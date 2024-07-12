Get Exclusive Intel
Nigeria's Dangote Refinery Branches Out Into Brazilian Crude

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 12, 2024, 1:30 PM CDT

Nigeria's Dangote refinery is set to receive its first shipment of Brazilian crude oil as it continues towards full operational capacity. The purchase of Brazilian crude is a first for Nigeria. The refinery will import a one-million-barrel cargo of Brazil's Tupi crude, scheduled for delivery in the latter half of next month.

The Dangote refinery has been pivotal in reducing Nigeria's reliance on imported fuel. Despite being Africa's largest oil producer, Nigeria has historically depended on foreign fuel imports to meet its domestic needs, with its refinery industry unable to quench demand. Nigeria hopes that importing crude and refining it locally will enhance Nigeria's energy security, reduce import dependency, and lower fuel prices for Nigerian consumers.

The Dangote refinery's ability to source crude oil from diverse global suppliers will be key to its success and Nigeria's broader energy strategy.

The Brazilian crude, sold by Petrobras, is among the most cost-effective and suitable oil grades available on the global market.

Earlier this week, The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) reached an agreement with oil producers to supply crude oil to domestic refineries at market prices on Wednesday, ending a supply dispute that had strained relations with international oil companies, after chastising oil majors for hindering local crude oil purchases by demanding excessive premiums or claiming that they had no available crude.

This move is part of Nigeria's broader efforts to secure a stable supply of crude for its refineries at market prices, ensuring that the country's energy infrastructure is resilient and capable of meeting its needs without over-relying on any single source. As Nigeria continues to build its refining capabilities, the Dangote refinery stands at the forefront of this transformative journey.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

