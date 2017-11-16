Top 5 Miners To Ride The Christmas Commodity Boom

Precious and industrial metals have had a banner year on a weak dollar and the beginnings of what appears to be another upcycle for commodities. Strong demand and questions about the availability of long-term supply are pushing up prices across the board.

• Gold prices are up sharply since touching a low point at the end of 2016.

• Copper prices have soared, particularly since June. Spot prices are up nearly 20 percent in the past four months.

• Lithium prices have doubled in the past year and a half, and are up 50 percent since April 2017 alone.

• Cobalt prices have more than doubled over the past year.

Better yet, all of these commodities still have a long way to go before they reach their peak. A combination of global instability, strong demand, and a tidal wave of investment in consumer electronics and electric vehicles will ensure the markets for a long list of commodities remain incredibly tight.

Here are our top 5 mining picks right now:

#1 Barrick Gold (NYSE: ABX)

Gold is up sharply since the 2016 U.S. Presidential election, but there is still plenty of room on the upside. The U.S. is taking a confrontational stance with North Korea, threatening nuclear war. At the same time, the Trump administration has tried to tear up the Iran nuclear deal, putting both countries back on a war footing. Gold loves global chaos because investors flock to safe haven assets in times of turmoil.

Barrick Gold is a $20-billion market cap company, and the world’s largest gold producer—is one of the best bets for investors. Barrick teamed up with Goldcorp earlier this year, a deal that will see Goldcorp front much of the costs on several mining projects in Chile, a move that will reduce risk for Barrick. Barrick has made a name for itself as a prudent operator, successfully taming debt, cutting costs and generating impressive cash flow figures. Out of all of the top gold miners, it also has one of the lowest cost structures in the entire industry.

There are also a series of near-term catalysts that could propel the company’s stock up further. It recently cut a deal with the government of Tanzania, reducing its stakes in gold mine. The news led to a sharp fall in the company’s stock. But that simply offers investors a mouth-watering opportunity to buy into the largest gold miner in the world. More asset sales would also translate into lower debt and a stronger cash position.

#2 Quantum Cobalt (CSE:QBOT; OTC:BRVVF)

Cobalt prices have skyrocketed over the past year, as soaring demand runs headlong into supply problems. Cobalt is a crucial metal needed in the manufacturing of batteries needed for consumer electronics and, especially, electric vehicles. With the sale of EVs set to leap from a few hundred thousand per year to tens of millions in the coming decades, there is scramble for the world’s cobalt supplies. There is already a supply gap of about 3,320 tons, according to Research and Markets. But the gap will quadruple to 12,000 tons over the next four years.

The problem is that nearly two-thirds of the world’s cobalt supply comes from war-torn Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). That means that cobalt producers are wary of investing there, both because of instability and because of the reputational damage from sourcing commodities from violent places where mines operate in inhumane conditions.

That has placed a premium on other sources of cobalt supply. At the top of the list for investors should be Cobalt, Ontario, an area that has seen an influx of interest from cobalt suppliers. Quantum Cobalt (CSE:QBOT; OTC:BRVVF) is at the center of it all, and it has some of the most exciting prospects at the heart of the cobalt rush. Quantum’s Nipissing Lorrain Cobalt Project is the site of a former mine, and recent surveys have found cobalt mineralization at 22 percent, a staggering concentration given that most projects are viewed as highly valuable with mineralization at just 0.05 percent.

Quantum also has two other exploration projects in the works, including its Rabbit project just to the north, which has cobalt mineralization of 8.76 percent. It also has a large 1,200-hectare prospect at the Kahuna Cobalt-Silver project. With crews currently conducting exploration work on these assets, the soon-to-be-released results could spark a stock price rally.

Cobalt will be central to the mass adoption of EVs, ensuring steadily rising prices. Quantum Cobalt is one small company strategically located at the next hot spot for cobalt production.

#3 Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto is one of the largest mining giants in the world, making it an obvious choice for investors. It also lacks the baggage of a company like BHP Billiton (NYSE: BHP), which has struggled to justify some of its ill-timed investments in U.S. shale, assets the company is now hoping to unload. Rio Tinto has kept its eye on its bread and butter – iron ore, aluminum and copper – and has avoided some of the pitfalls that its peer has.

But Rio also has an extremely attractive investment case in its own right. It has expanded iron ore production this year at its flagship Pilbara project in Australia, with more capacity coming online in 2018. A second mine (bauxite) in Australia is scheduled to reach completion in the first half of 2019. In 2020, Rio Tinto will bring an exciting copper mine online in Mongolia.

Rio Tinto’s share price is up about 25 percent this year, and it has even raised its dividend significantly in order to reward shareholders. With prices for aluminum and copper sharply higher, Rio’s fortunes will continue to trend up.

#4 Teck Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TECK)(TSX:TECK)

For investors looking to diversify their risk a bit, Teck Resources offers a lot of safety. Like Rio Tinto, Teck Resources has its hand in several hot commodities – copper, zinc and metallurgical coal.

Thermal coal (for power plants) has some troubling long-term prospects, but met coal (used for steel) will fare much better. Prices have jumped sharply as the Chinese government forced a lot of capacity to shut down. That has tightened global supply significantly, and sparked a dramatic rally in 2016. Prices are back down more recently, but not to the lows seen from several years ago.

Meanwhile, Teck has strong earnings from soaring zinc and copper prices, two metals that will be instrumental in the EV boom going forward. At the same time, Teck has diversified into Canada’s oil sands, which, despite a lot of negative press, has a long shelf life. The Fort Hills project is about to come online – before the end of the year – and will achieve 90 percent of planned production of 190,000 bpd within 12 months. Teck has a 20 percent stake in Fort Hills, a project that is expected to produce oil for the next 50 years.

In short, Teck offers investors a range of revenue streams, a hedge against volatility in any one segment.

#5 Albemarle (NYSE: ALB)

Albemarle is the world’s largest producer of lithium, another commodity that has seen explosive demand growth. Earlier this year, Albemarle received approval to expand its Greenbushes mine in Australia, which could be commissioned by 2019. Greenbushes is the world’s largest active lithium mine.

In fact, Albemarle has aggressive plans to expand its lithium output – and the company already controls about 35 percent of global lithium production. It has mines in Chile, Australia and Nevada – close to Tesla’s gigafactory. Albemarle has a $16 billion market cap, and its share price is up by nearly 75 percent this year alone. It hiked its dividend and sees nothing but clear skies ahead.

Lithium prices have spiked over the past two years, and the eye-watering demand for this commodity is only in its beginning stages. For investors looking to ride the lithium wave, who better than the world’s largest lithium producer?

Other Miners to watch:

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG, TSX:IO): IAMGOLD is a fast growing mid-tier gold miner with the ambition to become a major gold miner. The company produced some 214,000 ounces in Q1 2017 from its operations in South America and Africa. In June, this promising miner closed a deal with Japanese commodity giant Sumimoto to develop an Ontario gold project. The company saw its stock price fall earlier this year, but is poised for gains as gold is rallying.

Earnings in the third quarter of 2017 were expected to come in at $0.01 per share, but the company beat expectations and reported $0.07 per share, climbing 55 percent year over year.

By. Charles Kennedy

**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this release include: that cobalt demand will increase in the future, and potentially by 14,900% by 2030; that cobalt supply will not be able to catch up to future increases in demand; that one of the biggest beneficiaries in the EV supply chain will be cobalt miners and, specifically, new entrants that develop new supplies that are safe and ethical; that cobalt prices could go even higher than current levels; that rapid news flow on prospecting, geologic mapping, geochemical mapping, geochemical surveying and sampling to locate and delineate mineralized structures can be expected from Quantum Cobalt Corp. (“Quantum Cobalt”); and that this year will be the year in which cobalt leaves Africa and is relaunched in Canada. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include: that cobalt demand will not increase, as expected, in the future; that cobalt supply will be able to catch up to future increases in demand; that one of the biggest beneficiaries in the EV supply chain will not be cobalt miners or that new entrants developing new supplies that are safe and ethical will not benefit from the EV supply chain; that cobalt prices will not go higher than current levels; that rapid news flow on prospecting, geologic mapping, geochemical mapping, geochemical surveying and sampling to locate and delineate mineralized structures will not be forthcoming from Quantum Cobalt; and that this year will not be the year in which cobalt leaves Africa and is relaunched in Canada. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this communication reflect the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the writer based on information currently available to the writer. In connection with the forward-looking statements contained in this communication, the writer has made assumptions about: future increases in cobalt demand; the ability of cobalt supply to catch up to future increases in demand; the biggest beneficiaries in the EV supply chain, going forward; future cobalt prices; Quantum Cobalt’s future news flow; and the fact that this year will be the year in which cobalt leaves Africa and is relaunched in Canada. The writer has also assumed that no significant events will occur outside of Quantum Cobalt’s normal course of business. Although the writer believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the writer assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

DISCLAIMERS

PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This communication is a paid advertisement and is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Oilprice.com, Advanced Media Solutions Ltd, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively, “we” or the “Company”) has been paid by the profiled company or a third party to disseminate this communication. In this case the Company has been paid by Quantum Cobalt ninety thousand US dollars for this article and certain banner ads. This compensation is a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically:

This communication is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities. This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. Gains mentioned in our newsletter and on our website may be based on end-of- day or intraday data. We have not investigated the background of Quantum Cobalt. The third party, profiled company, or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled company at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. These non-compensated alerts are purely for the purpose of expanding our database for the benefit of our future financially compensated investor awareness efforts. Frequently companies profiled in our alerts experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often end as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The investor awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price is likely to occur.

We do not guarantee the timeliness, accuracy, or completeness of the information on our site or in our newsletters. The information in our communications and on our website is believed to be accurate and correct, but has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct. The information is collected from public sources, such as the profiled company’s website and press releases, but is not researched or verified in any way whatsoever to ensure the publicly available information is correct. Furthermore, it is certainly possible for errors or omissions to take place regarding the profiled company, in communications, writing and/or editing.

DISCLOSURE. The Company does not make any guarantee or warranty about what is advertised above. This article and the information herein are provided without warranty or liability.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer, including, but not limited to: releasing The Company, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from the information contained in this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

RISK OF INVESTING. Investing is inherently risky. While a potential for rewards exists, by investing, you are putting yourself at risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in any type of security. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed on this web site. The past performance of any trading system or methodology is not necessarily indicative of future results

All trades, patterns, charts, systems, etc., discussed in this message and the product materials are for illustrative purposes only and not to be construed as specific advisory recommendations. All ideas and material presented are entirely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the publisher.

TERMS OF USE. By reading this communication you agree that you have reviewed and fully agree to the Terms of Use found here http://oilprice.com/terms-and-conditions If you do not agree to the Terms of Use http://oilprice.com/terms-and-conditions, please contact Oilprice.com to discontinue receiving future communications.