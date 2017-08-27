Is This The Next PayPal?

The world has had enough of paper money.

Now that consumers are done with physical wallets, the multi-billion-dollar mobile pay app market is minting new digital barons at breakneck speed.

And we’ve just identified one company at the forefront of the revolution which has a very compelling story.

Glancepay is already the no. 1 mobile payment app in Canada, accounting for over 92 percent of restaurant payment app downloads. It’s also making big waves across North America, where it accounts for 37 percent of all restaurant payment app downloads.

This could be a timely opportunity for early investors who understand what’s about to happen.

For example, when Alipay hit the Chinese market with its instant mobile app pay features, it was an overnight sensation. Now, it’s conducting a massive $1.7 trillion in business annually in China.

And this story is very exciting because GlancePay (CSE:GET; OTC:GLNNF) is also making inroads in the billion-dollar cannabis market in a deal that gives them direct ownership in Canapay Financial Inc. and they are planning moves into cryptocurrency markets, too.

Mobile payment technology is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and GlancePay is hoping to be the major market disrupter—filling a gap that not even the trillion-dollar Chinese turnover is filling, nor major players on the North American scene.

How? By focusing equally on merchants and consumers, losing cumbersome and security-plagued hardware, and offering much more than just one-click payments: rewards, choices, and even tab-splitting.

In short, GlancePay (CSE:GET) has apps that can simply take a glance at where you are... using proprietary and patented GPS / micro-location and image identification technology... and pays your merchant...in seconds.

It’s holistic, streamlined, and has the technology with patents to protect it, an issue that has kept major players from securing greater market share over the past few years.



In the age of convenience, no one favors the contortionist gymnastics required to hang out the window to pay a parking stub that may or may not work under the pressure of honking horns lined up behind.

PayByPhone founder Desmond Griffin already spotted that trend before it was one, and created the defacto leader in this burgeoning space.

Likewise, in this era of instant gratification, it seems unnecessary to wait for the check in a restaurant, and then wait again while the waitress shuttles back and forth to complete the transaction. Restaurant owners would agree, wholeheartedly: Mobile pay apps mean faster table turnover and more revenues. This time, Griffin not only spotted the trend—he spotted what existing offerings were lacking, integration and a much bigger picture.

GlancePay is nothing if not forward-thinking: We’re less than a year away from the launch of legalized recreational use of marijuana in Canada, and GlancePay is already taking advantage of the onslaught of consumer demand to come, and the already existing demand for medical marijuana. For a recreational marijuana industry that could be worth $22.6 billion annually, GlancePay guarantees lighting fast turnaround for vendors, and one-click pay for buyers.

Launched only in September 2016, Glance Pay already has 160 merchants signed on, and its growth is poised to soar in the coming weeks and months. Its Q2 revenue is up a whopping 664% over the previous quarter.

Here are 5 reasons to keep a close eye on GlancePay (CSE:GET; OTC:GLNNF)

#1 Proprietary and Patented Technology

GlancePay is a streamlined payment platform that allows customers to pay their bill instantly with their mobile device. It means no more waiting on waitresses; no more credit card machines; and a single app rather than one for each restaurant.

The app knows where you are using patented GPS technology. And, if GPS isn’t available, it can even determine your location using a photo of where you are. Much like Google has mapped the world... GlancePay has quietly built a proprietary global database of locations.

It’s as easy as point, shoot, pay.

(Click to enlarge)

But it is also much more. It takes the mobile pay app experience much further than Apple Pay, which only iPhone owners can use, and which has failed so far to gain widespread usage.

With GlancePay, you’re not just paying a bill: The system includes in-app marketing, in-store rewards, transaction history, payment confirmation, and even the ability to split the tab in a restaurant. It incentivizes users... and adoption is picking up from this network effect.

It also helps you choose nearby restaurants, and soon, it will also let you order from your table, pre-order for pickup, or order for delivery.

For restaurants, it means better business, faster turnaround and potentially greater revenues.

The company estimates that restaurants will benefit from 10% faster table turnover during peak periods, improved server productivity, which should generate bigger tips, and a loyalty/rewards program that could encourage customer returns and even attract new customers. The built-in feedback program also adds to the big-picture offering here, by giving restaurants a faster, easier way to earn reviews and ratings.

Bottom line: This isn’t just about making a payment with one click, it’s about streamlining the entire customer experience with a single app—from finding, ordering and paying, to rewards and reviews. And their plans to provide multiple payment channels from Bitcoin to Litecoin to Ethereum, and more will be a huge step forward.

#2 Mobile Payments: A Potential 80% Growth Rate Market

In a global market that is poised for impressive CAGR growth, it pays to understand what consumers and vendors want.

Consider these statistics and future market estimates:

• We’re looking at $503 billion in in-store mobile payments by 2020, according to BI Intelligence, which gives us the highest estimate—a growth rate of 80% between 2015 and 2020.

• Future Market Insights predicts a CAGR growth of 39.4% from 2014 to 2020, but its data is based on 2015 statistics.

• In the U.S. alone, in-store mobile payments users are predicted to reach 150 million by the end of 2020, according to Mobile Payments World.

• In-app mobile payment features rose by 57% in the past year, according to Appy Pie.

• The mobile payment technologies market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 20.5% by 2024, according to Transparency Market Research. That would put it at over $1,773 billion.

• Mobile wallets are expected to overtake credit and debit cards by 2020 in the U.S.

• China leads the way right now: In 2016, mobile payment activity in China was almost 50 times greater than in the U.S.

• China’s mobile payment market is already worth $5.5 trillion—and counting.

For GlancePay (CSE:GET; OTC:GLNNF), these statistics are the foundation of a major breakout in the North American restaurant segment, both full service and quick serve.

According to BI Intelligence, quick-service restaurants are increasingly offering mobile order-ahead apps as a way to drive higher revenues.

In 2015, the full-service restaurant industry in North America was worth $286 billion, while the quick service restaurant industry was worth over $230 billion. This is the market GlancePay is targeting.

#3 First Mover Advantage: Already the #1 Mobile Payment App in Canada.

The app only launched in September 2016, and already it has 230 signed locations. That’s just the beginning: There are over 5,000 restaurants in the Metro Vancouver area alone, and GlancePay’s is planning to corner the market.

It has first-mover advantage in Western Canada, where there are only one or two platforms that will be able to build sufficient networks in any region.

GlancePay (CSE:GET; OTC:GLNNF) is already the No. 1 full service restaurant payment app in Canada, ranking at over 92% of app downloads. It’s also making big waves across North America, where it ranks 37% of all app downloads in the same category.

As of August 2017, over 18,000 users were making mobile payments with GlancePay.

And revenues have spiked over 664% in Q2 over the previous quarter.

(Click to enlarge)

All of the tech is proprietary, and several patents have already been filed, including for picture information and micro-location servicing. It’s all tech that can be applied outside of restaurants because GlancePay is unusually forward-thinking: It’s already tapping into the raging cannabis market, and is developing an opt-in for the cryptocurrency market.

Deloitte estimates this legal recreational use marijuana industry could be worth a whopping $22.6 billion annually. In other words, more than the combined sales of beer, wine and spirits—all of which GlancePay is eyeing for mobile pay market share.

And it’s doing it all with unmatched anti-fraud—one of the biggest challenges facing this tech segment. Right now, the company says the launch of its anti-fraud technology over 7 months ago has reported 0% fraud.

In in-app marketing is also a disruptive addition to this space. Merchants can provide location-based targeted communication, with digital receipts offering advertising opportunities. And they only need an hour to get up and running with GlancePay.

Additionally, revenue streams are locked and loaded. These are all the ways GlancePay can earn now and in the future:

#4 Outsmarting, and Poised to Outpace Competitors

So, this is an exciting market with massive growth potential—but its future is still up for grabs, and that’s precisely because it hasn’t been holistic enough.

Only 14% of Android/Samsung users ever use Android or Samsung Pay. And Apple Pay has spent three years and a ton on money on promotion and still can’t get past 6% usage.

(Click to enlarge)

It’s the holistic approach that’s lacking, and this is why only Walmart Pay has broken the ceiling.

Since March, the first-time use of Walmart Pay increased by 31.7 percent to 19.1 percent of respondents. That’s because everything is integrated, streamlined, and lets you do more than just pay. Walmart Pay authenticates users before checking out, allows them to use coupons, promos, rewards, gift card balances and a number of other options prior to paying. It also lets you order ahead for groceries and pick them up at the curb.

GlancePay offers a similar portfolio of value-added solutions, which we believe make it stand out—like Walmart Pay—in a market that the first round of giant apps has gotten wrong.

GlancePay has positioned itself right between two giants, on two continents—in terms of technology:

In the U.S. space, we have Square, which is enjoying a stellar stock price run. Square is now worth nearly $10 billion. But it has more of a merchant focus and requires hardware that is attached to your phone.

And then in China—the biggest mobile pay app market in the world—we have the behemoth, Alipay, which allows the user to initiate a payment to a merchant. And while Alipay is doing $1.7 trillion in business annually, it isn’t publicly traded.

GlancePay is eyeing the gap between these two offerings. A sort of Alipay for North America: The easy payment process that has taken China by storm, but with more of a merchant focus like Square—minus the burdensome hardware, which is more conducive to fraud.

It’s not just filling the gap where Alipay and Square left off—it’s doing what Groupon does as well. You can buy deals and receive digital coupons, but it’s smart. It knows where you are and what you like, so deals are provided with the customer in mind.

#5 A Dream Team That’s Done This Before

Desmond Griffin, the co-founder of GlancePay, and the mastermind of Glance Technologies, is a household name in Vancouver, where he’s known for turning everyday problems and inconveniences into attractive takeover targets.

Griffin built ‘PayByPhone’ from concept to a wildly successful mobile app for parking payments, servicing millions of customers in over 100 cities around the world. Then he sold it for nearly $45 million, and it is currently owned by Volkswagen, which needed a new stream of revenue and a distraction from its emissions scandal.

He has every intention of doing the same with GlancePay, but this time the market is many times bigger, and the takeover potential much more attractive. We’re not just talking about parking anymore—we’re talking hundreds of thousands of restaurants, an explosive new cannabis market, and cryptocurrencies.

That’s why he’s teamed up with Penny Green, GlancePay (CSE:GET; OTC:GLNNF) president and co-founder, and one of PROFIT magazine’s W100 list of top Canadian female entrepreneurs. She was also at the head of one of the PROFIT 500 fastest-growing companies, Bacchus Law Corporation, in 2015 and 2016, and she knows how to create shareholder value. Additionally, she was the co-founder and director of Merus Labs International Inc. (TSX:MSL; NASDAQ:MSLI), a specialty pharmaceutical company that secured some $32 million in annual EBITDA.

Could GlancePay Become The Next PayPal?

GlancePay seems to be on the cutting edge of everything that is happening. It’s doing things PayPal doesn’t appear to be able to, and ultimately, there are very few competitors in this space, unless you combine Alipay, Square and Groupon into a single entity.

As FinTech bursts at the seams with innovation, GlancePay has already taken Canada, and now it’s preparing to take North America with an easy-to-use, simple solution.

Plus, they are planning to move in to the lucrative cannabis and cryptocurrency (Bitcoin) markets.

GlancePay (CSE:GET; OTC:GLNNF), with its proprietary GPS / micro location and image location technology, plans to lock out any competitors... and aims to become a better version of Paypal...

By Ian Jenkins

