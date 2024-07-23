Senators Introduce Bill to Shorten Approval Time of Energy and Mining Projects

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.29 -0.11 -0.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.36 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.02 +0.11 +0.13%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.246 -0.005 -0.22%
Graph down Gasoline 23 mins 2.464 -0.007 -0.26%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 83.93 -2.49 -2.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.93 -2.49 -2.88%
Chart Bonny Light 25 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.81 -0.62 -0.73%
Chart Mars US 262 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 23 mins 2.464 -0.007 -0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 25 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 25 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 25 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 966 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 25 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 25 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 25 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 25 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.81 -0.62 -0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 419 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 25 mins 65.00 -0.24 -0.37%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 25 mins 80.55 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 25 mins 78.80 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 25 mins 76.40 -0.24 -0.31%
Graph down Peace Sour 25 mins 74.40 -0.24 -0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 25 mins 74.40 -0.24 -0.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 25 mins 73.40 -0.24 -0.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 25 mins 79.10 -0.24 -0.30%
Chart Central Alberta 25 mins 75.40 -0.24 -0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 83.93 -2.49 -2.88%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.61 -2.69 -3.39%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 70.36 -2.69 -3.68%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 83.75 -0.75 -0.89%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 75.36 -2.69 -3.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 76.61 -2.69 -3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.61 -2.69 -3.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.00 -2.75 -3.49%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 70.50 -2.50 -3.42%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 89.16 +1.90 +2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 19 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 3 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 2 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 14 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 15 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.

Breaking News:

Senators Introduce Bill to Shorten Approval Time of Energy and Mining Projects

Goldman Sachs Sees Downside For Copper in The Short Term

Goldman Sachs Sees Downside For Copper in The Short Term

China's unwrought copper and copper…

LNG Market Crucial for Energy Security and Decarbonization Plans

LNG Market Crucial for Energy Security and Decarbonization Plans

Global LNG markets are volatile…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Senators Introduce Bill to Shorten Approval Time of Energy and Mining Projects

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 23, 2024, 1:28 AM CDT

A bill sponsored by Senate Energy Committee Chairman Joe Manchin and Senator John Barrasso proposes giving the Department of Energy 90 days to approve new LNG export projects and aims to shorten approval times for energy and mining projects.

“The United States of America is blessed with abundant natural resources that have powered our nation to greatness and allow us to help our friends and allies around the world,” Manchin said in a press release. “Unfortunately, today our outdated permitting system is stifling our economic growth, geopolitical strength, and ability to reduce emissions.”

To address the problem, the two legislators “put together a commonsense, bipartisan piece of legislation that will speed up permitting and provide more certainty for all types of energy and mineral projects without bypassing important protections for our environment and impacted communities.”

In a news story on the bill, Bloomberg noted that it was unlikely to be passed as it is but it could make an important part of future energy legislation during the next Congress.

The focus of the bill is on shortening approval times for new energy and mining projects, as well as grid expansion projects that regulators have warned are essential for a changing energy system that relies increasingly on wind and solar generation capacity.

Manchin and Barrasso are among vocal critics of President Biden’s so-called pause on new LNG export capacity approvals, which came into effect earlier this year under pressure from climate activists, who argued natural gas is even worse for the climate than coal. The move prompted more than a dozen states to sue the federal government. Earlier this month, a federal judge in Louisiana blocked the pause.

In his ruling, Judge Cain said that the government’s move had been arbitrary, capricious, and unconstitutional and that it had violated the Natural Gas Act. Judge Cain added that the Department of Energy had gone “above and beyond its scope of authority.”

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Indonesia Considers Russian Crude as Domestic Production Falls

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%
CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

 Alt text

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com