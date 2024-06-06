Key OPEC+ Ministers Dismiss Bearish Market Reaction to Output Plans

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.30 +0.23 +0.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.62 +0.21 +0.27%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.83 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.835 +0.078 +2.83%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.364 +0.011 +0.45%
Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.43 -0.11 -0.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.17 -3.13 -3.85%
Chart Mars US 216 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.364 +0.011 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 78.09 +0.48 +0.62%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.39 +0.49 +0.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 76.16 -0.32 -0.42%
Graph down Basra Light 919 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 76.03 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 76.43 -0.11 -0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.43 -0.11 -0.14%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.36 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.17 -3.13 -3.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 372 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 60.87 +0.82 +1.37%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 76.22 +0.82 +1.09%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 74.47 +0.82 +1.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 70.57 +0.82 +1.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 67.27 +0.82 +1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 67.27 +0.82 +1.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 70.32 +0.82 +1.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 77.27 +0.82 +1.07%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 67.67 +0.82 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.73 -0.97 -1.37%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 63.48 -0.97 -1.51%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 67.88 -0.97 -1.41%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 69.73 -0.97 -1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.73 -0.97 -1.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.75 -1.00 -1.41%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.50 -1.00 -1.55%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 78.79 -3.26 -3.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days For those of you who are full of __it.
  • 8 days The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry

Breaking News:

Key OPEC+ Ministers Dismiss Bearish Market Reaction to Output Plans

The Asia Pacific Region Is Emerging as a Carbon Capture and Storage Hub

The Asia Pacific Region Is Emerging as a Carbon Capture and Storage Hub

The Asia Pacific region is…

China And Iran Secure Key Strategic Iraqi Gas Field

China And Iran Secure Key Strategic Iraqi Gas Field

For China, the location of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Key OPEC+ Ministers Dismiss Bearish Market Reaction to Output Plans

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 06, 2024, 7:01 AM CDT

The energy ministers of heavyweight OPEC+ producers dismissed the bearish market reaction to the group’s latest oil production plan, saying that market participants and analysts will realize soon that the alliance did the right thing in communicating its intentions.

While OPEC+ extended this weekend most oil output reductions into 2025, it said it could begin unwinding some voluntary cuts after the end of the third quarter of 2024—subject to market conditions.

Most analysts see the OPEC+ alliance’s announcement as bearish for oil prices toward the end of the year because of the plan to begin unwinding some of the cuts. Most analysts don't think there would be market conditions for the group to begin gradually adding supply in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, criticized some analyst comments on the deal and said at an event in Russia on Thursday that the market would soon realize that OPEC+ did “the right thing,” Bloomberg reported.

At the ongoing St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak also said that OPEC+ did the right thing and aimed to quash doubts about the effectiveness of the deal.

“OPEC’s decision this weekend is positive for the oil market and helps stabilize it,” Novak said, as carried by Russia’s TASS news agency.

The decisions create certainty for energy markets for the coming quarter and the coming year, Novak added.

The Russian official reiterated the OPEC+ and Saudi statements that a potential easing of some of the cuts could always be paused or reversed and that the alliance has the opportunity to quickly respond to the market situation.  

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sometimes the market doesn’t understand decisions. It takes time to analyze,” Suhail Al Mazrouei, Energy Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said at the forum, as quoted by Bloomberg and TASS.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices for Asia in July

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

EU Proposes First Batch Of Sanctions On Russian LNG

 Alt text

Comparing Big Oil to Big Tobacco is Ludicrous

 Alt text

The U.S. Battery Boom Is Revolutionizing Renewable Energy
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com