WTI Crude 51.05 +0.45 +0.89%
Brent Crude 56.82 +0.57 +1.01%
Mars US 51.90 -0.65 -1.24%
Opec Basket 54.44 -0.10 -0.18%
Urals 52.63 -0.87 -1.63%
Louisiana Light 56.16 -0.82 -1.44%
Bonny Light 56.09 -0.16 -0.28%
Mexican Crude Basket 47.99 -0.28 -0.58%
Natural Gas 2.989 +0.00 +0.00%
Marine 54.58 +0.25 +0.46%
Murban 57.13 +0.25 +0.44%
Iran Heavy Crude 52.98 -0.07 -0.13%
Basra Light 51.97 -0.92 -1.74%
Saharan Blend 55.82 -0.24 -0.43%
Girassol 56.34 -0.16 -0.28%
Opec Basket 54.44 -0.10 -0.18%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 38.78 +0.37 +0.96%
Western Canadian Select 39.89 -0.31 -0.77%
Canadian Condensate 53.20 -0.34 -0.64%
Premium Synthetic 56.34 -0.26 -0.46%
Sweet Crude 50.70 -0.10 -0.20%
Peace Sour 47.40 -0.34 -0.71%
Light Sour Blend 51.84 +1.34 +2.65%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.20 -0.24 -0.43%
Central Alberta 49.04 -0.36 -0.73%
Louisiana Light 56.16 -0.82 -1.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 47.00 -0.75 -1.57%
Giddings 40.75 -0.75 -1.81%
ANS West Coast 57.00 +0.27 +0.48%
West Texas Sour 44.55 -0.70 -1.55%
Eagle Ford 48.50 -0.70 -1.42%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.05 -0.70 -1.47%
Kansas Common 40.75 -0.75 -1.81%
Buena Vista 55.05 -0.70 -1.26%
All Charts
Alt Text

This Giant Oil Trader Sees Upside For Oil Prices

While many oil industry executives…

Alt Text

Oil Prices May Hit $60 By End Of 2017

As oil prices back down…

Alt Text

OPEC Producers Unmoved By U.S. Shale Threat In Asia

Middle Eastern oil producers are…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 13, 2017, 11:00 AM CDT Oil

The adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) could lead to global peak oil demand as soon as 2023, which will result in oil prices crashing to $10, Chris Watling, CEO & chief market strategist at Longview Economics, told CNBC on Friday.

Watling said he didn’t see oil crashing “in the next few weeks or months, or maybe even quarters, but I think the long-term outlook for oil—because of what’s happening in terms of electric vehicles” with 70 percent of oil used for transportation, is oil plummeting to $10 somewhere around 2023-2025.

“We used to talk about peak oil in terms of supply, we now need to talk about peak oil in terms of demand,” Watling added. China is on an aggressive push to EVs adoption, and the analyst thinks that “often new economies, emerging economies, adopt new technologies first, because they don’t have the old infrastructure that they have to keep servicing.”   

The key catalyst for the oil market next year would be Saudi Aramco’s planned IPO—the biggest initial public offering ever—Watling agreed, and added “Well, I think they need to get it away quick before oil goes to $10.”

For next year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) expects the ongoing production gains from non-OPEC countries to probably act as a “the ceiling for aspirations of higher oil prices”, despite the fact that now everyone acknowledges that the global oil market continues to make progress toward rebalancing.

Related: Busting The Lithium Bubble Myth

Of course, there are other views among experts and analysts, with Citi, for example, expecting tighter supply next year, regardless of what OPEC does. Several big OPEC members are already pumping at capacity, and even though some have plans to ramp up production, they may not have room for more, according to Citi’s Ed Morse, the head of the bank’s commodity research.

Oil trader Trafigura also begs to differ from the herd expecting “lower for longer” to continue for longer, or even forever. Trafigura’s co-head of group market risk, Ben Luckock, said at a presentation at the conference, as carried by the Financial Times:

“We are nearing the end of ‘lower for longer’.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:




Tsvetana Paraskova

