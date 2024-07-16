Houthis Target Ships in the Red Sea and Mediterranean

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.77 -1.14 -1.39%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.79 -1.06 -1.25%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.60 -0.79 -0.94%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.162 +0.004 +0.19%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.458 -0.034 -1.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 86.09 -0.53 -0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 86.09 -0.53 -0.61%
Chart Bonny Light 18 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 86.27 +0.16 +0.19%
Chart Mars US 256 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.458 -0.034 -1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 18 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 959 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 18 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 86.27 +0.16 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 412 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 68.11 -0.30 -0.44%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 84.06 -0.30 -0.36%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 82.31 -0.30 -0.36%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 78.51 -0.30 -0.38%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 76.31 -0.30 -0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 76.31 -0.30 -0.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 75.91 -0.30 -0.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 82.76 -0.30 -0.36%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 76.61 -0.30 -0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 86.09 -0.53 -0.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 78.69 -0.95 -1.19%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 72.44 -0.41 -0.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 85.98 -0.50 -0.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 77.44 -0.41 -0.53%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 78.50 -0.25 -0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 78.50 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 78.50 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 72.50 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 88.71 -0.41 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 22 hours By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 8 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 9 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 7 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 10 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

Exxon Plans Seventh Oil Project Offshore Guyana

California Refiners See Margins Shrink Despite Capacity Decline

California Refiners See Margins Shrink Despite Capacity Decline

The shrinkage in refining capacity…

China's Role in Russia-Ukraine War Draws Scrutiny at NATO Summit

China's Role in Russia-Ukraine War Draws Scrutiny at NATO Summit

As NATO leaders express unwavering…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Houthis Target Ships in the Red Sea and Mediterranean

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 16, 2024, 3:00 AM CDT

The Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen have attacked two ships in the Red Sea, including an oil tanker, and one vessel in the Mediterranean, the Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.  

The Houthis used on Monday “a number of drone boats”, UAVs, and ballistic missiles to target the MT Bentley in the Red Sea, he added in a post on X. 

MT Bentley I is a Panama-flagged, Israel-owned, Monaco-operated tanker vessel in the Red Sea carrying vegetable oil from Russia to China, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement. No damage or injuries have been reported at this time, the Command said.

In another attack, the Houthis attacked MT Chios Lion, a Liberian-flagged, Marshall Islands-owned, Greek-operated crude oil tanker with a USV in the Red Sea. The USV caused damage, but MT Chios Lion has not requested assistance. No injuries have been reported at this time, CENTCOM said.

The Houthis also targeted the vessel Olvia in the Mediterranean, their military spokesman said as the rebel group has stepped up attacks in the Red Sea. 

The Houthis said the latest attacks were in response to the Israeli air strike on the city of Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip on Saturday. 

In May, the Houthis expanded their reach and hit six vessels in three seas, the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, and the Mediterranean Sea. Prior to this, the Houthis had not managed to reach as far as the Mediterranean, which is a rather troubling development for the West. 

The attacks came only days after a Houthi spokesman warned of a new campaign targeting vessels heading to Israel from the Mediterranean.

The Houthis also threatened to broaden attacks further in the Indian Ocean. This coincided with a meeting between Pentagon officials and their Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) counterparts to drum up more support for U.S.-led efforts to cripple the Houthi campaign of attacking commercial vessels.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Syrian “Godfather of Oil” for the Regime Killed in Drone Strike

Next Post

Exxon Plans Seventh Oil Project Offshore Guyana

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start
Russia Appears to Be Amassing a Dark Fleet to Ship LNG

Russia Appears to Be Amassing a Dark Fleet to Ship LNG
Another Billion-Dollar U.S. Oil Acquisition Is on the Horizon

Another Billion-Dollar U.S. Oil Acquisition Is on the Horizon

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

Is Big Solar Beating Big Oil in 2024?

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com