Brent Crude Hits $87.50 Amid Hurricane Beryl, But Gains May Be Short-Lived

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 84.06 +0.18 +0.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 4 hours 87.43 +0.09 +0.10%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.44 +0.09 +0.10%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 hours 2.382 -0.036 -1.49%
Graph down Gasoline 3 hours 2.582 -0.019 -0.73%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.06 -0.37 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 244 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.582 -0.019 -0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 7 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 7 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 7 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 948 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 7 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 7 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 7 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.06 -0.37 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 401 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 67.21 -2.62 -3.75%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 84.96 -0.57 -0.67%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 83.21 -0.57 -0.68%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 78.16 -1.42 -1.78%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 75.81 -0.37 -0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 75.81 -0.37 -0.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 78.06 -0.57 -0.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 82.41 -1.72 -2.04%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 76.31 -0.32 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.36 +1.07 +1.35%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 74.11 +1.07 +1.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 11 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 79.11 +1.07 +1.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 80.36 +1.07 +1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 80.36 +1.07 +1.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.50 +1.25 +1.58%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.42 +1.07 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Australia Could Be Hit by Natural Gas Shortage in 2027

Oil Rally Extends on Fears of Significant Escalation in Israel-Lebanon Conflict

Oil Rally Extends on Fears of Significant Escalation in Israel-Lebanon Conflict

Markets are concerned that a…

Demand Pessimism on Oil Market Dissipates

Demand Pessimism on Oil Market Dissipates

The pessimism that has gripped…

Standard Chartered: Oil Rally Will Extend Well Beyond $90 Per Barrel

Standard Chartered: Oil Rally Will Extend Well Beyond $90 Per Barrel

Standard Chartered has projected that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Brent Crude Hits $87.50 Amid Hurricane Beryl, But Gains May Be Short-Lived

By Tom Kool - Jul 04, 2024, 3:00 PM CDT
Traders

Brent crude soared to $87.50 per barrel on July 4th for the first time since mid-April, holding firm as a flurry of bullish news supports crude prices in early July. The surge was driven by oil supply threats from Hurricane Beryl and a bullish oil inventory report from the EIA.

Reports indicated that Hurricane Beryl is disrupting U.S. oil output, prompting companies like Shell, BP, and Exxon Mobil to evacuate platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management estimate that around 73,000 barrels per day of federal offshore oil production lie in the storm's projected path. However, Bloomberg reported on Thursday that major platforms, including Exxon Mobil Corp.’s Hoover, Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s Boomvang, and Shell Plc’s Perdido, are now clear of the storm’s path and may not face significant production declines.

On Wednesday, weather reports predicted that the category 5 hurricane would hit the Texas Gulf Coast with significant strength. However, experts stated on Thursday that they believe the hurricane will weaken as it passes the Yucatan Peninsula. According to ICIS, Beryl is expected to "weaken further and reach Tamaulipas and the U.S. state of Texas as a storm, much less destructive and not a cause of concern for industrial assets in those regions."

Amid the rise in crude prices, Saudi Aramco released its OSPs for August loadings on Thursday. According to Reuters, Aramco cut the price for the flagship Arab Light crude it will sell to Asia in August to $1.80 per barrel above the Oman/Dubai average. The Saudi oil major also hiked the official selling price for Arab Light to U.S. markets by $0.10/bbl to $4.85/bbl above the benchmark. The lower premium on its Arab Light crude to Asia reflects the reality of a more competitive market, with non-OPEC producers encroaching on market share held by Middle Eastern producers.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Standard Chartered: Oil Rally Will Extend Well Beyond $90 Per Barrel
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Markets Are on Edge as Hurricane Beryl Barrels Towards Jamaica

Oil Markets Are on Edge as Hurricane Beryl Barrels Towards Jamaica
U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Plummets

U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Plummets
Oil Prices Rise As EIA Confirms Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise As EIA Confirms Huge Crude Draw
As Oil Struggles To Hit $90, Will OPEC+ Cut Production Again Soon?

As Oil Struggles To Hit $90, Will OPEC+ Cut Production Again Soon?
U.S. Energy Production Chalks Up Another Record

U.S. Energy Production Chalks Up Another Record

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com