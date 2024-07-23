Major Automakers Returning to Gasoline Cars as EV Demand Slows

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.24 -1.16 -1.48%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.38 -1.02 -1.24%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.03 -0.88 -1.07%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.188 -0.063 -2.80%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.441 -0.030 -1.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 83.65 -0.28 -0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 83.65 -0.28 -0.33%
Chart Bonny Light 25 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.77 -2.04 -2.41%
Chart Mars US 263 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.441 -0.030 -1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 25 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 25 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 25 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 966 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 25 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 25 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 25 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 25 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.77 -2.04 -2.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 419 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 65.00 -0.24 -0.37%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 80.55 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 78.80 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 76.40 -0.24 -0.31%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 74.40 -0.24 -0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 74.40 -0.24 -0.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 73.40 -0.24 -0.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 79.10 -0.24 -0.30%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 75.40 -0.24 -0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 83.65 -0.28 -0.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 76.26 -0.35 -0.46%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 70.01 -0.35 -0.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 82.74 -1.01 -1.21%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 75.01 -0.35 -0.46%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 76.26 -0.35 -0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 76.26 -0.35 -0.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 75.75 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 70.50 -2.50 -3.42%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 89.16 +1.90 +2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 3 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 2 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 14 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 16 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.

Breaking News:

Europe and China Remain the Biggest Buyers of Russian Pipeline Gas

Are AI Data Centers Sparking a Bullish Case for Natural Gas?

Are AI Data Centers Sparking a Bullish Case for Natural Gas?

The emerging demand for natural…

Solar Companies Forced To Borrow To Finance Growth

Solar Companies Forced To Borrow To Finance Growth

Solar companies raised $12.2 billion…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Major Automakers Returning to Gasoline Cars as EV Demand Slows

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 23, 2024, 8:35 AM CDT

Major carmakers in the U.S. and Europe are scaling back production of electric vehicles amid overcapacity and are rethinking their ambitious EV sales goals.

EV demand has visibly softened over the past year, leaving legacy automakers in the U.S., Germany, and France struggling with an overcapacity of their EV models as they realize that the transition to fully electrified transportation will be taking longer than they thought.

Carmakers in the U.S., Germany, and France are currently producing EVs at levels of about 40%-45% below earlier expectations, the chief executive of French auto parts supplier OPmobility told Bloomberg on Tuesday.  

This “means the capacity that had been put in place by our clients and by ourselves requires continuous adjustment,” OPmobility’s CEO Laurent Favre said.

“We are adapting the way we work with our clients,” the executive added.

OPmobility, which reported today solid earnings growth, nevertheless flagged “a complex environment, marked by a slowdown in the European automotive market, but also lower than expected growth in electric vehicles.”  

Rising concerns about EV capital costs, uncertainties around a number of elections this year, especially in the U.S., and a shortage of rapid-charging stations are the three key factors slowing the EV momentum, Goldman Sachs Research analyst Kota Yuzawa said in May.

At the same time, hybrid vehicle sales have accelerated and may exceed forecasts, Goldman Sachs noted.

Automakers have bet on hybrids amid the slowing EV demand.

Ford Motor Company, for example, said earlier this year it is delaying the planned rollout of some of its next-generation EVs as it is expanding hybrid vehicle offerings, in the latest sign that consumer uptake of EVs has slowed down.

More recently, Porsche watered down on Monday its goal to have EVs account for 80% of all sales by 2030, saying this would depend on the market, and that “The transition to electric cars is taking longer than we thought five years ago.”  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Shell Looks to Sell Its Stake in Scottish Floating Wind Leases

Next Post

Europe and China Remain the Biggest Buyers of Russian Pipeline Gas

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%
CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

 Alt text

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com