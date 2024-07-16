Russia’s Novatek Slashes Gas Output at Sanctioned Arctic LNG 2

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.83 -1.08 -1.32%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.90 -0.95 -1.12%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.59 -0.80 -0.95%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.175 +0.017 +0.79%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.476 -0.016 -0.63%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.92 -0.17 -0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.92 -0.17 -0.20%
Chart Bonny Light 19 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 86.27 +0.16 +0.19%
Chart Mars US 256 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.476 -0.016 -0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 19 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 959 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 19 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 86.27 +0.16 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 413 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 68.11 -0.30 -0.44%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 84.06 -0.30 -0.36%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 82.31 -0.30 -0.36%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 78.51 -0.30 -0.38%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 76.31 -0.30 -0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 76.31 -0.30 -0.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 75.91 -0.30 -0.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 82.76 -0.30 -0.36%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 76.61 -0.30 -0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.92 -0.17 -0.20%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 78.69 -0.95 -1.19%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 72.44 -0.41 -0.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 85.72 -0.26 -0.30%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.14 -0.30 -0.39%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.00 -0.50 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.00 -0.50 -0.64%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.00 -0.50 -0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.25 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 88.41 -0.30 -0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 9 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 9 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 8 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 11 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

IMF Cuts Saudi Economic Growth Projection On Oil Cuts

California Refiners See Margins Shrink Despite Capacity Decline

California Refiners See Margins Shrink Despite Capacity Decline

The shrinkage in refining capacity…

China's Role in Russia-Ukraine War Draws Scrutiny at NATO Summit

China's Role in Russia-Ukraine War Draws Scrutiny at NATO Summit

As NATO leaders express unwavering…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s Novatek Slashes Gas Output at Sanctioned Arctic LNG 2

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 16, 2024, 10:30 AM CDT

The Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia, which Western sanctions have hit in recent months, significantly reduced its production of natural gas in May as it hasn’t exported any LNG yet, a source with knowledge of output data told Reuters on Tuesday.  

Arctic LNG 2, in which Russian gas producer and LNG exporter Novatek has 60%, extracted 55 million cubic meters of natural gas in May, down from 215 million cubic meters in April, according to Reuters’s source.

Located in the Gydan Peninsula in the Arctic, the Arctic LNG 2 project was considered key to Russia’s efforts to boost its global LNG market share from 8% to 20% by 2030-2035.

But Arctic LNG 2 has been basically on ice since the U.S. imposed in November 2023 fresh sanctions on the Russian project.

As a result, foreign shareholders suspended participation in Arctic LNG 2, effectively withdrawing from the financing of the project and for offtake contracts for the new plant.

Arctic LNG 2 started operations such as natural gas extraction in December, but it hasn’t been able to ship any LNG cargo abroad yet.

The project has already seen months of delays after the U.S. sanctions upended the company’s plans for production start-up and export timelines.

Potential contract cancellations for the construction of ice-class LNG carriers and the sanctions on Arctic LNG 2 could hamper Russia’s plans to boost LNG sales now that its pipeline route to Europe is largely cut off.

Furthermore, Chinese engineering company Wison New Energies discontinued all ongoing Russian projects and will immediately and indefinitely stop taking any new Russian business, dealing a blow to Arctic LNG 2, for which Wison was to supply equipment for a gas turbine power station at the plant.

The EU added insult to injury as it banned last month new investments, as well as the provision of goods, technology, and services for the completion of Russian LNG projects under construction, such as Arctic LNG 2 and Murmansk LNG, in the first EU sanctions targeting Russia’s gas sector.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UK's First New Coal Mine in 30 Years Faces Legal Challenge

Next Post

IMF Cuts Saudi Economic Growth Projection On Oil Cuts

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start
Russia Appears to Be Amassing a Dark Fleet to Ship LNG

Russia Appears to Be Amassing a Dark Fleet to Ship LNG
Another Billion-Dollar U.S. Oil Acquisition Is on the Horizon

Another Billion-Dollar U.S. Oil Acquisition Is on the Horizon

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

Is Big Solar Beating Big Oil in 2024?

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com