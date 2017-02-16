Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Munger: U.S. Should Sit On Oil And Gas Reserves Until OPEC Supplies Run Dry

Electric Car Sales Undaunted By Low Gasoline Prices

Electric Car Sales Undaunted By Low Gasoline Prices

While oil and gasoline prices…

Total Going On The Offensive

Total Going On The Offensive

French oil major Total plans…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

DAPL Protest Camp Evacuated To Prevent Ecological Disaster

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Feb 16, 2017, 1:13 PM CST DAPL Protest

Governor Doug Burgum of North Dakota ordered on Wednesday the emergency evacuation of protestors stationed at the Oceti Sakowin protest camp, sitting right on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, as the builders of the Dakota Access pipeline near the end of construction.

The Republican governor said in a statement that he issued the order “out of concern for the safety of people who are residing on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers land in southern Morton County and to avoid an ecological disaster to the Missouri River.”

The executive order marks a 22 February deadline for the water protectors to evacuate the main protest camp, according to a tweet by Burgum.

Warm temperatures have accelerated snowmelt in the area of the Oceti Sakowin protest camp, and the National Weather Service reports that the Cannonball River should be on the watch for rising water levels and an increased risk of ice jams later this week," the governor’s statement continued. "Due to these conditions, the governor’s emergency order addresses safety concerns to human life as anyone in the floodplain is at risk for possible injury or death. The order also addresses the need to protect the Missouri River from the waste that will flow into the Cannonball River and Lake Oahe if the camp is not cleared and the cleanup expedited."

Related: Canadian Prime Minister Bans Arctic Drilling… For Now

Once protestors leave, the state government will finance the accelerated clean-up of the area to remove waste that could otherwise end up in the Missouri River – the very same body of water that could be exposed to an oil spill if the DAPL leaks.

The $3.8 billion pipeline has been opposed by Native Americans across North America, who argue that its construction desecrates sacred land and jeopardizes the water supply of a nearby reservation and other communities that live downstream from the line’s crossing under the Lake Oahe River.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com: 



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Private Oil Firms Snap 2/3 Of Fields Tendered In India

Next Post

Munger: U.S. Should Sit On Oil And Gas Reserves Until OPEC Supplies Run Dry

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports 2nd Biggest Crude Build In U.S. History
Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

Angola’s March Oil Exports To Drop To 1.51 Million Bpd

 OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

OPEC To Meet In Vienna This Weekend For Oil Cut Compliance

 Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

Iran May Cancel $7B Pipeline Project With Pakistan

 Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

Oil Slips After API Reports Strong Build To Crude Inventories

Most Commented

Alt text

Why 100% Renewable Energy Is Just A Dream

 Alt text

Why Big Oil Is Unprepared For The Coming Energy War

 Alt text

Putin’s Tough Choice: China Or The West

 Alt text

Electric Cars - An Existential Threat For Oil?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com