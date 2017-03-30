Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

Iraq Signals It Is Improving Compliance With OPEC Cuts

Alt Text

Will The Oil Price Slide Lead To A Credit Crunch For U.S. Drillers?

The recent drop in oil…

Alt Text

Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Into A Nosedive

Oil prices fell once again…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Spike On Lower Than Expected Inventory Build

Oil prices spiked on Wednesday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Dave Forest

Dave Forest

Dave is Managing Geologist of the Pierce Points Daily E-Letter.

More Info

Share

Related News

Mysterious Outage In Libya Could Drive Oil Prices Higher

By Dave Forest - Mar 30, 2017, 10:41 AM CDT oil flaring

It’s been a rollercoaster ride for Libya’s oil sector the last few months. With production from this important OPEC player swinging wildly with unstable politics in the country.

And news this week suggests things just got worse for Libya’s oil industry — in a major way.

Unnamed sources in the country told Bloomberg Wednesday that Libya’s largest oil field, Sharara, has been suddenly shut in. With the pipeline carrying crude from this massive operation having been completely idled.

As a result, sources said Libya’s overall oil production has now fallen to 560,000 barrels per day. Coming just days after Libya’s National Oil Corp. had publicly pegged the country’s production at 700,000 b/d.

That suggests the stoppage at Sharara has lowered production by 140,000 b/d — representing a 20% decline. With the shortfall happening virtually overnight, and with no apparent warning to oil traders.

Here’s the most important point: sources in Libya didn’t give any reason for the outage. Making it difficult to tell if the drop in production will be a prolonged event.

The most likely candidate is political instability. With numerous oil facilities across Libya having seen shutdowns in recent months due to fighting between the country’s national army and various rebel factions. Related: OPEC Compliance Nears 100% On Libyan, Nigerian Outages

In fact, the country’s Es Sider oil export terminal had just reopened for shipments this week — after a three-week stoppage, during which the rebel Benghazi Defense Brigades briefly took control of the facility.

Sources commenting on this latest outage did note that crude exports have now been halted at two other Libya oil terminals: Zawiya and Mellitah. Although it wasn’t clear if the problem is at these facilities themselves, or due to problems with the pipelines feeding the terminals.

Whatever the case, this disruption is an important event for crude prices. With Brent jumping $1.12 per barrel on the news, putting it solidly above $50. Watch for more news from Libya on whether production from Sharara can be restored soon — if not, we could see more upward momentum for oil.

Here’s to on-again, off-again.

By Dave Forest

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

OPEC Compliance Nears 100% On Libyan, Nigerian Outages
Dave Forest

Dave Forest

Dave is Managing Geologist of the Pierce Points Daily E-Letter.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Radu on March 30 2017 said:
    It wouldn't be surprising if oil companies themselves are behind this unrest. It clearly benefits them financially.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Are Oil Markets Ignoring All These Bullish Signs?

Why Are Oil Markets Ignoring All These Bullish Signs?
Shell’s New Permian Play Profitable At $20 A Barrel

Shell’s New Permian Play Profitable At $20 A Barrel

 OPEC In Trouble As Saudis Becoming Weary Of “Free Riders”

OPEC In Trouble As Saudis Becoming Weary Of “Free Riders”

 The Upcoming Surge In U.S. Oil Demand Explained In One Chart

The Upcoming Surge In U.S. Oil Demand Explained In One Chart

 U.S. Oil Rig Count Continues To Rise Despite Saudi Warnings

U.S. Oil Rig Count Continues To Rise Despite Saudi Warnings

Most Commented

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

The EV Myth – Electric Car Threat To Oil Is Wildly Overstated

 IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

IEA: Huge Oil Price Spike Inevitable

 Tech Miracle In U.S. Shale Is A Media Myth

Tech Miracle In U.S. Shale Is A Media Myth

 Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken

Why Investors Should Beware Of The Bakken
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com