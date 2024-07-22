UK Likely to Miss Its 2030 Clean Power Goals

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 80.00 -0.13 -0.16%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.41 -0.22 -0.27%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.52 -0.57 -0.69%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.233 +0.105 +4.93%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.443 -0.008 -0.31%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 83.93 -2.49 -2.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 83.93 -2.49 -2.88%
Chart Bonny Light 24 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.81 -0.62 -0.73%
Chart Mars US 262 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.443 -0.008 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 24 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 24 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 24 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 965 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 24 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 24 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 24 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 24 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.81 -0.62 -0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 418 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 65.24 -2.66 -3.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 80.79 -2.66 -3.19%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 79.04 -2.66 -3.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 76.64 -2.66 -3.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 74.64 -2.66 -3.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 74.64 -2.66 -3.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 73.64 -2.66 -3.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 79.34 -2.66 -3.24%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 75.64 -2.66 -3.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 83.93 -2.49 -2.88%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 76.61 -2.69 -3.39%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 70.36 -2.69 -3.68%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 83.75 -0.75 -0.89%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 75.36 -2.69 -3.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 76.61 -2.69 -3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 76.61 -2.69 -3.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 76.00 -2.75 -3.49%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 73.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 89.16 +1.90 +2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 3 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 1 day Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 13 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 15 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.

Breaking News:

Russia Considers Building Oil Refinery in Cuba

Four Unexplored Indian Basins May Hold More Oil Than The Permian

Four Unexplored Indian Basins May Hold More Oil Than The Permian

Four largely unexplored sedimentary basins…

Big Auto Eyes $2B in Govt Grants to Boost EV Production

Big Auto Eyes $2B in Govt Grants to Boost EV Production

The Energy Department will issue…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

UK Likely to Miss Its 2030 Clean Power Goals

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 22, 2024, 7:15 AM CDT

The UK is poised to miss its ambitious target to decarbonize its power sector by 2030 even as it is boosting solar and wind developments, analysts say.

The new UK government of the Labour Party, in office for just over two weeks, has pledged to have the UK power grid decarbonized by 2030 and “to make Britain a clean energy superpower with zero carbon electricity by 2030,” Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said earlier this month. 

As part of its efforts to boost clean energy, the UK government lifted the de facto ban on onshore wind, which has been in place in England since 2015.

The government has committed to doubling onshore wind energy by 2030, quadrupling offshore wind, and trebling solar power by the end of the decade.

While Britain has made progress in recent years in decarbonizing the grid and boosting the share of renewables in the power mix to a record high, it still uses a lot of natural gas for electricity generation, home heating, and boilers.

The bold current plans of the Labour government are not on track to make the power system decarbonized by 2030, Cornwall Insight said in an analysis reported by the Financial Times.

Currently, wind and solar account for a combined 34% of the UK’s power output. Under Labour’s plans, the combined share of wind and solar is set to rise to 44%. This, according to Cornwall Insight, will be well below the estimated 67% of wind and solar power necessary to have a decarbonized grid.

“Without significant intervention, we risk falling far short of decarbonisation goals,” Tom Edwards, principal modeler at Cornwall Insight, told FT.

Last week, following the King’s Speech in which the new government sets its priorities, Kate Mulvany, Principal Consultant at Cornwall Insight, said that Labour faces “significant challenges in reaching their 2030 power decarbonization targets, as financial constraints, supply chain challenges, and intense global competition for limited resources pose hurdles.”

Also last week, the UK’s Climate Change Committee (CCC) said that its latest assessments shows that the UK is off track for net zero as only a third of the emissions reductions required to achieve the country’s 2030 target are currently covered by credible plans.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Morgan Stanley Sees Oil Prices Dropping to the Mid-$70s Next Year

Next Post

Ukraine Drone Damages Russia’s Largest Black Sea Refinery

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%
CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

 Alt text

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com