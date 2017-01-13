Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

China's Oil Import Dependency Deepens

Alt Text

Oil Slips And Bounces Back After EIA Reports Significant Builds Across The Board

Oil prices slipped and recovered…

Alt Text

Oil Discoveries To Rebound From Rock Bottom

The worst may well be…

Alt Text

Iraq Could Kill The OPEC Deal

OPEC’s early new year resolution…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls For The First Time In 12 Weeks

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 13, 2017, 12:29 PM CST Rig

The number of active oil and gas rigs in the United States dipped on Friday by 6 for a total of 659 active rigs, according to oilfield services provider Baker Hughes, which is 9 rigs above the rig count last year.

The number of oil rigs decreased 7 from 529 to 522, while the number of active gas rigs increased from 135 to 136 for a single-rig gain.

This week marks the first week in the last 12 that the number of oil rigs has decreased, and 10 straight weeks of gas rig increases.

Drillers in the United States have been slowly but steadily increasing the number of active drilling rigs in line with higher oil prices, particularly since the OPEC agreement on November 30 that saw OPEC agree to cut back production to 32.5 million bpd. This upward trend in the number of active rigs is expected to continue overall, barring any glitches in OPEC’s promise to make good on the production cut deal solidified in November.

The number of active oil rigs is still well below 2014 figures, when the number of oil rigs operating in the United States sat comfortably above 1,500.

(Click to enlarge)

A snapshot of the number of active oil and gas rigs by basin a year ago versus today shows a shift in activity, most notably away from Eagle Ford to the coveted Permian, which holds an estimated mean of 20 billion barrels of oil, 16 trillion cubic feet of associated natural gas, and 1.6 billion barrels of natural gas liquids. These figures signify the single largest continuous pool of oil that the U.S. Geological Survey has every surveyed.

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

WTI was trading down 0.85 percent at $52.56 half an hour before the data release, with Brent at $55.66, down 0.62 percent. Immediately after the rig count release, WTI was sitting at US$52.60, and Brent at US$55.68.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

The Top 5 Places To Work In U.S. Oil And Gas
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Expert Commentary: Why Oil Is Struggling To Hit $60

Expert Commentary: Why Oil Is Struggling To Hit $60
Oil Prices Running Out Of Reasons To Rally

Oil Prices Running Out Of Reasons To Rally

 Low Oil Prices Could Last As OPEC Cuts Won’t Suffice

Low Oil Prices Could Last As OPEC Cuts Won’t Suffice

 The Next Big Innovation In Oil & Gas: Cloud Computing

The Next Big Innovation In Oil & Gas: Cloud Computing

 Shale Break-Even Level Could Rise $10 In 2017

Shale Break-Even Level Could Rise $10 In 2017

Most Commented

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017

The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017

 Trump’s Oil Price Dilemma

Trump’s Oil Price Dilemma

 The Craziest Oil Price Predictions For 2017

The Craziest Oil Price Predictions For 2017
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com