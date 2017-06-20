Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Normal Operations After Failed Attack At Libya’s Es Sider Port

Alt Text

Saudi Oil Minister: Oil Markets To Rebalance In Q4 2017

The oil market has signaled…

Alt Text

Iraq Dethrones Saudi Arabia As India’s No.1 Oil Supplier

Iraq has been the largest…

Alt Text

What the Fed’s Interest Rate Hike Means For Oil Prices

The Fed is set to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Bank Of America: Expect $30 Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 20, 2017, 3:00 PM CDT Oil Barrels

Oil prices hit on Tuesday their lowest levels since mid-November last year, with WTI entering a bear market, and analysts now see the price of oil sliding further down to below US$40 and even into the US$30s, as rising output from Libya and Nigeria adds to the persistent concerns over global oversupply.

As of 2:21pm EDT, WTI Crude had tumbled 3.11 percent to US$43.05, while Brent Crude had plunged 2.79 percent at US$45.60.

According to analysts, the slide will continue, and oil prices could drop to levels they hadn’t seen in more than a year.

Oil is in a downtrend and risks trending into the $30's,” Paul Ciana, a technical strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said in a note on Tuesday, as quoted by Business Insider.

Oil prices have now dropped to the levels they traded before OPEC and 11 non-OPEC producers agreed to a production cut deal in an effort to kill the glut and push prices up. The nine-month extension to the deal, until March 2018, failed to lift oil prices, with analysts and traders questioning if OPEC’s cuts have had or would have an effect on global supply, given the U.S. shale resurgence, rising output from other producers that are not part of the deal, and increased production within OPEC, where exempt Libya and Nigeria, and non-complying Iraq, have recently increased output.

Like BofA, Fereidun Fesharaki, chairman of oil and gas consultancy FGE, on Monday said that oil prices could plunge to US$30 a barrel in 2018 and maintain that low price for some two years, if OPEC fails to make steeper output cuts.

Oil prices are “most definitely” heading to US$40 and are likely to slip into the upper US$30s, John Kilduff, founding partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital, told CNBC’s Squawk Box on Tuesday.

“The future might be bright for oil prices but the present is not,” Tamas Varga with London-based broker PVM told FT. Any immediate price gain would be “wishful thinking”, according to the analyst.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Saudis Overtake U.S. In Recoverable Oil Resources
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Downturn Is Over, But U.S. Oil Companies Face A Huge Problem

The Downturn Is Over, But U.S. Oil Companies Face A Huge Problem
Cuba Scrambles As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Collapses

Cuba Scrambles As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Collapses

 How A $200,000 Well Could Drastically Change The Oil Industry

How A $200,000 Well Could Drastically Change The Oil Industry

 Déjà Vu: Shale To Kill Oil Prices Once Again

Déjà Vu: Shale To Kill Oil Prices Once Again

 Daimler vs Tesla: The Electric Truck War

Daimler vs Tesla: The Electric Truck War

Most Commented

Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

 Déjà Vu: Shale To Kill Oil Prices Once Again

Déjà Vu: Shale To Kill Oil Prices Once Again

 Saudi Finance Minister: “I Wouldn't Care If The Oil Price Is Zero

Saudi Finance Minister: “I Wouldn't Care If The Oil Price Is Zero"

 Is The Electric Car Boom Overhyped?

Is The Electric Car Boom Overhyped?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com