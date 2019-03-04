Germany Plans To Directly Regulate Russia-led Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.44 -0.15 -0.27%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.59 -0.08 -0.12%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.854 -0.003 -0.11%
Mars US 2 hours 62.79 +0.99 +1.60%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.32 +0.04 +0.06%
Urals 19 hours 63.43 -0.67 -1.05%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.51 -1.50 -2.31%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.51 -1.50 -2.31%
Bonny Light 19 hours 66.71 +0.67 +1.01%
Mexican Basket 4 days 58.96 +0.34 +0.58%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.854 -0.003 -0.11%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 65.31 -1.27 -1.91%
Murban 19 hours 66.79 -1.07 -1.58%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 59.26 +0.67 +1.14%
Basra Light 19 hours 67.88 +0.65 +0.97%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 65.18 +0.49 +0.76%
Bonny Light 19 hours 66.71 +0.67 +1.01%
Bonny Light 19 hours 66.71 +0.67 +1.01%
Girassol 19 hours 67.01 +0.59 +0.89%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.32 +0.04 +0.06%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 44.59 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 45.00 +0.53 +1.19%
Canadian Condensate 10 days 52.55 -1.42 -2.63%
Premium Synthetic 2 hours 56.00 -1.77 -3.06%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 52.00 +0.28 +0.54%
Peace Sour 2 hours 49.35 -0.87 -1.73%
Peace Sour 2 hours 49.35 -0.87 -1.73%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 51.80 -1.67 -3.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 55.80 +0.83 +1.51%
Central Alberta 2 hours 48.80 -1.42 -2.83%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 63.51 -1.50 -2.31%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 53.25 +1.00 +1.91%
Giddings 19 hours 47.00 +1.00 +2.17%
ANS West Coast 6 days 67.94 +1.19 +1.78%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 50.54 +0.79 +1.59%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 54.49 +0.79 +1.47%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 54.49 +0.79 +1.47%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 53.04 +0.79 +1.51%
Kansas Common 4 days 46.00 -1.50 -3.16%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.90 -1.42 -2.08%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Tesla Owners Protest Over Drastic Price Cuts
  • 7 minues Profits At Russia’s Lukoil Double On Higher Oil Prices
  • 11 minutes Is the World Ready to Go Cold Turkey on Oil
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 15 hours Analysis: Electric cars and the Permian: Saudi Arabia in Lee County by Dr. Daniel Fine
  • 21 hours Democrats and Shale
  • 3 hours Go Green or Die
  • 3 hours Safety Before Money: Volvo To Limit Car Speeds In Bid For Zero Deaths
  • 6 hours Kids Can Be A Real Pain In the &ss
  • 11 hours What's Up with Trudeau?
  • 11 hours Wind Woes in Europe
  • 13 mins Some Good News on Climate Change Maybe
  • 13 hours Washington Governor Announces Run for President to Fight Climate Change
  • 1 day Trump negotiated the release of American OIL Worker held captive in Yemen for the last Year and a Half
  • 1 day US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 24 hours Dudley Calls US Oil Industry "Market Without a Brain"
  • 2 hours Australia Needs Urgent LNG Imports

Breaking News:

Russia Aims To Reach OPEC+ Production Cut Quota By End-March

China Says Massive Shale Oil Reserves Found In North

China Says Massive Shale Oil Reserves Found In North

China has found massive shale…

China Becomes Hub For EV Sales

China Becomes Hub For EV Sales

The battle for China’s EV…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Germany Plans To Directly Regulate Russia-led Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 04, 2019, 5:00 PM CST Nord Stream 2

Germany will be looking to regulate the controversial Russia-led Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline project using its national sovereignty, a senior German energy official said on Monday in comments implying that only the EU section of the pipeline would fall under the recent changes in the European Union’s gas directive.

“We would like to say that we will be implementing this compromise directly, and do not see any need for a further mandate,” S&P Global Platts quoted German parliamentary state secretary at the federal energy ministry, Thomas Bareiss, as saying at the EU energy ministers’ council in Brussels on Monday.

Germany is the end-point of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which will follow the existing Nord Stream natural gas pipeline between Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea. Germany supports Nord Stream 2 and sees the project as a private commercial venture that will help it to meet rising natural gas demand.  

Several European companies—ENGIE, OMV, Shell, as well as Germany’s Uniper and Wintershall—are partners of Russia’s gas giant Gazprom in the Nord Stream 2 project.

United States, however, has long opposed the Gazprom-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and has hinted that it could impose sanctions on companies involved in the project.

Several EU member states, including Poland and Lithuania, also see the new pipeline project as a threat to Europe’s energy diversification and as boosting Russia’s grip on European gas supplies even more.

“We are...glad that gas pipelines will be covered by the sovereignty of the member states through whose territory or seas they go through, and will be the responsibility of that member state’s competent authorities,” Germany’s Bareiss said on Monday.

According to Platts, the comments of the German official imply that Germany would not be seeking an inter-governmental agreement with Russia on the entire pipeline, but will instead focus on regulating the EU section of the project covering 12 nautical miles from the German coast.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Tesla Owners In Asia Protest Against New Massive Price Cuts

Next Post

Russia Aims To Reach OPEC+ Production Cut Quota By End-March

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking
Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

 U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

 Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

 Alt text

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

 Alt text

Hydrogen Cars Struggle To Compete With Electric Vehicles
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com