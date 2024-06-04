Singapore Looks to Have More Gas-Fired Power Plants to Meet Rising Demand

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.30 -0.92 -1.24%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.55 -0.81 -1.03%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.06 -1.02 -1.29%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.582 -0.174 -6.31%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.349 +0.014 +0.59%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.49 -3.46 -4.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.30 -0.63 -0.77%
Chart Mars US 214 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.349 +0.014 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.74 -1.43 -1.72%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.01 -1.84 -2.19%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.99 -3.36 -4.18%
Graph down Basra Light 918 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 76.96 -3.55 -4.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 77.49 -3.46 -4.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.49 -3.46 -4.27%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.57 -2.97 -3.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.30 -0.63 -0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 371 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 61.02 -2.77 -4.34%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 76.37 -2.77 -3.50%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 74.62 -2.77 -3.58%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 70.72 -2.77 -3.77%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 67.42 -2.77 -3.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 67.42 -2.77 -3.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 70.47 -2.77 -3.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 77.42 -2.77 -3.45%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 67.82 -2.77 -3.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.70 -2.77 -3.77%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 64.45 -2.77 -4.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 84.21 -0.68 -0.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.85 -4.37 -5.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 70.70 -2.77 -3.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.70 -2.77 -3.77%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.75 -2.75 -3.74%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 82.29 -1.32 -1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 17 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 19 hours For those of you who are full of __it.
  • 7 days The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry

Breaking News:

First Solar and Qcells Score Panel Ecolabel Preferred in U.S. Federal Tenders

BHP-Anglo Debacle Shines Spotlight on Copper Scarcity

BHP-Anglo Debacle Shines Spotlight on Copper Scarcity

There are growing concerns about…

Can Turkmenistan's Energy Exports Buy Influence in Beijing?

Can Turkmenistan's Energy Exports Buy Influence in Beijing?

Despite a significant trade surplus…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Singapore Looks to Have More Gas-Fired Power Plants to Meet Rising Demand

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 04, 2024, 10:40 AM CDT

Singapore is seeking proposals from companies to build and operate two new natural gas-fired power plants by the end of the decade as it looks to have more generation capacity to meet soaring electricity demand.

Singapore’s Energy Market Authority (EMA) launched on Tuesday a second Request for Proposal for new electricity generation capacity, inviting companies to build, own, and operate two new hydrogen-ready Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) generating units to be ready in 2029 and 2030 respectively. Each generating unit is expected to be at least 600 megawatts (MW) in generation capacity, EMA said.  

The authority’s proposal comes on the heels of data that Singapore’s electricity demand has been steadily increasing over the years, driven largely by electricity-intensive sectors such as the advanced manufacturing, digital economy, and transport sectors.

Based on EMA’s projections, Singapore’s power system peak demand is expected to grow by at least 3.7% over the next six years, reaching between 10.1 gigawatts (GW) and 11.8 GW by 2030.

“As Singapore’s electricity demand continues to grow, it is crucial that we ensure we have sufficient generation capacity to power our homes, workplaces, and communities,” said Ngiam Shih Chun, Chief Executive of EMA.

Last week, Singapore unveiled a Green Data Centre (DC) Roadmap that charts a sustainable pathway for the continued growth of data centers in the Asian country. The Roadmap aims to provide at least 300 MW of additional capacity in the near term, with much more through green energy deployments. The higher capacity is aimed at supporting Singapore’s ambitions for the digital economy, the authorities said.

Currently, Singapore has over 1.4 GW of data center capacity, and is home to more than 70 cloud, enterprise, and co-location data centers, which host cloud platforms, digital services, and higher-intensity workloads for AI.

Yet, the roadmap is unlikely to preserve Singapore’s leadership in data centers, considering that neighboring emerging markets are expecting over 2,500 MW of data center capacity in the near term, said BMI, a Fitch Solutions company.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Erdogan Says Turkmenistan Could Soon Begin Gas Exports to Turkey and Europe

Next Post

Erdogan Says Turkmenistan Could Soon Begin Gas Exports to Turkey and Europe

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

EU Proposes First Batch Of Sanctions On Russian LNG

 Alt text

Comparing Big Oil to Big Tobacco is Ludicrous
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com