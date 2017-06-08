Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Nigeria Says Refinery Upgrades Should Cost $1.2 Billion

Alt Text

New BC Government Could Jeopardize Canadian Oil Exports

The upcoming change in British…

Alt Text

Is The Electric Car Boom Running Out Of Fuel?

An anticipated 500 percent rise…

Alt Text

Are Oil Markets Becoming Untradeable?

Oil markets are becoming increasingly…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Oil & Gas 360

Oil & Gas 360

From our headquarters in Denver, Colorado, Oil & Gas 360® writes in-depth daily coverage of the North American and global oil and gas industry for…

More Info

Share

Related News

Hydrocarbon King: U.S. Ranks No.1 In 2016

By Oil & Gas 360 - Jun 08, 2017, 9:26 AM CDT Oil Rig

Decreasing production in 2016 not enough to dethrone U.S. oil and gas industry

Despite the lowest commodity prices in 13 years, U.S. oil and gas production in 2016 continued to outpace all other nations, according to a note from the EIA.

The United States has been first in the world in natural gas production since 2009, when American output surpassed Russia. U.S. production of “petroleum hydrocarbons” (a catch-all term the EIA uses to account for crude oil, condensate, bitumen, natural gas plant liquids, biofuels and others) exceeded that of Saudi Arabia in 2013.

(Click to enlarge)

Source: EIA

Low prices decreased oil, gas production

WTI prices in 2016 dropped to a bottom of $26.05/bbl in intraday trading in February, the lowest price seen since mid-2003. These low prices in the beginning of the year understandably depressed oil activity last year, and U.S. petroleum production fell by about 300 MBOPD.

In the U.S., crude oil and condensate only accounts for about 60 percent of total petroleum hydrocarbons production. Saudi Arabia and Russia produce significantly fewer NGPLs and biofuels and have smaller refinery gains, meaning that in these countries this percentage is much higher. Related: OPEC Production Spikes – Has The Cheating Begun?

U.S. natural gas production in 2016 faced similar challenges to oil production. According to the EIA, strong growth in gas production in 2015 and a mild winter meant average gas prices in 2016 were the lowest seen since 1999. These low prices caused natural gas production to drop by 2.3 Bcf/d in 2016.

Russia, Saudi production grew in 2016

The U.S. remains the largest hydrocarbon producer in the world, even with low prices. America’s dominance is even more impressive because both Saudi Arabia and Russia saw production increase in 2016.

According to the EIA, Russian oil and gas companies have been increasing CAPEX recently, which has pushed up production. Russian tax regimes are highly favorable, and exchange rates also encourage further activity. Russian oil production broke records in late 2016, before the production cut took effect. Natural gas production also rose, as European OECD countries saw gas demand increase by 6 percent in 2016. Related: Oil Prices Collapse As The EIA Reports Unexpected Inventory Build

Saudi Arabia also saw production increase in 2016, before the country agreed to production cuts late in the year. The EIA estimates that total Saudi hydrocarbon production rose by 3 percent last year.

U.S. dominance to continue thanks to shale ramp-up

The U.S. is likely to remain the foremost hydrocarbon producer in the future as well, as shale companies continue to ramp up activity. The EIA estimates that U.S. petroleum hydrocarbons production will grow by about 0.8 MMBOPD in 2017 and 1.1 MMBOPD in 2018. This growth is significantly higher than expected growth from Russia or Saudi Arabia, particularly because both countries agreed to extend production cuts through March 2018.

U.S. natural gas production is predicted to grow by about 1 Bcf/d in 2017 and 3.3 Bcf/d in 2018.

By Oil & Gas 360

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Is Russia Running Out Of Patience With OPEC?

Next Post

Is The Electric Car Boom Overhyped?
Oil & Gas 360

Oil & Gas 360

From our headquarters in Denver, Colorado, Oil & Gas 360® writes in-depth daily coverage of the North American and global oil and gas industry for…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

JP Morgan Slashes Its 2018 Oil Price Forecast By $11

JP Morgan Slashes Its 2018 Oil Price Forecast By $11
Is $75 Oil Still Possible?

Is $75 Oil Still Possible?

 Oil Prices Collapse As The EIA Reports Unexpected Inventory Build

Oil Prices Collapse As The EIA Reports Unexpected Inventory Build

 Oil’s Next Tug Of War

Oil’s Next Tug Of War

 Worst Hurricane Season In A Decade Threatens Gulf Coast Production

Worst Hurricane Season In A Decade Threatens Gulf Coast Production

Most Commented

Disruptive Tech: Electric Airplanes Could Destroy The Automotive Industry

Disruptive Tech: Electric Airplanes Could Destroy The Automotive Industry

 Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

 Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

 As Breakeven Prices Converge An Oil Price Crash Nears

As Breakeven Prices Converge An Oil Price Crash Nears
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com