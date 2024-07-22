Oil Prices Start the Week With a Gain as Biden Drops Out of Presidential Race

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 37 mins 80.40 +0.27 +0.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.87 +0.24 +0.29%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.28 +0.19 +0.23%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.168 +0.040 +1.88%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.456 +0.005 +0.22%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 86.42 -0.14 -0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 86.42 -0.14 -0.16%
Chart Bonny Light 24 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.43 +0.87 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 261 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.456 +0.005 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 24 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 24 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 24 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 965 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 24 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 24 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 24 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 24 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.43 +0.87 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 418 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 65.24 -2.66 -3.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 80.79 -2.66 -3.19%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 79.04 -2.66 -3.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 76.64 -2.66 -3.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 74.64 -2.66 -3.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 74.64 -2.66 -3.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 73.64 -2.66 -3.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 79.34 -2.66 -3.24%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 75.64 -2.66 -3.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 86.42 -0.14 -0.16%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 79.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 73.05 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 84.50 -0.13 -0.15%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 78.05 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 79.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 78.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 73.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 89.16 +1.90 +2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 2 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 23 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 13 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 14 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.

Breaking News:

Woodside Snaps Up Tellurian in LNG Expansion Push

Saudi Arabia’s Economic Strategy is a Double-Edged Sword for OPEC Stability

Saudi Arabia’s Economic Strategy is a Double-Edged Sword for OPEC Stability

Saudi Arabia's balancing act between…

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan Forge Green Energy Export Alliance

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan Forge Green Energy Export Alliance

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan join…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Start the Week With a Gain as Biden Drops Out of Presidential Race

By Irina Slav - Jul 22, 2024, 1:09 AM CDT

Crude oil prices started trading with a gain this week on hopes of a rate cut, bouncing back after posting a second consecutive weekly loss on Friday. The biggest news to start the week however is President Joe Biden’s announcement that he will end his bid for a second term.

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” Biden said on X.

According to a Bloomberg report, Harris—if nominated and if elected—would be tougher on the oil industry than Biden was, with the publication noting Harris’ track record as California attorney general who sued Big Oil. She has also declared she was in favor of banning fracking.

The full effect of Biden’s announcement, however, should become more palpable later in the day. For now, it’s rate hopes that are fueling higher prices.

"Since the June FOMC meeting, inflation and labour market data have signalled that disinflation and labour market rebalancing are in place, which we expect will allow the Fed to begin its interest rate cutting cycle in September," ANZ analysts said, as quoted by Reuters.

Wildfires in Alberta have also helped oil move higher today, with close to 350,000 bpd in production capacity at risk, according to the Alberta Energy Regulator and Alberta Wildfire, as cited by Bloomberg.

The Middle Eastern war’s latest round of escalation also contributed to the rally, with the prospect of peace moving further in the distance yet again. Over the weekend, Israel struck targets in Yemen in response to a drone attacks, with the targets including an oil storage facility and a power plant. Yemen’s Houthis vowed retaliation.

On the bearish side, concern about Chinese demand remains considerable, even after Beijing released a long-awaited policy update that involved no significant changes from the current course followed by the government of the world’s largest oil importer.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Israeli Strike Sets Yemen's Oil Port Ablaze

Next Post

Woodside Snaps Up Tellurian in LNG Expansion Push

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%
CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

 Alt text

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com