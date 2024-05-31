Oil Prices Under Pressure Despite Expectations of an OPEC+ Deal Extension

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.89 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 81.69 -0.17 -0.21%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.44 +0.18 +0.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.541 -0.031 -1.21%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.420 +0.015 +0.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.84 -0.76 -0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.84 -0.76 -0.91%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.02 -0.87 -1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 210 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.420 +0.015 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.95 -1.30 -1.52%
Graph down Murban 1 day 84.75 -0.96 -1.12%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.61 -0.71 -0.86%
Graph down Basra Light 913 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 81.52 -1.15 -1.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 82.02 -0.87 -1.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.02 -0.87 -1.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.71 -1.06 -1.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.00 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 366 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 64.71 -1.32 -2.00%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 80.06 -1.32 -1.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 78.31 -1.32 -1.66%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 74.41 -1.32 -1.74%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 71.11 -1.32 -1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 71.11 -1.32 -1.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 74.16 -1.32 -1.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 81.11 -1.32 -1.60%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 71.51 -1.32 -1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.84 -0.76 -0.91%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.71 -0.60 -0.79%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.46 -0.60 -0.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 86.36 -0.70 -0.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 75.46 -0.60 -0.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.71 -0.60 -0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.71 -0.60 -0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.75 -0.50 -0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 82.10 -0.70 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 24 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry
  • 14 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 12 days A question...

Breaking News:

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

Is It Time to Sell This Top Performing Energy Stock?

Is It Time to Sell This Top Performing Energy Stock?

There is one solar stock…

Ranking the Top Four Battery Storage World Powers

Ranking the Top Four Battery Storage World Powers

The race to install battery…

Saudi Aramco Aims for Net Zero Emissions Without Cutting Oil Production

Saudi Aramco Aims for Net Zero Emissions Without Cutting Oil Production

Saudi Aramco plans to achieve…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Under Pressure Despite Expectations of an OPEC+ Deal Extension

By Michael Kern - May 31, 2024, 8:00 AM CDT
oil prices

Oil prices remain under pressure this week despite expectations that OPEC+ will agree to extend production cuts at this Sunday's meeting.

oil prices

production

oil

oil

oil

refine

oil

gasoline

gasoline

Friday, May 31st 2024

The Memorial Day holidays, which usually trigger a bump in gasoline consumption, failed to drive a significant increase in fuel demand, adding downward pressure to oil prices. Overshadowing higher refinery runs in the U.S., concerns over this year’s consumption patterns loom large over the summer months. Heading into the weekend, all eyes will be on OPEC+ as it meets in Vienna, with Brent futures headed for another weekly loss at $81 per barrel, a prospect that the likes of Saudi Arabia or Russia are unlikely to enjoy. 

ConocoPhillips Goes for Marathon Oil Powergrab. US shale driller ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) agreed to buy peer upstream firm Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) in a deal valued at $22.5 billion including $5.4 billion of debt, expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Canada Starts Probe into Toxicity of Oil Sands. Upon a request from environmental group Ecojustice, the Canadian government has agreed to assess whether naphthenic acids found in oil sands tailing ponds across Alberta should be classed as toxic, potentially paving the way for much stricter regulation of bitumen mining. 

Saudi Arabia to Sell 0.64% of Saudi Aramco. The largest oil-producing company in the world, Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Aramco (TADAWUL:2222), will be selling a 0.64% stake, equivalent to 1.545 billion shares of the company, with the price range expected to be between 26.7-29.0 riyals per share ($7-8/share).

Democrats Initiate OPEC Collusion Investigation. A group of 23 Democratic senators asked the US attorney general to investigate allegations of collusion between American oil companies and OPEC, on the back of the FTC’s insinuations about former Pioneer CEO Scott Sheffield.

BHP Gives Up on AngloAmerican. Ending this spring’s hottest M&A saga, mining giant BHP (NYSE:BHP) walked away from its $49 billion bid to take over mining peer AngloAmerican (LON:AAL), deciding to withhold a binding bid after its three previous bids were rejected. 

Chinese Steel Controls Depress Iron Ore Prices. Following Beijing’s announcement that it plans to strengthen control over steel production and capacity to be compliant with its 1% emission reduction target for 2024, iron ore dropped to ¥870/mt ($120/mt), its lowest in two weeks. 

US Grants BP Waiver for Venezuela Gas Project. UK-based oil major BP (NYSE:BP) as well as Trinidad and Tobago’s NGC have received a two-year waiver from US sanctions on Venezuela, helping to develop the Cocuina-Manakin gas fields with Venezuela’s PDVSA.

Libya’s Oil Minister Is Back to Business. Less than two months after Libya’s oil and gas minister Mohamed Aoun was suspended over unspecified violations, he has made a surprise return to his post in a blow to European majors ENI and Total that expected their licensing deals to be approved in his absence. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Glencore Mulls Coal Spin-Off Very Soon. Mining and trading giant Glencore (LON:GLEN) will start consulting with shareholders over its planned spin-off of coal assets, pending the closure of its purchase of 77% of Teck’s metallurgical coal business, despite weak internal support.  

Iraq Calls on Kurdish Leaders to Restart Exports. Iraq’s oil ministry has called for an immediate meeting with Kurdish authorities and international oil companies operating in the Kurdistan region to unblock pipeline exports via the Mediterranean amidst a 15-month-long halt.

India Signs Term Deal for Russian Oil in Roubles. India’s largest private refiner Reliance signed a one-year deal with Russia’s Rosneft to buy at least 3 million barrels of oil, with Urals prices set at a $3 per barrel discount to Dubai, to be paid in Russian roubles instead of dollars.

Nigeria Eyes Higher Penetration for Its Natural Gas. Nigeria’s national oil company NNPC is planning to build a network of compressed natural gas (CNG) plants to expand access to alternative transportation fuels across the country as gasoline prices tripled year-on-year to 700 naira per liter. 

Chevron Close to Signing Big Algeria Contract. US oil major Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is reportedly close to signing an upstream deal with Algeria’s Sonatrach, marking its entry into the North African country only several weeks after ExxonMobil did the same and eyeing its shale gas potential. 

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Heatwave Sends India's Power Demand Soaring to All-Time High
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Start Of De-Dollarization: China's Move Away From The USD

The Start Of De-Dollarization: China's Move Away From The USD
Soaring Solar Power Is Creating Challenges for the U.S. Energy Grid

Soaring Solar Power Is Creating Challenges for the U.S. Energy Grid
A Looming Copper Bottleneck Could Derail the Energy Transition

A Looming Copper Bottleneck Could Derail the Energy Transition
Is a Tipping Point Approaching for America's Most Prolific Oil Basin?

Is a Tipping Point Approaching for America's Most Prolific Oil Basin?
What's Behind the Recent Rally in Copper Prices?

What's Behind the Recent Rally in Copper Prices?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com