Bitcoin Becomes Part Of North Korea’s Geopolitical Arsenal

All Charts
  • 1 day Barents Sea Oil Drilling Campaign Continues To Disappoint
  • 1 day Canada’s Economic Growth Stalls In July As Oil Activity Drops
  • 1 day Tehran Blocks Oil Trade With Kurdistan
  • 1 day Canada’s Watchdog: Kinder Morgan Complied With Stop Order
  • 1 day Twin Nuclear Plants In Georgia Get $3.7 Billion Lifeline
  • 1 day Brazil Puts Eletrobras Up For Sale For 30 Cents: But Is It Really A Bargain?
  • 2 days Shale Drillers To Lose At Sub-$50 Oil
  • 2 days Turkey To Meet With Iran, Iraq Over Kurdish Independence Vote
  • 2 days Tesla On Track To Build World’s Biggest Battery
  • 2 days Aramco IPO Could End OPEC Status Quo
  • 2 days Canada’s Prolific Montney Shale Drives Pipeline Expansion
  • 2 days Oil Firms Do Not See A Lasting Impact From Harvey
  • 2 days Philippines Aims To Drill For Oil With Chinese Firm Near Disputed Waters
  • 2 days Saudis Raise $12.5B To Plug Budget Deficit From Low Oil Prices
  • 2 days Poland Aims To Fill Export Gap Using U.S. Coal
  • 3 days Statoil Sends Crude To Asia With World’s Last Ultra-Large Carrier
  • 3 days Turkey Inches Closer To Disrupting Kurdish Oil Exports
  • 3 days Exxon Acquires $1.2B Worth Of Oil Blocks In Brazil Auction
  • 3 days Libya Is Preparing To Ramp Up Oil Production
  • 3 days China’s Crude Oil, Product Inventories Drop
  • 3 days South Korea Looks For New Oil Supplier in Canada
  • 3 days EV Market Gets Another Unlikely Challenger
  • 4 days Iraq Could Soon Deploy Troops In Disputed Oil-Rich Kirkuk
  • 4 days US Oil Refinery Runs Out Of Crude As Hurricane Season Rages On
  • 4 days Decade Long Legal Struggle Could Derail Congo’s Oil Development
  • 4 days Peru Oil Pipeline Resumes Operation
  • 4 days Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw
  • 4 days Kuwait Greenlights Game-Changing Gas Fields Project After Years of Delay
  • 4 days Minnesota Begins Public Hearings On Enbridge Line 3 Project
  • 5 days China Looks To Create National Natural Gas Pipeline Firm
  • 5 days Total Not In A Rush To Sell Canadian Oil Sands Assets
  • 5 days DOE Seeks To Boost Usage Of Carbon Capture Tech
  • 5 days Taxpayers Likely To Pick Up The Growing Tab For DAPL Protests
  • 5 days WTI At 7-Month High On Supply Optimism, Kurdistan Referendum
  • 5 days Permian Still Holds 60-70 Billion Barrels Of Recoverable Oil
  • 5 days Petrobras Creditors Agree To $6.22 Billion Debt Swap
  • 5 days Cracks Emerge In OPEC-Russia Oil Output Cut Pact
  • 6 days Iran Calls On OPEC To Sway Libya, Nigeria To Join Cut
  • 6 days Chevron To Invest $4B In Permian Production
  U.S.-Backed Forces Retake Syrian Conoco Gas Plant From ISIS

Barents Sea Oil Drilling Campaign Continues To Disappoint

Undeterred By Trump's Rhetoric, Iran Boosts Crude Exports

Iran plans to continue exporting…

What Happens If Trump Trashes The Iran Nuclear Deal?

As the October deadline to…

Russia And Saudi Arabia Are Becoming Unlikely Allies

Due to Donald Trump’s unpredictable…

Fresh off the news of North Korea claiming that the United States has declared war due to U.S. President Trump’s military positioning and contentious rhetoric, a September 11 report from FireEye has suggested that the DPRK may be mining something other than coal.

With tensions at an all-time high, North Korea is looking towards new means of pursuing their economic and defensive goals, and following increased cyber-attacks on South Korean cryptocurrency exchanges, it may be possible that North Korea is eyeing bitcoin as a hedge against geopolitical turmoil or even a means of skirting sanctions.

While North Korea has only limited access to petroleum due to increased sanctions and zero proved reserves of its own, the country isn’t without resources. South Korean estimates suggest a possible trillions of dollars’ worth of rare earth minerals waiting to be dug up. These include iron ore, zinc, copper, graphite, gold, silver, magnesite, and approximately $9.7 trillion worth of coal and limestone.

North Korea’s increased belligerence, however, has put a damper on hopes to rebuild the country’s mining sector. As North Korea became increasingly aggressive, the UN began placing bans on the country’s metal exports. And this year, following the increase in weapons testing, the UN upped the restrictions, including fresh bans on coal, iron, and iron ore exports, with China soon following suit.

Now, North Korea is completely shut off from, or with very limited access to the import or export of nearly every conceivable commodity.

Related: Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Many countries have even imposed harsher financial sanctions on North Korea as global pressure for action intensified. Japan and China have suspended all North Korean transactions and on Tuesday, September 26, the United States imposed greater sanctions, targeting North Korean financial institutions and regime members acting as representatives for the country’s banks in China, Russia, Libya and the United Arab Emirates

So not surprisingly, Kim Jong-Un is looking for a solution, and cryptocurrencies seem to have peaked his interest.

King Jong-Un’s regime is certainly no stranger to cryptocurrencies. Between 2013-2015, the country hacked South Korean bitcoin exchanges, stealing approximately 100-million won (nearly US$90,000) in Bitcoin every month. Additionally, the country was linked to the Lazraus Group which was reportedly behind the WannaCry ransomware that infected over 200,000 computers across 150 countries.

With the country’s tech-smart regime, and coal exports banned, North Korea may have found a use for its most abundant resource – bitcoin mining.

Recorded Future, an intelligence research firm backed by Google Venture and In-Q-Tel (a venture capital firm funded by the CIA), released a report on North Korean internet activity, including what was identified as the start of bitcoin mining by users on May 17.

In an interview with VOA Korean, Priscilla Moriuchi, the director of strategic threat development at Recorded Future explained: "We weren't able to determine the volumes, like how many bitcoin they can generate per certain time period. We could just see activity.” Moriuchi added that the intelligence firm had two hypotheses regarding the activity – the first being a group connected to the government, the other being an individual who had access to the internet.

Related: Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

Speculation leans to a connection to high-ranking officials in Kim Jong-Un’s regime, Moriuchi noted. Due to the limited access individuals have to the internet in North Korea, and especially the lack of expensive equipment necessary to pull off such a feat, it is likely that the government played a significant role in the mining activity noted by Recorded Future and In-Q-Tel.

North Korea’s biggest trading partner and de facto leader in the Bitcoin world, China, may also play some role in this developing story.

The founder of Bitcoin NYC Meetup, Jonathan Mohan, noted: "It wouldn't surprise me if, perhaps, hypothetically, North Korea were to have pre-existing business relationships in China that wouldn't mind purchasing bitcoin from them, and then just disseminating it to the Chinese market as you would with any other bitcoin."

Interestingly, this string of news comes just after China’s clamp down on cryptocurrencies, with many of its major exchanges planning to shut down at the end of the month. CNBC has noted that the Chinese general administration of customs did not respond to requests for comment.

“North Korea using these technologies is not exactly a loophole to the sanctions — that could be overstating the power of bitcoin itself,” Yaya Fanusie, a former CIA counterterrorism analyst, told The Washington Times. “But you have a cat-and-mouse game evolving, and this is just the type of emerging technology that the [U.S. intelligence community] needs to develop expertise to understand.

As geopolitical rules and boundaries become grayer, how this situation unfolds will surely be something to keep an eye on.

Luke McNamara, a researcher at FireEye and author of the September 11 report notes “There are variety of things they could do to cash out.”

By Michael Kern via CryptoInsider.com

