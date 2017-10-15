Who Are The Biggest Buyers Of U.S. Oil?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.45 +0.85 +1.68%
Brent Crude 57.17 +0.92 +1.64%
Mars US 52.69 +0.79 +1.52%
Opec Basket 54.44 -0.10 -0.18%
Urals 53.81 +1.18 +2.24%
Louisiana Light 56.16 -0.82 -1.44%
Louisiana Light 56.16 -0.82 -1.44%
Bonny Light 57.04 +0.95 +1.69%
Mexican Crude Basket 47.99 -0.28 -0.58%
Natural Gas 3.000 +0.01 +0.37%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 55.18 +0.60 +1.10%
Murban 57.68 +0.55 +0.96%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.03 +1.05 +1.98%
Basra Light 52.87 +0.90 +1.73%
Saharan Blend 56.88 +1.06 +1.90%
Bonny Light 57.04 +0.95 +1.69%
Bonny Light 57.04 +0.95 +1.69%
Girassol 57.29 +0.95 +1.69%
Opec Basket 54.44 -0.10 -0.18%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.08 +0.67 +1.74%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 56.16 -0.82 -1.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.00 +1.00 +2.13%
Giddings 41.75 +1.00 +2.45%
ANS West Coast 57.00 +0.27 +0.48%
West Texas Sour 45.40 +0.85 +1.91%
Eagle Ford 49.35 +0.85 +1.75%
Eagle Ford 49.35 +0.85 +1.75%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.90 +0.85 +1.81%
Kansas Common 40.75 -0.75 -1.81%
Buena Vista 55.05 -0.70 -1.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 days Trump Passes Iran Nuclear Deal Back to Congress
  • 2 days Texas Shutters More Coal-Fired Plants
  • 2 days Oil Trading Firm Expects Unprecedented U.S. Crude Exports
  • 2 days UK’s FCA Met With Aramco Prior To Proposing Listing Rule Change
  • 2 days Chevron Quits Australian Deepwater Oil Exploration
  • 2 days Europe Braces For End Of Iran Nuclear Deal
  • 3 days Renewable Energy Startup Powering Native American Protest Camp
  • 3 days Husky Energy Set To Restart Pipeline
  • 3 days Russia, Morocco Sign String Of Energy And Military Deals
  • 3 days Norway Looks To Cut Some Of Its Generous Tax Breaks For EVs
  • 3 days China Set To Continue Crude Oil Buying Spree, IEA Says
  • 3 days India Needs Help To Boost Oil Production
  • 3 days Shell Buys One Of Europe’s Largest EV Charging Networks
  • 3 days Oil Throwback: BP Is Bringing Back The Amoco Brand
  • 3 days Libyan Oil Output Covers 25% Of 2017 Budget Needs
  • 3 days District Judge Rules Dakota Access Can Continue Operating
  • 4 days Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets
  • 4 days France’s Biggest Listed Bank To Stop Funding Shale, Oil Sands Projects
  • 4 days Syria’s Kurds Aim To Control Oil-Rich Areas
  • 4 days Chinese Teapots Create $5B JV To Compete With State Firms
  • 4 days Oil M&A Deals Set To Rise
  • 4 days South Sudan Tightens Oil Industry Security
  • 5 days Over 1 Million Bpd Remain Offline In Gulf Of Mexico
  • 5 days Turkmenistan To Spend $93-Billion On Oil And Gas Sector
  • 5 days Indian Hydrocarbon Projects Get $300 Billion Boost Over 10 Years
  • 5 days Record U.S. Crude Exports Squeeze North Sea Oil
  • 5 days Iraq Aims To Reopen Kirkuk-Turkey Oil Pipeline Bypassing Kurdistan
  • 5 days Supply Crunch To Lead To Oil Price Spike By 2020s, Expert Says
  • 5 days Saudi Arabia Ups November Oil Exports To 7-Million Bpd
  • 5 days Niger Delta State Looks To Break Free From Oil
  • 6 days Brazilian Conglomerate To Expand Into Renewables
  • 6 days Kurdish Independence Could Spark Civil War
  • 6 days Chevron, Total Waiting In The Wings As Shell Mulls Majnoon Exit
  • 6 days The Capital Of Coal Is Looking For Other Options
  • 6 days China’s Sinopec Puts $1B Argentina Oil Assets Up For Sale
  • 6 days Statoil Discovers Up To 130 Million Barrels Of Oil In North Sea
  • 6 days Rosneft To Buy 30% Stake In Giant Zohr Gas Field
  • 6 days LNG Production Starts At Wheatstone
  • 9 days Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit
  • 9 days Rosneft Looks To Boost Crude Oil Exports To China

Breaking News:

Trump Passes Iran Nuclear Deal Back to Congress

Alt Text

Survey Shows Spike In OPEC’s September Oil Production

Despite OPEC’s claims of more…

Alt Text

Saudi Compliance To OPEC Deal Comes At A Price

Saudi Arabia appears intent on…

Alt Text

The “Amazon Effect” Is Coming To Oil Markets

The move toward using software…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Related News

Who Are The Biggest Buyers Of U.S. Oil?

By Robert Rapier - Oct 15, 2017, 10:00 AM CDT Barrels

This year the U.S. has averaged more than 900,000 barrels per day (BPD) of crude oil exports while continuing to import an average of 8.1 million BPD. In the previous article, I discussed the reasons the U.S. exports oil, despite the fact that we are still a significant net importer of crude oil.

In a nutshell, the quality of the oil that is being exported is often a better fit for foreign refineries than the oil that is imported. It may also be logistically preferable to ship domestic oil to certain foreign refineries.

From 1975 until late 2015, a crude oil export ban restricted crude oil exports from the U.S. to all countries besides Canada. In the years leading up to the U.S. shale oil boom, the U.S. was exporting less than 30,000 BPD to Canada.

By 2013, crude oil exports to Canada had jumped to 134,000 BPD. That was also the year that crude oil being exported from the Bakken Shale in North Dakota to a refinery in Saint John, New Brunswick derailed, caught fire, and killed 47 people in Lac-Mégantic, Quebec. Despite the tragedy, crude oil exports to Canada continued to grow, reaching 427,000 BPD in 2015.

Canada remains the predominant destination for U.S. crude oil exports, but because of the repeal of the crude oil export ban, the U.S. exported crude oil to nearly 30 countries last year. By 2016, the total had grown to 591,000 BPD of U.S. crude oil exports. Thus far in 2017, monthly exports have averaged over 900,000 BPD, and have exceeded one million barrels per day (BPD) on multiple occasions.

Related: The Next Big Digital Disruption In Energy

Here were the Top 10 destinations for U.S. crude oil exports in 2016:

(Click to enlarge)

Destination of U.S. crude oil exports in 2016.

- Volume – Thousand barrels per day

- Percentage – Percentage of total U.S. petroleum exports

Canada was the destination for nearly 61% of U.S. crude oil exports last year, but it is important to note that we import far more oil from Canada (~3.2 million BPD in 2016). Thus far in 2017, Canada’s share of U.S. exports has plunged to 34%, while China has jumped from a 3.7% share in 2016 to 20% through July of this year.

Of course, the crude oil export ban didn’t cover finished products like gasoline and diesel. So, even a decade ago, the U.S. was exporting around a million barrels a day of these products to countries around the world.

Related: Tax Breaks Make $50 Oil Profitable In The U.S.

But then the shale boom provided U.S. refiners with high quality, discounted crudes that they were then able to sell into the export market. As a result, finished product exports jumped from about a million barrels a day prior to the shale boom up to 4.7 million BPD in 2016. Here were the Top 10 destinations of finished product exports last year:

(Click to enlarge)

Destination of U.S. petroleum product exports in 2016.

Note that Mexico, which doesn’t even rank in the Top 10 for U.S. petroleum exports, is the top destination for U.S. finished product exports.

The overall impact of increasing crude oil and finished product exports is that U.S. net imports — which means the amount of petroleum and finished products we import minus those we export — has fallen from a high of over 13 million BPD in 2005 to under 5 million BPD.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Canada’s Pipeline Industry Takes Another Hit
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The “Amazon Effect” Is Coming To Oil Markets

The “Amazon Effect” Is Coming To Oil Markets
IEA: Oil Prices To Hit A Ceiling In 2018

IEA: Oil Prices To Hit A Ceiling In 2018

 OPEC To Take Drastic Action Despite Shale Slowdown

OPEC To Take Drastic Action Despite Shale Slowdown

 World’s No.1 Oil Trader: U.S. To See Final Oil Output Spike In 2018

World’s No.1 Oil Trader: U.S. To See Final Oil Output Spike In 2018

 The New Challenger To Lithium Batteries

The New Challenger To Lithium Batteries

Most Commented

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com