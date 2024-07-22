Trans Mountain Corp. Arranges Bond Sale To Refinance $18B Debt

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 29 mins 80.15 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.31 -0.32 -0.39%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.85 -0.24 -0.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.245 +0.117 +5.50%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.456 +0.006 +0.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 83.93 -2.49 -2.88%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.93 -2.49 -2.88%
Chart Bonny Light 25 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.81 -0.62 -0.73%
Chart Mars US 262 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.456 +0.006 +0.23%

Graph up Marine 25 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 25 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 25 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 966 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 25 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 25 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Bonny Light 25 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 25 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.81 -0.62 -0.73%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 419 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 65.24 -2.66 -3.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 80.79 -2.66 -3.19%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 79.04 -2.66 -3.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 76.64 -2.66 -3.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 74.64 -2.66 -3.44%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 74.64 -2.66 -3.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 73.64 -2.66 -3.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 79.34 -2.66 -3.24%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 75.64 -2.66 -3.40%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 83.93 -2.49 -2.88%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.61 -2.69 -3.39%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 70.36 -2.69 -3.68%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 83.75 -0.75 -0.89%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 75.36 -2.69 -3.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 76.61 -2.69 -3.39%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.61 -2.69 -3.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.00 -2.75 -3.49%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 73.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 89.16 +1.90 +2.18%

Trans Mountain Corp. Arranges Bond Sale To Refinance $18B Debt

By Alex Kimani - Jul 22, 2024, 12:30 PM CDT

Trans Mountain Corp., Canada's newly expanded Trans Mountain pipeline, is arranging a bond sale to refinance part of its debt ahead of the Canadian government’s eventual sale of the oil pipeline operator. 

The company had C$25.3 billion ($18.4 billion) debt as of March 31, including credit agreements with a syndicate of lenders containing two facilities totaling C$19 billion. 

The Canadian government bought and nationalized the existing pipeline from a unit of Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in 2018 to ensure that the expansion would be built. In effect, the federal government acquired its corporate owner Trans Mountain, which became a federal Crown corporation with Ottawa framing this decision around the desire to secure a key Canadian asset. TMX ended up witnessing massive cost overruns, with the project costing C$34 billion, more than six times the original estimate.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is now looking to offload TMX after the expanded pipeline commenced operations in May. 

TMX is expected to  triple the flow of crude from landlocked Alberta to Canada's Pacific coast to 890,000 barrels per day (bpd). The pipeline is viewed as a boon to Asian refiners since it provides them with an opportunity to diversify their imports while also giving Canadian producers more access to U.S. West Coast and Asian markets.

TMX crude exports are expected to clock in at ~350,000-400,000 bpd, and compete with heavy grades from the Middle East and Latin America. Cold Lake crude is about $10 per barrel cheaper than Iraq's Basra Heavy for deliveries to China.

"Canada's TMX crude attracts interest from Asian buyers who are keen to secure cheap supplies of heavy grades but do not have access to U.S.-sanctioned Venezuelan crude," XU told Reuters. 

"It will still take some time for refiners to experiment with and test TMX crude as the first few cargoes have just arrived," Muyu Xu, a senior crude oil analyst at analytics firm Kpler, has revealed.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

