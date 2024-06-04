First Solar and Qcells Score Panel Ecolabel Preferred in U.S. Federal Tenders

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.41 -0.81 -1.09%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.64 -0.72 -0.92%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.06 -1.02 -1.29%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.604 -0.152 -5.52%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.350 +0.014 +0.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.49 -3.46 -4.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.30 -0.63 -0.77%
Chart Mars US 214 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.350 +0.014 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.74 -1.43 -1.72%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.01 -1.84 -2.19%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.99 -3.36 -4.18%
Graph down Basra Light 918 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 76.96 -3.55 -4.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 77.49 -3.46 -4.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.49 -3.46 -4.27%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.57 -2.97 -3.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.30 -0.63 -0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 371 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 61.02 -2.77 -4.34%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 76.37 -2.77 -3.50%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 74.62 -2.77 -3.58%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 70.72 -2.77 -3.77%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 67.42 -2.77 -3.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 67.42 -2.77 -3.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 70.47 -2.77 -3.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 77.42 -2.77 -3.45%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 67.82 -2.77 -3.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.70 -2.77 -3.77%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 64.45 -2.77 -4.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 84.21 -0.68 -0.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.85 -4.37 -5.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 70.70 -2.77 -3.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.70 -2.77 -3.77%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.75 -2.75 -3.74%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 82.29 -1.32 -1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 17 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 19 hours For those of you who are full of __it.
  • 7 days The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry

Breaking News:

First Solar and Qcells Score Panel Ecolabel Preferred in U.S. Federal Tenders

76% of Small Offshore Oil Companies at Risk

76% of Small Offshore Oil Companies at Risk

The Biden administration's new financial…

Chinese Money Managers Eye Middle East Oil Wealth

Chinese Money Managers Eye Middle East Oil Wealth

This year, several state-held Chinese…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

First Solar and Qcells Score Panel Ecolabel Preferred in U.S. Federal Tenders

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 04, 2024, 12:30 PM CDT

Solar panel manufacturers First Solar and Hanwha Qcells have registered several of their solar panel designs under a label of most sustainably produced panels, which the U.S. government prefers when sourcing solar equipment in tenders.   

Qcells’ residential and commercial solar panels achieved the Global Electronics Council's (GEC) stringent sustainability criteria, making them EPEAT registered products, Hanwha Q CELLS America Inc said on Tuesday.

The EPEAT standard for solar panels is among the low environmental-impact standards recommended by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in guidance last year for maximizing procurement of sustainable products in federal tenders.

The U.S.-assembled residential and commercial panels join EPEAT registry, “now requiring the federal government to use solar made by leaders in the domestic industry,” Qcells said in its statement.

“The EPEAT ecolabel will make it easy for customers who value transparency and sustainability to find our products and work with us,” Kelly Weger, Senior Director of Sustainability at Qcells, said.

“Beyond commercial and residential customers, this now means our USA-assembled and sustainably made solar products will help the federal government achieve its climate goals,” Weger added.

Separately, another major solar panel producer, U.S. First Solar, announced today that its Series 6 Plus and Series 7 TR1 products are the world’s first photovoltaic (PV) solar modules to achieve the EPEAT Climate+ designation, establishing a new benchmark for the solar technology and manufacturing industry.

“As we add yet another differentiating factor that separates our technology from the competition, we are reminded that not all solar is created equal and that embodied carbon remains a challenge for the solar industry,” said Samantha Sloan, vice president of Policy, Sustainability, and Marketing, First Solar.

The Global Electronics Council (GEC) also issued a statement on Tuesday, saying it is activating its Ultra-Low Carbon Solar (ULCS) Criteria for the Solar category of the EPEAT electronics ecolabel, setting the industry's first embodied carbon threshold limits for use globally.

“GEC and our community created this differentiator to help purchasers, developers and investors quickly identify technology products designed and manufactured with climate change mitigation in mind,” said Bob Mitchell, GEC’s CEO.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Adding solar manufacturers to this community is vital to drive our collective transition to a greener economy.”

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

Next Post

Erdogan Says Turkmenistan Could Soon Begin Gas Exports to Turkey and Europe

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

EU Proposes First Batch Of Sanctions On Russian LNG

 Alt text

Comparing Big Oil to Big Tobacco is Ludicrous
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com