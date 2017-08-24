Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

State Firm PetroChina Pays Entire H1 $1.9B Profit As Dividends

Alt Text

Is OPEC Counting Too Much On Venezuela Sanctions?

WTI dropped below $50 after…

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia: Deeper Cuts Are Still On The Table

Saudi Oil Minister Khalid Al-Falih…

Alt Text

New Congo Govt Eyes 25% Oil Output Boost By Next Year

Congo aims to turn boost…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Billions In Oil Deals Shield Iran From U.S. Sanctions

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 24, 2017, 4:00 PM CDT Oil

Since many of the Western sanctions on Iran were lifted early last year, Tehran has been trying to restore its crude oil exports to a pre-sanction level and attract foreign investments in its energy sector. Companies are still cautious and not rushing into deals with Iran, but many European, Russian, and Asian firms have signed preliminary agreements or letters of intent with Iran that would turn into billions of dollars of investments.

The pledged and potential investments could help Iran cushion the impact of any move by U.S. President Donald Trump to end the nuclear deal with Iran that the U.S. had agreed together with China, France, Germany, Russia, and the UK.

While the U.S. has slapped new sanctions on Iranian companies in response to a ballistic missile program and President Trump has signed into law an act imposing new sanctions on Iran, some of the biggest European and Chinese oil companies have walked into preliminary deals with Iran’s energy sector.

In recent weeks, the war of words between the U.S. and Iran has intensified, with Tehran warning it could quit the nuclear deal “within hours” if the United States were to impose further sanctions.

If the U.S. does step up sanctions or if it were to revisit the nuclear deal, Iran has a cushion of the investments from companies from France, China, Russia, the UK, and Germany. These countries are crucial to the nuclear accord, and their companies have signaled they want the access to Iran’s market open, according to experts who talked to Bloomberg earlier this week.

“There is pressure coming from the business establishment in these countries to maintain access to the Iranian market,” Sanam Vakil, an associate fellow at Chatham House’s Middle East & North Africa Program in London, told Bloomberg. Many of those governments “recognize that marginalizing and isolating Iran is not in their interest,” Vakil noted.

The deals with European, Russian, and Asian firms are unlikely to be undone, and Iran is betting on that, according to experts.

Iran aims to sign US$50 billion-US$60 billion worth of oil and gas contracts by March 20, 2018—the end of the current Iranian year, its Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said last weekend, as reported by Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

Last month, France’s energy major Total signed a contract to develop phase 11 of the South Pars gas field in Iran—the world’s biggest gas field—marking the first Iranian Petroleum Contract (IPC) with a Western major since most sanctions on Iran were lifted. Total has 50.1 percent and Chinese state-owned oil and gas company CNPC owns another 30 percent of the project worth a total of US$5 billion in investments. Related: Libya’s Biggest Oil Field Shut Down As Tensions Rise

Apart from Total’s deal, other European companies have signed provisional agreements to explore the potential of various Iranian oil and gas fields. According to Iran’s oil ministry news service, Shell, Total, Petronas, and Inpex have submitted studies for the potential development of Iran’s biggest oil field Azadegan, which Tehran claims has 37 billion barrels of oil and which is shared with neighboring Iraq.

Italy’s oil and gas major Eni signed last month a memorandum of understanding with the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) to explore a potential investment in the Kish gas field in the Persian Gulf and the third phase of development of the Darquain oil field.

Earlier this month, Shell submitted to Iran the results of its feasibility studies for the potential development of the South Azadegan and Yadavaran oil fields. 

From Asia, South Korea’s SK Engineering & Construction has signed a US$1.6-billion deal to revamp Tabriz Oil Refining Company’s 110,000-bpd refinery northwest of Tehran.

Last week, Turkish energy company Unit International, Russia’s Zarubezhneft, and Iran’s non-governmental firm Ghadir Investment Company pledged to invest a combined US$7 billion to drill at three oil fields and one natural gas field in Iran.

Iran has also signed deals with European firms in sectors other than energy.

Two of the biggest European carmakers, France’s Renault and Germany’s Volkswagen, are also committing presence and investments in Iran. In the past two months, Renault set up a joint venture, while Volkswagen said it was returning to the Iranian market after more than 17 years.

While the U.S. is stepping up Iran sanctions, Europe, Russia, and Asia are signing agreements—albeit many are only preliminary—to invest in Iran’s energy and industry. This could provide Tehran with a buffer if the U.S. further ramps up sanctions.    

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Refining King Icahn Seeks Freedom From Pricey Biofuels

Next Post

Venezuela’s “Oil Fire Sale” To Benefit Russia, China
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Next Oil Price Spike May Cripple The Industry

The Next Oil Price Spike May Cripple The Industry
Blockchain Tech Could Disrupt The Oil Industry

Blockchain Tech Could Disrupt The Oil Industry

 Oil Prices Boosted By String Of Bullish News

Oil Prices Boosted By String Of Bullish News

 Canada’s Oil Industry Doomed If Prices Fall Lower

Canada’s Oil Industry Doomed If Prices Fall Lower

 Oil Prices Climb As Oil Rig Count Drops

Oil Prices Climb As Oil Rig Count Drops

Most Commented

Electric Vehicles No Threat To Oil Prices Anytime Soon

Electric Vehicles No Threat To Oil Prices Anytime Soon

 Was Trump Right About Coal?

Was Trump Right About Coal?

 Can We Expect Oil Demand To Slow Anytime Soon?

Can We Expect Oil Demand To Slow Anytime Soon?

 Russia Claims To Have Invented Alternative To Fracking

Russia Claims To Have Invented Alternative To Fracking
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com