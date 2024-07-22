Morgan Stanley Sees Oil Prices Dropping to the Mid-$70s Next Year

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 21 mins 79.72 -0.41 -0.51%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.24 -0.39 -0.47%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.75 -0.34 -0.41%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.197 +0.069 +3.24%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.441 -0.009 -0.38%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 86.42 -0.14 -0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 86.42 -0.14 -0.16%
Chart Bonny Light 24 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.43 +0.87 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 262 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.441 -0.009 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 24 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 24 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 24 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 965 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 24 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 24 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 24 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 24 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.43 +0.87 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 418 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 65.24 -2.66 -3.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 80.79 -2.66 -3.19%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 79.04 -2.66 -3.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 76.64 -2.66 -3.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 74.64 -2.66 -3.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 74.64 -2.66 -3.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 73.64 -2.66 -3.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 79.34 -2.66 -3.24%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 75.64 -2.66 -3.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 86.42 -0.14 -0.16%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 79.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 73.05 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 84.50 -0.13 -0.15%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 78.05 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 79.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 78.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 73.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 89.16 +1.90 +2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 2 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 1 day Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 13 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 14 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.

Breaking News:

Morgan Stanley Sees Oil Prices Dropping to the Mid-$70s Next Year

China's Dominance in Renewable Energy Expansion Continues

China's Dominance in Renewable Energy Expansion Continues

China's unwavering commitment to renewable…

Energy Services Employment Rebounds

Energy Services Employment Rebounds

U.S. oilfield services jobs saw…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Morgan Stanley Sees Oil Prices Dropping to the Mid-$70s Next Year

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 22, 2024, 5:41 AM CDT

Oil prices are expected to drop to the mid-$70s next year amid a surplus on the market, according to Morgan Stanley.

Currently, the oil market is tight and warrants the $80s per barrel price range, but with seasonal demand starting to abate in the fourth quarter, market balances are set to return, the investment bank said in a note carried by Reuters on Monday.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the market would be balanced “when seasonal demand tailwinds abate and both OPEC and non-OPEC supply return to growth,” Morgan Stanley’s analysts wrote. 

Next year, the market will even tip into a surplus amid rising supply from both OPEC+ and non-OPEC+ producers, the bank’s commodity strategists reckon.

According to the bank, global refinery runs will hit their 2024 peak in August and are not expected to reach this level again until July next year. 

That’s why Morgan Stanley expects Brent Crude prices to drop from current levels to the mid $70s to high $70s per barrel range in 2025.  

Early on Monday, Brent Crude prices were up by 0.52% at $83.07, while the U.S. benchmark, WTI Crude, was trading 0.49% higher at $80.46.

Morgan Stanley reiterated in the note its price forecast of $86 per barrel Brent oil for the third quarter of 2024.

Goldman Sachs has also recently reaffirmed its outlook from June that

Brent crude prices are set to rise to $86 per barrel this summer amid strong consumer demand which will put the market into a sizeable deficit in the third quarter.

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), the OPEC+ panel monitoring the oil market, is not expected to recommend in August any changes to the current production policy plan of the group, OPEC+ delegates told Bloomberg last week.    

When the panel meets again on August 1, the meeting is expected to be a routine one, and no recommendations on oil production policy – other than the OPEC+ group has already announced – are expected to be issued, according to Bloomberg’s anonymous sources among the OPEC+ delegates.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Middle East Tensions Rise With Houthis-Israel Standoff

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%
CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

 Alt text

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com