US Eases Some Venezuela Sanctions, But Not For PdVSA

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.95 +2.19 +2.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.06 +1.33 +1.59%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.57 +1.16 +1.39%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.047 -0.141 -6.44%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.501 +0.023 +0.94%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.52 -1.40 -1.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.52 -1.40 -1.63%
Chart Bonny Light 20 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.44 -1.83 -2.12%
Chart Mars US 257 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.501 +0.023 +0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 20 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 961 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 20 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.44 -1.83 -2.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 414 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 65.86 -2.20 -3.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 81.86 -2.20 -2.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 80.11 -2.20 -2.67%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 77.11 -2.20 -2.77%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 73.96 -2.20 -2.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 73.96 -2.20 -2.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 73.71 -2.20 -2.90%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 80.21 -2.20 -2.67%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 74.46 -2.20 -2.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.52 -1.40 -1.63%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.24 -1.45 -1.84%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 70.99 -1.45 -2.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 84.63 -1.09 -1.27%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 75.99 -1.15 -1.49%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 77.24 -0.76 -0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.24 -0.76 -0.97%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.00 -1.00 -1.28%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.00 -1.25 -1.73%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 87.26 -1.15 -1.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 10 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 10 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 9 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 12 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

US Eases Some Venezuela Sanctions, But Not For PdVSA

Big Auto Eyes $2B in Govt Grants to Boost EV Production

Big Auto Eyes $2B in Govt Grants to Boost EV Production

The Energy Department will issue…

Canada's Oil Industry Enjoys Boom Year, But There's a Catch

Canada's Oil Industry Enjoys Boom Year, But There's a Catch

The ambitious climate policies of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

US Eases Some Venezuela Sanctions, But Not For PdVSA

By Alex Kimani - Jul 17, 2024, 1:30 PM CDT

The United States Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has eased some sanctions on Venezuela but retained sanctions on PdVSA. OFAC has issued a new license allowing certain transactions related to the export or re-export of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Venezuela until July 8, 2025.  However, transactions with Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A., the Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas company in which PdVSA has a 50 percent or greater interest, remain prohibited under the sanctions imposed by various executive orders. 

The previous general license permitted transactions related to oil or gas sector operations in Venezuela but expired on April 18. The United States holds that Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro and his representatives have failed to fully meet the obligations outlined in the electoral roadmap signed with the opposition in Barbados in October 2023.

Tensions have continued heating between Venezuela and its neighbors. Relations between Argentina and Venezuela have worsened after a diplomatic spat between the two South American nations. Back in March, Argentina accused Venezuela of cutting the power supply to its embassy in Caracas after its diplomats invited Venezuela’s opposition leaders due to concerns about “the deterioration of the institutional situation and the acts of harassment and persecution directed against political figures in Venezuela.”

In a statement released by the Office of Argentine President Javier Milei, Argentina lamented that the embassy’s power was turned off in a “deliberate action that endangers the safety of Argentine diplomatic personnel and Venezuelan citizens under protection.”     

Tensions between Buenos Aires and Caracas have been simmering after Venezuela’s socialist President Nicolás Maduro criticized far-right Milei’s election victory in November last year, claiming the “neo-Nazi extreme right” had won power. The situation reached fever pitch a couple of weeks ago after Argentina announced diplomatic actions against Venezuela following Maduro’s ban on Argentine-licensed aircraft from accessing Venezuelan airspace.

Venezuela's crude oil production has declined sharply from 3.2 million b/d in 2000 to 735,000 b/d in September 2023 mainly due to sanctions and poor maintenance; in contrast, Argentina’s crude output has been increasing with Milei vowing to shake up the system. 

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UAE Considering Building A Second Nuclear Power Plant

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start
Russia Appears to Be Amassing a Dark Fleet to Ship LNG

Russia Appears to Be Amassing a Dark Fleet to Ship LNG

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Big Solar Beating Big Oil in 2024?

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

 Alt text

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com