Ignoring Geothermal Energy?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 82.28 +0.97 +1.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 84.86 +0.86 +1.02%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 5.410 -0.277 -4.87%
Graph up Heating Oil 2 days 2.574 +0.012 +0.48%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.486 +0.051 +2.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.51 +0.79 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 82.51 +0.79 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 84.34 +1.42 +1.71%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.50 +0.71 +0.87%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 79.83 +0.92 +1.17%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.486 +0.051 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 82.88 +0.74 +0.90%
Graph up Murban 3 days 84.15 +0.76 +0.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 78.98 +1.60 +2.07%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 83.78 +1.04 +1.26%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 84.77 +1.95 +2.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 84.34 +1.42 +1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 84.34 +1.42 +1.71%
Chart Girassol 3 days 84.59 +1.58 +1.90%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.50 +0.71 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 67.04 +0.74 +1.12%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 66.61 +0.62 +0.94%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 80.31 +0.87 +1.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 81.71 +0.87 +1.08%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 79.21 +0.57 +0.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 75.16 -0.68 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 75.16 -0.68 -0.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 76.06 -0.88 -1.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 79.66 +0.62 +0.78%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 75.31 -0.68 -0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.51 +0.79 +0.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 78.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 72.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 83.71 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 76.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 80.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 80.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 78.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 71.50 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.50 +0.62 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 11 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 1 hour California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 20 hours "Here is The Hidden $150 Trillion Agenda Behind The "Crusade" Against Climate Change" - Zero Hedge re: Bank of America REPORT
  • 20 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days An Indian Opinion on What is Going on in China
  • 2 days "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 1 day Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 2 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 3 days Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 3 days Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 5 days Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 2 days U.S. : Employers Can Buy Retirement Security for $2.64 an Hour
  • 2 days Storage of gas cylinders

Breaking News:

Coal Generation In UK Jumps As Wind Speed Drops

How Can Emerging Markets Capitalize On Geothermal Energy’s Potential?

How Can Emerging Markets Capitalize On Geothermal Energy’s Potential?

Solar and wind typically dominate…

Can Abandoned Oil Wells Be Used To Generate Geothermal Power?

Can Abandoned Oil Wells Be Used To Generate Geothermal Power?

There are hundreds of thousands…

Could Oil Drillers Make Geothermal Energy Go Mainstream?

Could Oil Drillers Make Geothermal Energy Go Mainstream?

Geothermal energy, after years of…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Geothermal Energy
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Is The World Still Ignoring Geothermal Energy?

By Haley Zaremba - Oct 17, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Geothermal is available year-round, is not a variable renewable energy like wind or solar (which are dependent on the weather) and already exists in many locations in a commercial capacity.
  • One of the biggest challenges facing the scalability of geothermal plants is cost.
  • In Italy, a team of scientists has proposed repurposing old oil and gas wells, which already are dub deep into the heat of the Earth, as geothermal energy plants.
Join Our Community

As the world begins to accept the urgency of mitigating and adapting to climate change, many nations around the globe are starting to work toward a clean energy transition in more tangible and ambitious ways than ever before. The transition can’t come fast enough. This August the UN issued a “code red for humanity” accompanying a report that showed that not only have humans already irreversibly altered the climate, but the window for avoiding even more damage and the worst effects of climate change is also rapidly closing. So we know what the goal is -- decarbonization -- but what exactly will it take to get there? 

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has put together a scenario that shows one potential answer to that exact question. Their Sustainable Development Scenario (SDS) is “a ‘well below 2 °C’ pathway [that] represents a gateway to the outcomes targeted by the Paris Agreement.” This refers to the goal of limiting global average temperatures from rising more than 1.5° Celsius above pre-industrial averages in order to avoid the worst impacts of global warming. The SDS is a comprehensive scenario which lays out feasible pathways for growth for a wide range of low-emissions forms of energy production. 

One of those low impact, low-carbon alternatives is geothermal energy, which sources energy from the heat of the Earth’s core. Geothermal is available year-round, is not a variable renewable energy like wind or solar (which are dependent on the weather) and already exists in many locations in a commercial capacity. Plus, the potential for scaling geothermal energy is enormous. According to figures from the United States’ Department of Energy, as yet untapped in-country geothermal resources could supply as much as 10 percent of current domestic energy needs. 

In order to fit with the SDS projection, geothermal energy would have to grow at a rate of 10% each year. In reality, not only is geothermal’s actual current growth rate far less than 10%, it’s actually been shrinking. “Geothermal electricity generation increased by an estimated 3% in 2019, below the average growth of the five previous years'' the IEA reports

Why is a proven technology with such promising energy transition potential on the decline when we need it most? The primary reason is that developing new geothermal plants is expensive. “To grow as a national solution, geothermal must overcome significant technical and non-technical barriers in order to reduce cost and risk,” says the introduction to a 2019 U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) report — GeoVision: Harnessing the Heat Beneath Our Feet. “The subsurface exploration required for geothermal energy is foremost among these barriers, given the expense, complexity, and risk of such activities.”

But advocates of geothermal energy see an extremely simple solution to this barrier to entry: redirect some of that money that is still going toward subsidies for fossil fuels. Geothermal may be expensive upfront, but climate change will be much costlier. What’s more, there are many scientists and researchers, working in both public and private capacities, who are making great strides to advance geothermal technology and adapt it to be both more adaptable and more scalable. 

In Italy, a team of scientists has proposed repurposing old oil and gas wells, which already are dub deep into the heat of the Earth, as geothermal energy plants as a way of lowering costs and taking advantage of existing infrastructure. There have also been enormous advances in the field of enhanced geothermal systems (EGS). “Historically, in order to provide geothermal energy, sites had to have three things: heat, water, and permeability. But for EGS, new geothermal fields can exist in the absence of underground water reservoirs,” explains the Climate Reality Project. “In EGS, you drill down into the Earth’s crust and fracture a hot rock formation. Water is injected into the wells, heated by the rock, and returned back to the surface. The steam is then used to power a turbine or generator, and any excess water collected is sent back into the Earth to be reused.”

Thanks to EGS, geothermal is no longer just for Icelanders. It’s possible at a commercial scale nearly anywhere on Earth. If policymakers and energy industry leaders can be convinced to get behind geothermal energy in earnest, it could be a gamechanger in the fight against climate change. In fact, depending on who you ask, geothermal is not just a good alternative, it’s an absolute imperative for a decarbonized world.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Can Emerging Markets Capitalize On Geothermal Energy’s Potential?
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Brent Crude Nears $85 As Global Energy Crisis Worsens

Brent Crude Nears $85 As Global Energy Crisis Worsens
High Natural Gas Prices Could Lead To 2 Million Bpd Extra Oil Demand

High Natural Gas Prices Could Lead To 2 Million Bpd Extra Oil Demand
Canada’s Oil Stocks Are Trading At Bargain Basement Prices

Canada’s Oil Stocks Are Trading At Bargain Basement Prices
The Facts Behind Saudi Arabia’s Outrageous Oil Claims

The Facts Behind Saudi Arabia’s Outrageous Oil Claims
U.S. Oil Stocks Are Seriously Undervalued Right Now

U.S. Oil Stocks Are Seriously Undervalued Right Now



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com