Woodside Snaps Up Tellurian in LNG Expansion Push

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 57 mins 80.40 +0.27 +0.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.83 +0.20 +0.24%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.17 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.171 +0.043 +2.02%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.455 +0.004 +0.17%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 86.42 -0.14 -0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 86.42 -0.14 -0.16%
Chart Bonny Light 24 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.43 +0.87 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 261 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.455 +0.004 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 24 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 24 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 24 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 965 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 24 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 24 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 24 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 24 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.43 +0.87 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 418 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 65.24 -2.66 -3.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 80.79 -2.66 -3.19%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 79.04 -2.66 -3.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 76.64 -2.66 -3.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 74.64 -2.66 -3.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 74.64 -2.66 -3.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 73.64 -2.66 -3.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 79.34 -2.66 -3.24%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 75.64 -2.66 -3.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 86.42 -0.14 -0.16%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 79.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 73.05 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 84.50 -0.13 -0.15%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 78.05 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 79.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 78.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 73.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 89.16 +1.90 +2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 2 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 23 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 13 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 14 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.

Breaking News:

LNG Tanker Buying Spree Sparks Fear of Another Dark Fleet

China Has Just Gained First-Mover Advantage In Nuclear Fusion

China Has Just Gained First-Mover Advantage In Nuclear Fusion

A Chinese company has achieved…

Turkey Willing To Boost EU Gas Exports If Bloc Guarantees Demand

Turkey Willing To Boost EU Gas Exports If Bloc Guarantees Demand

Turkey has said it is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Woodside Snaps Up Tellurian in LNG Expansion Push

By Irina Slav - Jul 22, 2024, 2:30 AM CDT

Australia’s Woodside Energy has struck a deal to acquire Tellurian for $1.2 billion as it seeks to turn into a “global LNG powerhouse”.

The deal “adds a scalable US LNG development opportunity to our existing approximately 10 Mtpa of equity LNG in Australia,” Woodside chief executive Meg O’Neill said. “Having a complementary US position would allow us to better serve customers globally and capture further marketing optimization opportunities across both the Atlantic and Pacific Basins.”

Tellurian has been planning to build Driftwood LNG, a production and export terminal on the Calcasieu River south of Lake Charles, Louisiana for years. Once complete, the terminal would be capable of exporting up to 27.6 million tons of liquefied natural gas annually.  

After failing to secure agreements and funding for the plant, Tellurian said late last year that liquidity issues "raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern within one year after the date that the financial statements are issued."

The company got a delay to its death sentence earlier this month when the Federal Energy Regulatory Agency approved a three-year extension of the deadline for the construction of the facility.

The Woodside deal could be interpreted as the last move that Tellurian had to ensure its continued existence in the face of its multiple challenges.

“After careful consideration of Tellurian’s opportunities and challenges, the Board and senior management weighed an immediate and significant cash return against the risks and costs associated with the timeline to FID and determined that this offer is in our shareholders’ best interest,” Tellurian’s executive chairman, Martin Houston, said in a press release.

The value of the deal, Tellurian said, represented a 75% premium to the company’s closing price on July 19 and a 48% premium to its 30-day volume-weighted average price.

The acquisition for Woodside, follows a failed attempt to take over domestic peer Santos earlier this year.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Start the Week With a Gain as Biden Drops Out of Presidential Race

Next Post

LNG Tanker Buying Spree Sparks Fear of Another Dark Fleet

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%
CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

 Alt text

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com