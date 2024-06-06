Hungary’s Orban Vows to Keep Using Russian Gas

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.58 +1.51 +2.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.90 +1.49 +1.90%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.25 +1.42 +1.80%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.818 +0.061 +2.21%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.398 +0.045 +1.90%
Graph down Louisiana Light 8 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 8 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 76.43 -0.11 -0.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.39 +0.22 +0.28%
Chart Mars US 216 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.398 +0.045 +1.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 78.09 +0.48 +0.62%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.39 +0.49 +0.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.16 -0.32 -0.42%
Graph down Basra Light 920 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 76.03 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 76.43 -0.11 -0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 76.43 -0.11 -0.14%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.36 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.39 +0.22 +0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 373 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 60.87 +0.82 +1.37%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 76.22 +0.82 +1.09%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 74.47 +0.82 +1.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 70.57 +0.82 +1.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 67.27 +0.82 +1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 67.27 +0.82 +1.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 70.32 +0.82 +1.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 77.27 +0.82 +1.07%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 67.67 +0.82 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 8 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.30 +0.82 +1.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 68.70 +0.82 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 64.25 +0.75 +1.18%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 77.99 -0.80 -1.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 4 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days For those of you who are full of __it.
  • 9 days The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry

Breaking News:

Nigeria to Spend Nearly $4 Billion on Fuel Subsidies This Year

Chinese Battery Makers Slam Brakes on German Expansion as EV Sales Stall

Chinese Battery Makers Slam Brakes on German Expansion as EV Sales Stall

Chinese battery makers are scaling…

China And Iran Secure Key Strategic Iraqi Gas Field

China And Iran Secure Key Strategic Iraqi Gas Field

For China, the location of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Hungary’s Orban Vows to Keep Using Russian Gas

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 06, 2024, 12:30 PM CDT

A day after scooping up shares in an Azeri gas field, Hungary has said it will not give up Russian natural gas and plans to shore up business deals with Russia in areas that aren’t under the sanctions regime. 

The move comes as Hungary’s pro-Russian prime minister, Viktor Orban, comes under pressure ahead of June 9 European Union elections in which his ruling Fidesz party is facing a tough challenger. 

It also follows Hungary’s MGM group move to acquire a 5% stake in Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz gas field, with the transaction expected to close in the third-quarter of this year, according to BNE Intellinews. The BP-operated Shah Deniz is one of the world’s largest, producing nearly 30 billion cubic meters a year, with Hungary’s new deal securing the country 1.5  bcm per year. The acquisition “provides us with protection against significant energy price fluctuations,” BNE quoted Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto as saying about the deal. 

On Thursday, Reuters quoted Szijjarto as saying it was “impossible to ensure Hungary’s energy supply without Russian energy resources, and that has nothing to do with politics or ideology but is rooted in plain facts of physics”. 

According to BNE, since 2021, with the signing of a 15-year supply agreement with Moscow, Hungary has been importing around 4.5 billion cubic meters of Russian gas annually. 

Relations between Hungary and the U.S. have continued to sour exponentially since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the Spring of 2022, with Orban consistently refusing to line up against Russia over Ukraine. Orban’s suggestion to Hungarian media late on Wednesday that he was seeking to expand non-oil business ties with Russia have also ruffled Washington’s feathers. 

"Hungary's government says it is the 'party of peace' while continuing to stand with Putin's party of war. Hungary’s addiction to Russian energy is dangerous and unnecessary," U.S. Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman said on Facebook, as reported by Reuters. 

Earlier this week, S&P Global reported that the EU was gearing up to put the finishing touches on its 14th sanctions package on Russian energy this month, with sanctions targets to include shipments of Russian LNG.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sanctions package adds three Russian LNG projects to the blacklist, including Arctic LNG 2, Ust-Luga and Murmansk. The EU’s 14th sanctions package is far from a done deal, however, with all EU member states required to be on board with the deal, and some clear outliers waiting in the sidelines to scupper the package.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Seeks to Pressure Houthis to Stop Red Sea Ship Attacks

Next Post

Trafigura Profit Drops 73% As Oil Price Boom Fades

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

EU Proposes First Batch Of Sanctions On Russian LNG

 Alt text

Comparing Big Oil to Big Tobacco is Ludicrous

 Alt text

The U.S. Battery Boom Is Revolutionizing Renewable Energy
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com