WTI Crude Soars to Highest Level Since April on Demand Optimism, Hurricane Beryl

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.25 -0.13 -0.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.65 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.91 +0.35 +0.40%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.427 -0.051 -2.06%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.573 -0.005 -0.19%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 87.60 +1.77 +2.06%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 87.60 +1.77 +2.06%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.51 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Mars US 242 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.573 -0.005 -0.19%

Graph up Marine 4 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 4 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 945 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 4 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.51 -0.08 -0.09%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 398 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 hour 69.83 +2.54 +3.77%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 85.53 +1.84 +2.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 83.78 +1.84 +2.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 hour 79.58 +2.64 +3.43%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 76.63 +1.84 +2.46%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 76.63 +1.84 +2.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 78.88 +1.84 +2.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 84.13 +2.99 +3.68%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 76.63 +1.84 +2.46%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 87.60 +1.77 +2.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 79.86 +1.84 +2.36%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 73.61 +1.84 +2.56%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 78.61 +2.44 +3.20%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 79.86 +1.84 +2.36%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 79.86 +1.84 +2.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 79.75 +1.75 +2.24%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 73.75 +2.00 +2.79%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 88.01 +0.80 +0.92%

Breaking News:

Global Crude Oil Shipments Fall in June on Saudi Export Slump

Shale's Efficiency Boost Is Not Guarantee of Strong Future Growth

Shale's Efficiency Boost Is Not Guarantee of Strong Future Growth

Just because efficiency gains boosted…

U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Continues to Fall

U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Continues to Fall

The total number of active…

Canada, The Unexpected Winner in the Global Oil Boom

Canada, The Unexpected Winner in the Global Oil Boom

Canada's oil sands producers have…

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

WTI Crude Soars to Highest Level Since April on Demand Optimism, Hurricane Beryl

By ZeroHedge - Jul 02, 2024, 10:00 AM CDT
Hurricane Season

Hurricane Beryl strengthened overnight to a powerful Category 5 storm as it churned in the Caribbean Sea. The Cat. 5 storm is the earliest on record in the Atlantic hurricane season and has caused concern among energy traders about potential Gulf Coast disruptions. 

On Monday morning, Beryl made landfall on Grenada's Carriacou Island in the Caribbean Sea with winds around 150 mph. According to NOAA data dating back to 1851, this is the strongest known storm to traverse the Grenadines area.

Beryl's arrival marks an early start to what some meteorologists had said would be an active hurricane season. The storm's intensity has spooked energy traders, sending West Texas Intermediate (occasionally called Texas Light Sweet) to two-month highs on Monday.

Bloomberg noted, "Oil futures rose Tuesday, trading at their highest since late April, with gains tied to expectations for heavy travel around the Independence Day holiday and concerns that powerful Hurricane Beryl could later cause disruptions to offshore crude production in the Gulf of Mexico." 

Senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya from Swissquote Bank, in a note to clients, emphasized that while Beryl may not immediately impact operations in the Gulf of Mexico, it could potentially cause disruptions later in the week.

Computer models show the storm making landfall on or around Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula around Friday morning and possibly curving north towards the US Gulf Coast afterward.

Related: U.S. Energy Production Chalks Up Another Record

A combination of tensions in the Middle East, robust demand ahead of July 4, a big short squeeze, and a rapid start to the Atlantic hurricane season are some factors driving WTI higher, up 10% since April 26.

As we predicted on June 6, an active Atlantic hurricane season with storms like Beryl could potentially disrupt major US Gulf Coast refineries. This disruption could drive prices at the gas pump to the politically sensitive $4-a-gallon level for the Biden administration ahead of the presidential elections this fall.

 Queue up more SPR dumps...

By Zerohedge.com

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

