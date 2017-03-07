Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Latest Libyan Faction Fighting Drags Oil Output Down

Oil And Gas IPOs Return Amid Oil Price Recovery

Oil And Gas IPOs Return Amid Oil Price Recovery

The oil price crash resulted…

Global Energy Advisory 3rd March 2017

Global Energy Advisory 3rd March 2017

The Syrian army has retaken…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Shell Gives Up Largest US Refinery To Saudi Aramco

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 07, 2017, 11:36 AM CST Shell Logo

Royal Dutch Shell and Saudi Aramco have finalized the agreement to split the assets, liabilities and businesses of their 50/50 refining and marketing joint venture in the U.S., Motiva Enterprises, targeting transaction closure in the second quarter this year, the Anglo-Dutch oil major and the Saudi oil giant said in separate statements.

The two companies had originally announced in March 2016 that they signed a non-binding letter of intent to divide the assets of Motiva Enterprises, a joint venture set up in 1998 and operated as a 50/50 refining and marketing joint venture since 2002.

Under the terms of the final negotiated transaction, Saudi Aramco’s wholly owned subsidiary Saudi Refining, Inc (SRI) will assume full ownership of the Motiva Enterprises LLC name and legal entity, including the 600,000-barrel-per-day Port Arthur,Texas, refinery—the largest in the U.S, Shell said in a statement on Monday.

Aramco will also have 24 distribution terminals, and Motiva will have the right to exclusively sell Shell-branded gasoline and diesel in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., as well as the eastern half of Texas and the majority of Florida.

Shell, on the other hand, will become the sole owner of the other two Motiva refineries—the 230,000-bpd Convent, Louisiana refinery, and the 235,000–bpd Norco, Louisiana refinery. Shell will also own 11 distribution terminals, Shell-branded markets in Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Louisiana, a portion of the Florida panhandle, and the North-eastern region of the U.S. Shell will integrate these assets with its downstream business in North America.

Related: OPEC Sends Mixed Signals About Output Cut Extension

Saudi Aramco President and CEO Amin H. Nasser said in the company statement:

“Saudi Aramco will provide Motiva with the strong financial support and necessary liquidity needed to maintain an investment grade credit rating and capitalize on growth and expansion opportunities to help the company become a highly competitive major downstream player in the U.S.”

Both companies said that subject to regulatory approval, the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2017. The targeted date is April 1, Reuters quoted Shell spokesman Ray Fisher as saying in an email.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Novak Says Russia’s Energy Industry Has Overcome U.S. Sanctions

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History
Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

 In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

In The Market For An Oil Tanker? You Can Buy It On The Chinese Ebay

 Alberta’s ‘Orphaned’ Oil Wells Just Doubled

Alberta’s ‘Orphaned’ Oil Wells Just Doubled

 Munger: U.S. Should Sit On Oil And Gas Reserves Until OPEC Supplies Run Dry

Munger: U.S. Should Sit On Oil And Gas Reserves Until OPEC Supplies Run Dry

Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 Alt text

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?

 Alt text

A Bloodbath Looms Over Oil Markets

 Alt text

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com