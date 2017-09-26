Texas Sees Increase In Oil And Gas Employment

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 52.12 -0.10 -0.19%
Brent Crude 58.06 -0.37 -0.63%
Mars US 53.39 +1.73 +3.35%
Opec Basket 55.62 +0.78 +1.42%
Urals 54.95 +0.60 +1.10%
Natural Gas 3.00 +0.02 +0.50%
Louisiana Light 58.22 +1.41 +2.48%
Bonny Light 58.12 +1.55 +2.74%
Mexican Crude Basket 50.01 +1.26 +2.58%
Marine 54.48 +0.15 +0.28%
Murban 56.83 +0.15 +0.26%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.16 +0.88 +1.65%
Basra Light 54.66 +1.93 +3.66%
Saharan Blend 58.69 +1.43 +2.50%
Girassol 58.62 +1.55 +2.72%
Opec Basket 55.62 +0.78 +1.42%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 39.96 -0.13 -0.32%
Western Canadian Select 40.97 +1.33 +3.36%
Canadian Condensate 54.02 +1.32 +2.50%
Premium Synthetic 54.77 +1.87 +3.53%
Sweet Crude 50.52 +1.72 +3.52%
Peace Sour 47.67 +1.33 +2.87%
Light Sour Blend 49.67 +1.33 +2.75%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.42 +1.88 +3.58%
Central Alberta 49.17 +1.33 +2.78%
Louisiana Light 58.22 +1.41 +2.48%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.50 -0.25 -0.51%
Giddings 42.25 -0.25 -0.59%
ANS West Coast 55.74 +0.15 +0.27%
West Texas Sour 45.83 -0.34 -0.74%
Eagle Ford 49.78 -0.34 -0.68%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.33 -0.34 -0.70%
Kansas Common 42.50 +1.50 +3.66%
Buena Vista 56.42 +1.81 +3.31%
All Charts
  • 1 min Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw
  • 55 mins Kuwait Greenlights Game-Changing Gas Fields Project After Years of Delay
  • 1 hour Minnesota Begins Public Hearings On Enbridge Line 3 Project
  • 2 hours China Looks To Create National Natural Gas Pipeline Firm
  • 2 hours Total Not In A Rush To Sell Canadian Oil Sands Assets
  • 3 hours DOE Seeks To Boost Usage Of Carbon Capture Tech
  • 4 hours Taxpayers Likely To Pick Up The Growing Tab For DAPL Protests
  • 6 hours WTI At 7-Month High On Supply Optimism, Kurdistan Referendum
  • 13 hours Permian Still Holds 60-70 Billion Barrels Of Recoverable Oil
  • 18 hours Petrobras Creditors Agree To $6.22 Billion Debt Swap
  • 22 hours Cracks Emerge In OPEC-Russia Oil Output Cut Pact
  • 1 day Iran Calls On OPEC To Sway Libya, Nigeria To Join Cut
  • 1 day Chevron To Invest $4B In Permian Production
  • 1 day U.S.-Backed Forces Retake Syrian Conoco Gas Plant From ISIS
  • 1 day Iraq Says Shell May Not Quit Majnoon Oilfield
  • 4 days Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota
  • 4 days Colorado Landfills Contain Radioactive Substances From Oil Sector
  • 4 days Phillips 66 Partners To Buy Phillips 66 Assets In $2.4B Deal
  • 4 days Japan Court Slams Tepco With Fukushima Damages Bill
  • 4 days Oil Spills From Pipeline After Syria Army Retakes Oil Field From ISIS
  • 4 days Total Joins Chevron In Gulf Of Mexico Development
  • 4 days Goldman Chief Urges Riyadh To Get Vision 2030 Going
  • 4 days OPEC Talks End Without Recommendation On Output Cut Extension
  • 5 days Jamaican Refinery Expansion Stalls Due To Venezuela’s Financial Woes
  • 5 days India In Talks to Acquire 20 Percent Of UAE Oilfield
  • 5 days The Real Cause Of Peak Gasoline Demand
  • 5 days Hundreds Of Vertical Oil Wells Damaged By Horizontal Fracking
  • 5 days Oil Exempt In Fresh Sanctions On North Korea
  • 5 days Sudan, South Sudan Sign Deal To Boost Oil Output
  • 5 days Peruvian Villagers Shut Down 50 Oil Wells In Protest
  • 5 days Bay Area Sues Big Oil For Billions
  • 6 days Lukoil Looks To Sell Italian Refinery As Crimea Sanctions Intensify
  • 6 days Kurdistan’s Biggest Source Of Oil Funds
  • 6 days Oil Prices On Track For Largest Q3 Gain Since 2004
  • 6 days Reliance Plans To Boost Capacity Of World’s Biggest Oil Refinery
  • 6 days Saudi Aramco May Unveil Financials In Early 2018
  • 6 days Has The EIA Been Overestimating Oil Production?
  • 6 days Taiwan Cuts Off Fossil Fuels To North Korea
  • 6 days Clash In Oil-Rich South Sudan Region Kills At Least 25
  • 6 days Lebanon Passes Oil Taxation Law Ahead Of First Licensing Auction

Texas Sees Increase In Oil And Gas Employment

By Oil & Gas 360 - Sep 26, 2017, 1:00 PM CDT Texas

Texas accounts for 54 percent of all U.S. oil and gas employment

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas has released its September Energy Indicators, outlining the activity in oil and gas in Texas.

According to the Dallas Fed, oil and gas employment in Texas expanded in August by 1,700 jobs, reaching a total of about 218,500. This change has been due to additions in support activities, which added 2,200 jobs in Texas in August. Overall oil and gas employment in the country totals 403,600, meaning Texas accounts for 54 percent of the U.S. total.


(Click to enlarge)

These additions to employment have corresponded to increases in production, as the massive Permian basin continues to grow. The Dallas Fed reports that Permian production rose by 62,300 BOPD to 2.52 MMBOPD. Current numbers suggest the Eagle Ford also is growing, though the Fed reports that estimates may be revised downward on the effects of Harvey as more data becomes available.

(Click to enlarge)

Rig activity in Texas, like in the U.S. overall, has plateaued in recent months. There were 456 rigs operating in Texas as of the last week in August, down from the peak of 466 in mid-July. The largest increases in individual counties were seen in Ward and Martin Counties, which each added three or four rigs. The most productive counites in the Permian and Eagle Ford, Reeves and Karnes Counties respectively, also added rigs. Significant decreases were seen in Pecos, Winkler, Midland, Webb, Atascosa and Starr Counties, which each saw rig counts decrease by three or four.

(Click to enlarge)

Natural gas exports increasing, LNG facilities coming online

Related: Baghdad Asks World To Stop Buying Kurdish Oil

Natural gas exports from Texas are growing quickly, as the shale revolution continues to make itself felt across the world. Natural gas exports to Mexico via pipeline, the U.S.’s largest gas export market, rose to 4.5 Bcf/d in June, up from 4.2 Bcf/d in May.

(Click to enlarge)

LNG exports fell in August, as Hurricane Harvey impeded tanker access to Cheniere’s (ticker: LNG) Sabine Pass. Cheniere reported no substantial damage to its facility, though, and operations should be able to resume without difficulty. U.S. LNG exports are expected to continue to rise through the year, reaching 2.7 Bcf/d by year-end. This increase will be aided by the commissioning of Train 4 of Sabine pass and the activation of the second major LNG facility in the U.S., Dominion Energy’s (ticker: D) Cove Point Facility. Located in Maryland, Cove Point is currently an LNG import facility, but the rise of unconventional production from the Marcellus has pushed the facility to be retooled to export gas. When fully operational, Cove Point will have a total capacity of about 0.75 Bcf/d.

(Click to enlarge)

By Oil and Gas 360

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




