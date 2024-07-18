Russia Discusses Boosting Electricity Exports to China

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.62 -0.23 -0.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.87 -0.21 -0.25%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.35 -0.24 -0.28%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.039 +0.004 +0.20%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.500 -0.002 -0.06%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.52 -1.40 -1.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.52 -1.40 -1.63%
Chart Bonny Light 20 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.44 -1.83 -2.12%
Chart Mars US 258 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.500 -0.002 -0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 20 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 961 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 20 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.44 -1.83 -2.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 414 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 67.59 +1.73 +2.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 hours 83.59 +1.73 +2.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 hours 81.84 +1.73 +2.16%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 78.84 +1.73 +2.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 75.69 +1.73 +2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 75.69 +1.73 +2.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 75.44 +1.73 +2.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 81.94 +1.73 +2.16%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 76.19 +1.73 +2.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.52 -1.40 -1.63%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.24 -1.45 -1.84%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 70.99 -1.45 -2.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 84.63 -1.09 -1.27%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 75.99 -1.15 -1.49%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 77.24 -0.76 -0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.24 -0.76 -0.97%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.00 -1.00 -1.28%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.00 -1.25 -1.73%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 87.26 -1.15 -1.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 40 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 10 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 11 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 9 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 12 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

Russia Discusses Boosting Electricity Exports to China

Southeast Asia Poised for $100 Billion Offshore Gas Boom

Southeast Asia Poised for $100 Billion Offshore Gas Boom

Southeast Asia's offshore gas industry…

Europe Increasingly Reliant on American Diesel

Europe Increasingly Reliant on American Diesel

European buyers are increasingly relying…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Discusses Boosting Electricity Exports to China

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 18, 2024, 6:00 AM CDT

Russia and China are discussing the possibility of Russia increasing its electricity exports to China, but taking into account the growing power demand in Russia’s Far East, the Russian Energy Ministry has said.

A Russian-Chinese working group for cooperation on electricity and renewable energy met on Wednesday and discussed the idea of Russia boosting its power supply to China, as reported by Russian news agency Interfax on Thursday.

Russia and China have strengthened energy ties in recent years, especially after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the embargoes on most of Russia’s energy exports, including oil and coal, to Western countries.

Earlier this decade, Russia raised its electricity exports to China to help it get over a power crunch. In October 2021, for example, Russia doubled its electricity exports to China as Asia’s largest economy was grappling with power shortages that led to power rationing.

However, in August last year, Russia reduced electricity exports to China along the Amur-Heihe power line to 100-200 MW from 600 MW due to a shortage in the energy system of Russia’s Far East. State power company Inter RAO, the sole operator for Russian electricity exports and imports, has estimated that Russian electricity exports to China slumped by 75% in January and February 2024 compared to the same period of 2023.

Last year, Inter RAO’s supply to China fell to 3.1 billion kWh from a record 4.6 billion kWh in 2022, TASS news agency reports, noting that Russia still has some restrictions on power exports to China. Inter RAO’s Executive Board member Alexandra Panina has said that deliveries to China might decrease to 1 billion kWh, according to TASS.

Despite Russia’s touted “friendship without limits” with China, each of the two countries is seeking financial benefits in the deals with the other. One notable example is the lack of progress on a massive new energy project to transport Russian pipeline gas to China. Beijing is not committing to a deal for a new natural gas pipeline unless it’s favorable for the world’s second-largest economy.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Energy Hit Harder by Ransomware Attacks Than Other Sectors

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start
Russia Appears to Be Amassing a Dark Fleet to Ship LNG

Russia Appears to Be Amassing a Dark Fleet to Ship LNG

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Big Solar Beating Big Oil in 2024?

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

 Alt text

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com