Ukraine Drone Damages Russia’s Largest Black Sea Refinery

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 13 mins 79.89 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.37 -0.26 -0.31%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.52 -0.57 -0.69%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.238 +0.110 +5.17%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.441 -0.010 -0.39%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 83.93 -2.49 -2.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 83.93 -2.49 -2.88%
Chart Bonny Light 24 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.81 -0.62 -0.73%
Chart Mars US 262 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.441 -0.010 -0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 24 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 24 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 24 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 965 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 24 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 24 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 24 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 24 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.81 -0.62 -0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 418 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 65.24 -2.66 -3.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 80.79 -2.66 -3.19%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 79.04 -2.66 -3.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 76.64 -2.66 -3.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 74.64 -2.66 -3.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 74.64 -2.66 -3.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 73.64 -2.66 -3.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 79.34 -2.66 -3.24%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 75.64 -2.66 -3.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 83.93 -2.49 -2.88%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 76.61 -2.69 -3.39%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 70.36 -2.69 -3.68%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 83.75 -0.75 -0.89%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 75.36 -2.69 -3.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 76.61 -2.69 -3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 76.61 -2.69 -3.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 76.00 -2.75 -3.49%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 73.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 89.16 +1.90 +2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 3 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 1 day Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 14 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 15 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.

Breaking News:

Russia Considers Building Oil Refinery in Cuba

Copper Demand Surge Drives Consolidation Wave in Mining Sector

Copper Demand Surge Drives Consolidation Wave in Mining Sector

London-listed mining group ACG gears…

Could the UK’s Crown Estate Shake-Up Accelerate Offshore Wind Investment?

Could the UK’s Crown Estate Shake-Up Accelerate Offshore Wind Investment?

The UK government is proposing…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Ukraine Drone Damages Russia’s Largest Black Sea Refinery

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 22, 2024, 8:15 AM CDT

The Tuapse oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar region, the biggest Russian crude processing facility on the Black Sea, was damaged in a massive Ukrainian drone attack overnight, Russian officials and Ukrainian intelligence sources said on Monday.  

Tuapse refinery, which has a capacity to process 240,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil, has been a target of several drone attacks from Ukraine since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

Tuapse, owned by Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft, was damaged in an attack in January.

In May, the refinery was also halted in an emergency shutdown after a Ukrainian drone attack caused a fire at the facility.

Early on Monday local time, a drone attack on the Tuapse refinery was carried out by the Main Intelligence Directorate, HUR, of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense causing a fire at the facility, sources in the intelligence unit told Kyiv Post.

As a result of the drone attack, debris from the shot-down drones caused a fire at the refinery, Russian officials were quoted by Reuters as saying.

The debris from the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) damaged the infrastructure at the Tuapse refinery, the operational headquarters of Russia’s Krasnodar region said in a post on Telegram.

The fire has been contained, the region’s authorities said, adding that there are no casualties, according to preliminary information.

The Tuapse refinery mostly exports its production of naphtha, high-sulfur diesel, fuel oil, and vacuum gasoil to Turkey, China, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Ukraine continues to target refineries in Russia and some of these attacks have affected further product supply from Russian refineries. Combined with higher domestic fuel demand in the summer, Russia’s oil product shipments are estimated to have dropped in June compared to May.  

Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries and other energy infrastructure have become a fixture this year, with drones the weapon of choice for conducting the strikes.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UK Likely to Miss Its 2030 Clean Power Goals

Next Post

Russia Considers Building Oil Refinery in Cuba

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%
CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

 Alt text

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com