Italy Raises Windfall Tax On Energy Companies

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.24 +2.20 +2.75%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 89.73 +2.28 +2.61%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.81 +0.50 +0.58%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.883 +0.107 +1.58%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.554 +0.117 +4.80%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.53 -4.54 -5.21%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 74.98 -5.10 -6.37%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.554 +0.117 +4.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 80.48 -3.18 -3.80%
Graph down Murban 1 day 86.35 -2.58 -2.90%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.78 -4.29 -5.16%
Graph down Basra Light 357 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 82.78 -5.09 -5.79%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 82.53 -4.54 -5.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.53 -4.54 -5.21%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.37 -5.12 -5.85%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 795 days 53.29 -0.37 -0.69%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 58.79 -0.07 -0.12%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 82.19 -0.07 -0.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 80.44 -0.07 -0.09%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 77.59 -0.07 -0.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 74.29 -0.07 -0.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 74.29 -0.07 -0.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 75.59 -0.07 -0.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 84.54 -0.07 -0.08%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 73.89 -0.07 -0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Graph down Giddings 6 days 75.75 -1.25 -1.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 93.83 -3.07 -3.17%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 80.72 -1.33 -1.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Chart Kansas Common 36 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 94.90 -1.33 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 22 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 4 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 6 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 6 days Wind droughts
  • 6 days Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Houthis Attack Ship At Oil Terminal In Yemen

Oil Tanker Rates Soar To Astronomical Levels

Oil Tanker Rates Soar To Astronomical Levels

Soaring tanker rates are weighing…

How Europe’s Energy Crisis Could Turn Into A Food Crisis

How Europe’s Energy Crisis Could Turn Into A Food Crisis

Energy inflation is wreaking havoc…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Italy Raises Windfall Tax On Energy Companies

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 22, 2022, 10:30 AM CST

Italy is raising the windfall tax on energy companies in its 2023 budget bill to fund additional help to consumers amid high energy prices and inflation.

In the $36-billion (35 billion euros) budget law the government approved early on Tuesday, Italy plans to raise the tax on the extra profits of the firms selling energy to 35% from 25% through the middle of 2023. Next year, the tax rate on energy firms will be calculated differently and will be based on the additional net profits the companies declare, not on sales.

The budget, the first for Italy’s new government led by Giorgia Meloni, imposes higher windfall taxes on energy days after the UK also raised its taxes on oil and gas producers operating in the North Sea and expanded the windfall tax to include low-cost electricity generators.  

Last week, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, said in the Autumn Statement that the UK is raising the Energy Profits Levy by 10 percentage points to 35% from January 1, 2023, and is extending it to the end of March 2028, from December 31, 2025, as originally planned when the levy was 25%. The government expects the Energy Profits Levy to raise over £40 billion by 2027-28.

The government is also introducing a new temporary 45% Electricity Generator Levy that will be applied to the extraordinary returns being made by electricity generators. The levy will be introduced from January 1, 2023, and is then forecast to raise around £14.2 billion over the forecast period (2022- 2028). The levy will be applied to groups generating electricity from nuclear, renewable, and biomass sources “who are benefitting from a significant increase in the price received for their output without a corresponding increase in the costs of generation.”

Also last week, Austria unveiled plans to impose a windfall tax on energy firms, including a tax of up to 40% for oil and gas companies.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UK Oil And Gas Companies Face $24 Billion Well-Plugging Bill

Next Post

Giant Australian Construction Firm Moves Away From Gas In New Structures

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'


Most Commented

Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 

 Alt text

KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com