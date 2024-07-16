IMF Cuts Saudi Economic Growth Projection On Oil Cuts

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.91 -1.00 -1.22%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.00 -0.85 -1.00%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.59 -0.80 -0.95%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.175 +0.017 +0.79%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.481 -0.011 -0.45%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.92 -0.17 -0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.92 -0.17 -0.20%
Chart Bonny Light 19 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 86.27 +0.16 +0.19%
Chart Mars US 256 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.481 -0.011 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 19 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 959 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 19 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 86.27 +0.16 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 413 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 68.11 -0.30 -0.44%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 84.06 -0.30 -0.36%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 82.31 -0.30 -0.36%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 78.51 -0.30 -0.38%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 76.31 -0.30 -0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 76.31 -0.30 -0.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 75.91 -0.30 -0.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 82.76 -0.30 -0.36%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 76.61 -0.30 -0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.92 -0.17 -0.20%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 78.69 -0.95 -1.19%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 72.44 -0.41 -0.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 85.72 -0.26 -0.30%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.14 -0.30 -0.39%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.00 -0.50 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.00 -0.50 -0.64%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.00 -0.50 -0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.25 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 88.41 -0.30 -0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 9 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 9 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 8 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 11 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

IMF Cuts Saudi Economic Growth Projection On Oil Cuts

International Oil Companies Caught in Kurdish Smuggling Web

International Oil Companies Caught in Kurdish Smuggling Web

A Reuters investigation reveals a…

Canada's Oil Industry Enjoys Boom Year, But There's a Catch

Canada's Oil Industry Enjoys Boom Year, But There's a Catch

The ambitious climate policies of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

IMF Cuts Saudi Economic Growth Projection On Oil Cuts

By Alex Kimani - Jul 16, 2024, 11:30 AM CDT

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has downgraded its growth forecast for the Saudi economy due to ongoing oil production cuts by OPEC+. The IMF now sees 2024 growth clocking in at just 1.7%, nearly a percentage point lower than its earlier projection of 2.6%. The effects of the cuts are expected to spill over into the coming year, with the IMF projecting GDP growth of 4.7% in 2025, a downward revision of 1.3 percentage points from April.

Thankfully, Saudi Arabia is increasingly becoming less reliant on oil to power its economy. Earlier in the year, the country's Ministry of Economy and Planning revealed that non-oil revenues hit 50% of the Kingdom's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023, the highest level ever.

The country's non-oil economy was valued at 1.7 trillion Saudi Riyals (approximately 453 billion U.S. dollars) at constant prices, driven by steady growth in exports, investment and consumer spending. Last year, the Kingdom's private-sector investments expanded by a brisk 57 percent, reaching a record high of 959 billion Saudi Riyals (254 billion dollars), while arts & entertainment and real service exports grew in triple-digits to the tune of 106 percent and 319 percent, respectively, reflecting the Kingdom's transformation into a global destination for tourism and entertainment. Meanwhile, the food sector recorded 77 percent growth; transport and storage services grew 29 percent, health and education recorded growth of 10.8 percent; trade, restaurants and hotels at 7 percent, while transport and communications increased 3.7 percent.

Back in April, the IMF predicted that Middle East economies would grow at a slower pace than earlier projections due to the war in Gaza, attacks on Red Sea shipping and lower oil output add to existing challenges of high debt and borrowing costs. The IMF now expects the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) economy to expand by 2.7 percent from 3.4 percent in its October regional outlook. However, that would mark 1.9 percent growth from 2023.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia’s Novatek Slashes Gas Output at Sanctioned Arctic LNG 2

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start
Russia Appears to Be Amassing a Dark Fleet to Ship LNG

Russia Appears to Be Amassing a Dark Fleet to Ship LNG
Another Billion-Dollar U.S. Oil Acquisition Is on the Horizon

Another Billion-Dollar U.S. Oil Acquisition Is on the Horizon

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

Is Big Solar Beating Big Oil in 2024?

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com