S&P Global: EU Could FInalize Russia LNG Sanctions in June

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.14 -2.85 -3.70%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.27 -2.84 -3.50%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.13 -2.73 -3.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.767 +0.180 +6.96%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.338 -0.079 -3.28%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 80.95 -1.07 -1.30%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.93 -1.15 -1.38%
Chart Mars US 213 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.338 -0.079 -3.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 83.17 -0.78 -0.93%
Graph down Murban 4 days 83.85 -0.90 -1.06%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 80.35 -1.26 -1.54%
Graph down Basra Light 917 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 80.51 -1.01 -1.24%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 80.95 -1.07 -1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 80.95 -1.07 -1.30%
Chart Girassol 4 days 82.54 -1.17 -1.40%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.93 -1.15 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 370 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 63.79 -0.92 -1.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 79.14 -0.92 -1.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 77.39 -0.92 -1.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 73.49 -0.92 -1.24%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 70.19 -0.92 -1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 70.19 -0.92 -1.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 73.24 -0.92 -1.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 80.19 -0.92 -1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 70.59 -0.92 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 73.47 -0.92 -1.24%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 67.22 -0.92 -1.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 84.21 -0.68 -0.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 73.22 -0.92 -1.24%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 73.47 -0.92 -1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.47 -0.92 -1.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 73.50 -1.00 -1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 12 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.29 -1.32 -1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 27 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 1 hour How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry

Breaking News:

S&P Global: EU Could FInalize Russia LNG Sanctions in June

South Australia Turns to Solar Energy for Economic Survival

South Australia Turns to Solar Energy for Economic Survival

Australia is transitioning to renewable…

China's Oil Demand to Peak Before 2027, Says Sinopec

China's Oil Demand to Peak Before 2027, Says Sinopec

China's oil demand is expected…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

S&P Global: EU Could FInalize Russia LNG Sanctions in June

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 03, 2024, 1:30 PM CDT

The European Union is gearing up to put the finishing touches on its 14th sanctions package on Russian energy this month, with sanctions targets to include shipments of Russian LNG, the European energy commissioner has told S&P Global Commodity Insights on Monday.  

The sanctions package adds three Russian LNG projects to the blacklist, including Arctic LNG 2, Ust-Luga and Murmansk, Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson told S&P Global Commodity Insights, adding that this sanctions package would be “the first one where we cover also partially LNG trade and specifically transshipments”. 

The EU’s 14th sanctions package is far from a done deal, however, with all EU member states required to be on board with the deal, and some clear outliers waiting in the sidelines to scupper the package. 

Speaking to S&P Global on the sidelines of the Japan-EU energy forum in Tokyo, Simson said EU member states had discussed the package and requested more information and that she expected them to agree to adoption. 

"We have provided them [with an] assessment on how these measures will impact international LNG markets. Our assessment is that it doesn't have a major impact to global LNG markets and LNG markets right now are liquid enough to cover the demand even if we introduce our 14th package,” S&P Global quoted Simson as saying, expressing confidence that the package could be finalized in June. 

In mid-April, the European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) cautioned that sanctioning Russian LNG could negatively impact the security of natural gas supply in Europe. 

Currently, the Baltic EU member states are calling for a ban on the bloc’s imports of LNG, but the EU’s watchdog believes that any such move should only be gradual.  

As the EU aims to completely end its reliance on Russian fossil fuels by 2027, “the reduction of Russian LNG imports should be considered in gradual steps starting with spot Russian LNG imports,” ACER said in its report ‘European LNG market developments’.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

South Africa Overturns Ruling that Halted Shell’s Wild Coast Exploration

Next Post

South Africa Overturns Ruling that Halted Shell’s Wild Coast Exploration

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw
UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

EU Proposes First Batch Of Sanctions On Russian LNG

 Alt text

Comparing Big Oil to Big Tobacco is Ludicrous
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com