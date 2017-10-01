Sustainability Or Growth? E&Ps Face A Difficult Decision

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.67 +0.11 +0.21%
Brent Crude 56.79 -0.37 -0.65%
Mars US 52.94 +0.05 +0.09%
Opec Basket 55.59 -0.48 -0.86%
Urals 54.17 -0.93 -1.69%
Louisiana Light 56.75 -0.52 -0.91%
Bonny Light 56.97 -0.54 -0.94%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.74 -0.06 -0.12%
Natural Gas 3.01 -0.01 -0.33%
Marine 54.88 -0.30 -0.54%
Murban 57.28 -0.25 -0.43%
Iran Heavy Crude 53.57 -0.51 -0.94%
Basra Light 52.69 -0.39 -0.73%
Saharan Blend 56.81 -0.78 -1.35%
Girassol 57.32 -0.64 -1.10%
Opec Basket 55.59 -0.48 -0.86%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 39.47 +0.11 +0.28%
Western Canadian Select 40.66 -0.01 -0.02%
Canadian Condensate 53.66 +0.04 +0.07%
Premium Synthetic 54.40 +0.48 +0.89%
Sweet Crude 50.10 +0.38 +0.76%
Peace Sour 47.20 +0.02 +0.04%
Light Sour Blend 49.20 +0.02 +0.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.06 +0.48 +0.90%
Central Alberta 48.70 +0.02 +0.04%
Louisiana Light 56.75 -0.52 -0.91%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 42.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 57.81 -0.01 -0.02%
West Texas Sour 45.62 +0.11 +0.24%
Eagle Ford 49.57 +0.11 +0.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.12 +0.11 +0.23%
Kansas Common 41.75 -0.75 -1.76%
Buena Vista 55.76 -0.58 -1.03%
  • 2 days Barents Sea Oil Drilling Campaign Continues To Disappoint
  • 2 days Canada’s Economic Growth Stalls In July As Oil Activity Drops
  • 2 days Tehran Blocks Oil Trade With Kurdistan
  • 2 days Canada’s Watchdog: Kinder Morgan Complied With Stop Order
  • 2 days Twin Nuclear Plants In Georgia Get $3.7 Billion Lifeline
  • 2 days Brazil Puts Eletrobras Up For Sale For 30 Cents: But Is It Really A Bargain?
  • 2 days Shale Drillers To Lose At Sub-$50 Oil
  • 2 days Turkey To Meet With Iran, Iraq Over Kurdish Independence Vote
  • 2 days Tesla On Track To Build World’s Biggest Battery
  • 3 days Aramco IPO Could End OPEC Status Quo
  • 3 days Canada’s Prolific Montney Shale Drives Pipeline Expansion
  • 3 days Oil Firms Do Not See A Lasting Impact From Harvey
  • 3 days Philippines Aims To Drill For Oil With Chinese Firm Near Disputed Waters
  • 3 days Saudis Raise $12.5B To Plug Budget Deficit From Low Oil Prices
  • 3 days Poland Aims To Fill Export Gap Using U.S. Coal
  • 3 days Statoil Sends Crude To Asia With World’s Last Ultra-Large Carrier
  • 3 days Turkey Inches Closer To Disrupting Kurdish Oil Exports
  • 3 days Exxon Acquires $1.2B Worth Of Oil Blocks In Brazil Auction
  • 4 days Libya Is Preparing To Ramp Up Oil Production
  • 4 days China’s Crude Oil, Product Inventories Drop
  • 4 days South Korea Looks For New Oil Supplier in Canada
  • 4 days EV Market Gets Another Unlikely Challenger
  • 4 days Iraq Could Soon Deploy Troops In Disputed Oil-Rich Kirkuk
  • 4 days US Oil Refinery Runs Out Of Crude As Hurricane Season Rages On
  • 4 days Decade Long Legal Struggle Could Derail Congo’s Oil Development
  • 4 days Peru Oil Pipeline Resumes Operation
  • 5 days Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw
  • 5 days Kuwait Greenlights Game-Changing Gas Fields Project After Years of Delay
  • 5 days Minnesota Begins Public Hearings On Enbridge Line 3 Project
  • 5 days China Looks To Create National Natural Gas Pipeline Firm
  • 5 days Total Not In A Rush To Sell Canadian Oil Sands Assets
  • 5 days DOE Seeks To Boost Usage Of Carbon Capture Tech
  • 5 days Taxpayers Likely To Pick Up The Growing Tab For DAPL Protests
  • 5 days WTI At 7-Month High On Supply Optimism, Kurdistan Referendum
  • 6 days Permian Still Holds 60-70 Billion Barrels Of Recoverable Oil
  • 6 days Petrobras Creditors Agree To $6.22 Billion Debt Swap
  • 6 days Cracks Emerge In OPEC-Russia Oil Output Cut Pact
  • 6 days Iran Calls On OPEC To Sway Libya, Nigeria To Join Cut
  • 6 days Chevron To Invest $4B In Permian Production
  • 6 days U.S.-Backed Forces Retake Syrian Conoco Gas Plant From ISIS

Barents Sea Oil Drilling Campaign Continues To Disappoint

Abu Dhabi Expands Worldwide Solar Investments

Renewable energy projects both at…

The Frac Sand Industry Has A Big Problem

The frac sand business is…

The OPEC Deal: Why Iraq’s Words Matter

Iraq’s oil minister has claimed…

Sustainability Or Growth? E&Ps Face A Difficult Decision

By Oil & Gas 360 - Oct 01, 2017, 3:00 PM CDT offshore rig

Only 16 E&Ps are expected to grow production and keep spending within cash flow

U.S. unconventional E&Ps often find themselves in a difficult position in the current environment. The environment has long been “grow or die,” with high emphasis placed on companies growing production. Firms that have little growth prospects generally trade at significantly lower multiples.

On the other hand, a different group of investors have much different priorities.

Many investors have begun to place a premium on operational sustainability instead of growth. These investors prefer that companies are able to sustain operations and generate free cash flow, rather than spend beyond their means to keep growing.

Companies, then, are often forced to decide. Is it worthwhile to spend beyond cash flow to grow? The ideal company is able to do both, but most must choose one or the other. A tough downturn and volatile commodities prices have made E&Ps and investors cautious.

Out of 119 E&P companies, 72 are predicted to have average 2017 production exceed Q4 2016 production. Significantly fewer, only 27, are expected to have positive free cash flow in 2017. These two are not mutually exclusive, as a total of 16 companies have both positive free cash flow and production growth.

These 119 companies are plotted below.

How to read the graphs

Free cash flow is presented relative to market cap, to ensure operations are comparable and adjust for company size. Production growth, as previously mentioned, compares expected overall 2017 production with Q4 2016 production levels. Because debt is also a major means for companies to fund operations, each company’s debt to market cap is illustrated as bubble size, with higher debt giving a larger bubble. Companies are identified by ticker on each chart.

Several outliers are not included in the charts, to preserve scale. Micro Cap Blackbird Energy (ticker: BBI) predicts production growth of 2204 percent in 2017, and has zero debt. It will accomplish this with high spending, as its negative free cash flow balance represents 26 percent of its market cap. Rex Energy (ticker; REXX) also is not plotted, as its negative free cash flow balance is 330 percent of its market cap. Micro cap TransGlobe Energy (ticker: TGA), which predicts 505 percent production growth, and mid-cap Paramount Resources (ticker: POU), which expects 282 percent production growth, are also not plotted.

(Click to enlarg)

Source: EnerCom Analytics

Large cap companies, defined as those with market capitalization above $10 billion, are all relatively similar. Most expect modest production gains of less than 20 percent, with only Canadian Natural Resources (ticker: CNQ) expecting larger gains.

(Click to enlarge)

Source: EnerCom Analytics

Mid-cap companies, those with market capitalizations between $10 billion and $1.75 billion, are less likely to spend within cash flow. Only five companies will generate positive free cash flow this year. On the other hand, almost every company will see production grow, with some growing by more than 50 percent in one year.

(Click to enlarge)

Source: EnerCom Analytics

Small cap companies, with market capitalizations between $1.75 billion and $350 million, are more variable. Nine out of twenty-nine will spend within cash flow, and nine will not increase production in 2017.

(Click to enlarge)

Source: EnerCom Analytics

Micro cap companies, with market capitalizations below $350 million, generally do not spend within cash flow, instead prioritizing growth. Only one company, Pine Cliff Energy (ticker: PNE) is predicted to have positive free cash flow in 2017. On the other hand, almost all small cap companies are expected to grow production.
16 companies will do both

- Canadian Natural Resources (ticker: CNQ)
- Continental Resources (ticker: CLR)
- Cabot Oil & Gas (ticker: COG)
- Devon Energy (ticker: DVN)
- EOG Resources (ticker: EOG)
- Granite Oil (ticker: GXO)
- Pine Cliff Energy (ticker: PNE)
- Whitecap Resources (ticker: WCP)
- Crescent Point Energy (ticker: CPG)
- Vermilion Energy (ticker: VET)
- Enerplus Corp (ticker: ERF)
- Spartan Energy (ticker: SPE)
- TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (ticker: TOG)
- Bonavista Energy (ticker: BNP)
- Bonterra Energy (ticker: BNE)
- W&T Offshore (ticker: WTI)

By Oil and Gas 360

