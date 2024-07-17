Greece to Impose One-Off Windfall Tax on Gas Power Producers

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.23 +1.47 +1.82%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.83 +1.10 +1.31%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.37 +0.96 +1.15%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.080 -0.108 -4.94%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.494 +0.016 +0.66%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.92 -0.17 -0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.92 -0.17 -0.20%
Chart Bonny Light 19 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.44 -1.83 -2.12%
Chart Mars US 257 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.494 +0.016 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 19 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 960 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 19 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.44 -1.83 -2.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 413 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 65.86 -2.20 -3.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 81.86 -2.20 -2.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 80.11 -2.20 -2.67%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 77.11 -2.20 -2.77%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 73.96 -2.20 -2.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 73.96 -2.20 -2.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 73.71 -2.20 -2.90%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 80.21 -2.20 -2.67%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 74.46 -2.20 -2.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.92 -0.17 -0.20%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.24 -1.45 -1.84%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 70.99 -1.45 -2.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 84.63 -1.09 -1.27%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 75.99 -1.15 -1.49%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 77.24 -0.76 -0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 77.24 -0.76 -0.97%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 77.00 -1.00 -1.28%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.25 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 88.41 -0.30 -0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 10 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 10 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 8 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 12 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

Thai Tycoon to Create $20 Billion Firm With Energy and Telecoms Merger

FTC Requests More Info On $22.5 Billion ConocoPhillips-Marathon Oil Deal

FTC Requests More Info On $22.5 Billion ConocoPhillips-Marathon Oil Deal

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission…

Aramco Secures $31 Billion in Orders for Bond Offering

Aramco Secures $31 Billion in Orders for Bond Offering

Saudi Aramco's latest bond offering…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Greece to Impose One-Off Windfall Tax on Gas Power Producers

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 17, 2024, 7:34 AM CDT

Greece plans to tax its natural gas-fired power producers with a one-off windfall tax in August and September to raise funds to subsidize electricity bills as wholesale power prices spiked this summer.

Power demand in Greece has soared amid heat waves in recent weeks, leading to a jump in wholesale electricity prices, which have been weighing on consumer bills. Due to the interconnected power grids in countries in Europe, rising power demand in neighboring countries has also lifted wholesale prices in Greece.

“Therefore the government has decided to impose a one-off levy on gas-fired power producers and use the proceeds to be able to alleviate electricity bills in August,” Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was quoted as saying in an interview with broadcaster Skai TV.

Greece will have to cope with “a temporary distortion of the European regional European electricity market,” Mitsotakis added.

To smooth out this distortion in the regional power market, Greece will have a one-off tax on gas-fired power producers in the next two months.

The funds will be used to subsidize part of the August household bills because the current wholesale prices point to the fact that consumers are set to “see a sharp increase in electricity prices” next month, the prime minister said.

Power consumption in Greece peaks in July and August as households crank up air conditioning in high temperatures. This summer, Greece has seen a constant heat wave with temperatures topping 40 degrees Celsius (104 F).

Across the EU, the average monthly wholesale day-ahead prices jumped in June compared to May, according to data from energy think tank Ember. Greece saw one of the biggest monthly increases in day-ahead power prices in June compared to the previous month.

Electricity prices are set to rise in Europe by the end of the year, judging by the forward curve, Andriy Tarasenko, chief analyst at GMK Center, said last week, commenting on the jump in power prices so far this summer.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Growth in Fusion Energy Investments Slows for a Second Year

Next Post

Russian Oil Supply to Hungary Halted Due to Ukraine Sanctions on Lukoil

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start
Russia Appears to Be Amassing a Dark Fleet to Ship LNG

Russia Appears to Be Amassing a Dark Fleet to Ship LNG

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Big Solar Beating Big Oil in 2024?

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

 Alt text

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com