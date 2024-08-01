Shell Begins New Share Buyback as Earnings Beat Estimates

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.31 +0.40 +0.51%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.30 +0.46 +0.57%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.82 +0.79 +0.99%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.064 +0.028 +1.38%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.448 +0.006 +0.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.07 -3.01 -3.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.07 -3.01 -3.71%
Chart Bonny Light 34 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.58 -1.08 -1.34%
Chart Mars US 272 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.448 +0.006 +0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 34 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 34 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 34 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 975 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 34 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 34 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 34 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 34 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.58 -1.08 -1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 428 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 63.91 +3.18 +5.24%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 80.06 +3.18 +4.14%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 78.31 +3.18 +4.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 74.61 +3.18 +4.45%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 71.91 +3.18 +4.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 71.91 +3.18 +4.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 71.91 +3.18 +4.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 78.81 +3.18 +4.20%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 71.91 +3.18 +4.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.07 -3.01 -3.71%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.21 -1.08 -1.49%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 64.96 -1.08 -1.64%
Graph down ANS West Coast 9 days 81.60 -1.14 -1.38%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 69.96 -1.08 -1.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 71.21 -1.08 -1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.21 -1.08 -1.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.75 -1.25 -1.71%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.00 -1.00 -1.52%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 81.26 -1.60 -1.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 11 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 4 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"

Breaking News:

Shell Begins New Share Buyback as Earnings Beat Estimates

Traders Dump Oil as Bearish Sentiment Builds

Traders Dump Oil as Bearish Sentiment Builds

Oil speculators reduced their bullish…

Weak Demand in China Weighs on Middle East Oil Price Outlook

Weak Demand in China Weighs on Middle East Oil Price Outlook

The largest demand hub for…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Shell Begins New Share Buyback as Earnings Beat Estimates

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 01, 2024, 6:30 AM CDT

Shell (NYSE: SHEL) is launching yet another $3.5 billion share buyback program after booking better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter of the year.

The UK-based supermajor reported on Thursday adjusted earnings of $6.3 billion, down from $7.7 billion for the first quarter of the year, on the back of lower prices and volumes and lower trading results due to seasonality and reduced volatility.

The second-quarter result, however, easily beat the market expectation of earnings of $6 billion.

Lower refining margins, driven by a stabilizing market with increased supply, led to lower earnings in the chemicals and products division, on top of lower trading results due to reduced volatility, Shell said.

Alongside the quarterly results, the supermajor said it was launching a $3.5 billion share buyback program, expected to be completed by the Q3 2024 results announcement. Over the last four quarters, total shareholder distributions paid were 43% of cash flow from operations (CFFO), Shell noted.

Commenting on the further share repurchases, CEO Wael Sawan said in the quarterly results presentation,

“This makes it the 11th consecutive quarter in which we have announced 3 billion dollars or more in buybacks showing that the strong performance of the business results in compelling returns to our shareholders.”

Shell has also made $1.7 billion of structural cost reductions since 2022, as Sawan aims to simplify the structure and allocate cash to the projects with top returns.

In the summer of 2023, Shell unveiled its new strategy to continue investing in oil and gas production and selectively pour capital into renewable energy solutions, angering climate activists and some institutional investors.

Shell’s Sawan has said that reducing global oil and gas production would be “dangerous and irresponsible” as the world still desperately needs those hydrocarbons.  

Shell’s Q2 earnings above estimates and a new buyback follow the announcement from the other UK-based supermajor, BP, earlier this week that it is boosting its dividend by 10% and extending its buyback program as it booked better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Court Seeks More Time to Evaluate Bids in Citgo Auction

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%
CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue to Fall

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue to Fall
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

 Alt text

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com