Russian Oil Supply to Hungary Halted Due to Ukraine Sanctions on Lukoil

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.14 +1.38 +1.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.71 +0.98 +1.17%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.95 +0.54 +0.65%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.097 -0.091 -4.16%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.486 +0.008 +0.32%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.92 -0.17 -0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.92 -0.17 -0.20%
Chart Bonny Light 19 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.44 -1.83 -2.12%
Chart Mars US 257 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.486 +0.008 +0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 19 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 960 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 19 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.44 -1.83 -2.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 413 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 65.86 -2.20 -3.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 81.86 -2.20 -2.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 80.11 -2.20 -2.67%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 77.11 -2.20 -2.77%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 73.96 -2.20 -2.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 73.96 -2.20 -2.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 73.71 -2.20 -2.90%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 80.21 -2.20 -2.67%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 74.46 -2.20 -2.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.92 -0.17 -0.20%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.24 -1.45 -1.84%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 70.99 -1.45 -2.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 84.63 -1.09 -1.27%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 75.99 -1.15 -1.49%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 77.24 -0.76 -0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 77.24 -0.76 -0.97%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 77.00 -1.00 -1.28%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.25 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 88.41 -0.30 -0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 10 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 10 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 8 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 12 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

Russian Oil Supply to Hungary Halted Due to Ukraine Sanctions on Lukoil

Southeast Asia Poised for $100 Billion Offshore Gas Boom

Southeast Asia Poised for $100 Billion Offshore Gas Boom

Southeast Asia's offshore gas industry…

Middle East Drilling Demand Growth Scaled Back

Middle East Drilling Demand Growth Scaled Back

Despite some scaling back in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Russian Oil Supply to Hungary Halted Due to Ukraine Sanctions on Lukoil

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 17, 2024, 8:30 AM CDT

Despite the fact that EU pipeline crude imports from Russia are not banned by the embargo, Russia is not delivering crude oil to Hungary at present after Ukraine imposed stricter sanctions on Russian oil giant Lukoil, effectively banning it from using Ukraine as a transit for oil exports.

Lukoil was supplying Hungary with crude via the southern leg of the Druzhba oil pipeline which crosses Ukraine. With the toughened sanctions Kyiv imposed on Lukoil in June, Russian oil does not reach Hungary now.  

However, Hungary – whose Prime Minister Viktor Orban is seeking ties with Vladimir Putin and even visited Moscow earlier this month – is currently working with Russia to restore Lukoil’s oil deliveries to the central EU country, which has tried to keep “friendly” ties with Russia despite EU objections.  

Hungarian energy firm MOL and Lukoil are working on a solution to the issue, trying to restore Russian crude flows to Hungary, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

Szijjarto met on Tuesday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of a United Nations meeting in New York.

“There’s now a legal situation in Ukraine based on which Lukoil is not currently delivering to Hungary,” Szijjarto was quoted by Bloomberg as saying after the meeting.

Russia’s TASS news agency reported that Szijjarto said following the meeting with Lavrov, “As for oil supplies, there is a new legal situation in Ukraine now, on the basis of which Lukoil is currently not making deliveries to Hungary.” [if !supportLineBreakNewLine] [endif]

“We are now working on a legal solution that will enable us to resume supplies, because Russian oil is important from the perspective of our energy security,” the Hungarian official added.

In May this year, Fitch Ratings said that MOL could see a risk of supply mainly from the Druzhba pipeline. MOL plans to use around 40% of non-Russian crude oil this year and estimates full replacement will be possible from 2026, Fitch said.

“However, the company does not rule out the possibility of continuing to purchase Russian crude, depending on market and regulatory conditions,” the rating agency noted.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Greece to Impose One-Off Windfall Tax on Gas Power Producers

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start
Russia Appears to Be Amassing a Dark Fleet to Ship LNG

Russia Appears to Be Amassing a Dark Fleet to Ship LNG

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Big Solar Beating Big Oil in 2024?

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

 Alt text

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com