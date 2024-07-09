Get Exclusive Intel
Texas Energy Industry Starts Restoring Operations After Beryl

Energy companies in Texas began restoring operations on Tuesday after some ports were shut and refineries reduced output ahead of hurricane Beryl, which made landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast in Texas earlier this week.

Early on Monday, Beryl, which at one point was the earliest Category 5 hurricane on record, made landfall in Texas, bringing heavy rains and warnings of potential storm surge, flooding, and tornadoes. At the time of the landfall, Beryl was a Category 1 hurricane.

Ahead of Hurricane Beryl’s landfall, natural gas flows to Freeport LNG’s export plant in Texas fell close to zero on Sunday.

Two million Texans were left without power on Monday as the hurricane reached Houston.

Power provider CenterPoint Energy said that hurricane Beryl “delivered a powerful blow across our service area,” but the company expects to restore 1 million impacted customers by the end of the day on Wednesday, July 10.

Some ports along the U.S. Gulf Coast, which handle U.S. oil and LNG exports, had preventively closed for traffic ahead of the storm. The Port of Corpus Christi said on Monday it would reopen on Tuesday for normal operations after impact assessments showed no significant impacts. The Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel was already open on Monday afternoon.

The Port of Houston, however, said on Monday that after conducting preliminary assessments of its facilities, power, and systems, all Port Houston terminals would remain closed on Tuesday, July 9. The port authorities will continue to assess and repair damage on Tuesday and will send an update by 4 PM CT today if there are any further disruptions to operations for Wednesday.

Refiner Phillips 66 has said that Hurricane Beryl hasn’t had impacts on its operations. The Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Sweeny, Texas, refineries operated by Phillips 66 are operating and have power, the refiner said on Monday. Citgo Petroleum temporarily reduced fuel output at its 165,000-bpd Corpus Christi refinery over the weekend.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

