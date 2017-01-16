Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Iran’s Oil, Gas Revenues To Hit $41B In 2016/17

Alt Text

Amazon’s Craziest New Business Plan

Amazon’s newest business plan embodies…

Alt Text

What Is Holding Renewable Energy Back?

Renewable energy saw costs fall…

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia Continues To Lead The OPEC Cuts

Saudi Arabia appears set on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Slide As Saudis See No Need Of Extending OPEC Deal

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 16, 2017, 9:29 AM CST South pars oil field

Oil prices were down early Monday morning after Saudi Arabia signaled that OPEC was unlikely to extend the supply-cut deal beyond June, which sparked off renewed fears that the pledged production cuts would not be able to eliminate the glut.

As of 9:15AM (EST), WTI Crude was down 0.29 percent at US$52.22, while Brent Crude was trading down 0.14 percent at US$55.37.

Speaking to reporters in Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said, as quoted by Reuters:

“We don’t think it’s necessary given the level of compliance...and given the expectations of demand.”

The minister of OPEC’s largest producer and de facto leader went on to add:

“Based on my judgment today it’s unlikely that we will need to continue [the agreement] - demand will pick up in the summer and we want to make sure that the market is supplied well. We don’t want to create a shortage or squeeze.”

Although al-Falih was quick to add that the deal would be extended if there is “need” to do so, fears returned (again) that the cuts pledged by OPEC and non-OPEC producers, including Russia, would not be enough to erase the oversupply, especially if producers returned to the pump-at-will policy after June of this year. Related: U.S. Shale To Kill Off Oil Price Rally

According to Bloomberg calculations based on International Energy Agency (IEA) data, should OPEC/NOPEC extend the deal for another six months after June, the estimated more than 300-million-barrel current surplus would be wiped out in the fourth quarter of this year. But if the producers call it an end in June and resume pumping at previous levels, two-thirds of the oversupply would still be there by the end of this year.

Another concern for the oil market is how much each OPEC member would really contribute to cuts and to what extent they would comply with the deal. On Friday oil prices had dropped amid concerns that OPEC may not be able to deliver on its promises.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

U.S. Shale To Kill Off Oil Price Rally

Next Post

Saudis, Kuwait, Algeria Cut More Than Pledged To OPEC
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Running Out Of Reasons To Rally

Oil Prices Running Out Of Reasons To Rally
Low Oil Prices Could Last As OPEC Cuts Won’t Suffice

Low Oil Prices Could Last As OPEC Cuts Won’t Suffice

 The Next Big Innovation In Oil & Gas: Cloud Computing

The Next Big Innovation In Oil & Gas: Cloud Computing

 Shale Break-Even Level Could Rise $10 In 2017

Shale Break-Even Level Could Rise $10 In 2017

 Blockbuster Oil Deal In Argentina Could Trigger Drilling Boom

Blockbuster Oil Deal In Argentina Could Trigger Drilling Boom

Most Commented

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

‘’EVs, Solar Could Push Oil Down To $10 By 2025’’

 The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

The Math Doesn’t Add Up For The OPEC Deal To Work

 The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017

The Unsustainable $60 Oil Spike In 2017

 The Craziest Oil Price Predictions For 2017

The Craziest Oil Price Predictions For 2017
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com | Google+

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com