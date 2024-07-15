Gas Prices Tick Higher As Oil Prices Fail To Gain Momentum

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.83 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 84.85 -0.18 -0.21%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.39 -0.36 -0.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.163 +0.005 +0.23%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 2.493 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 86.09 -0.53 -0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 86.09 -0.53 -0.61%
Chart Bonny Light 18 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 86.27 +0.16 +0.19%
Chart Mars US 255 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.493 +0.002 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 18 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 959 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 18 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 86.27 +0.16 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 412 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 68.41 -0.41 -0.60%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 84.36 -0.41 -0.48%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 82.61 -0.41 -0.49%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 78.81 -0.41 -0.52%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 76.61 -0.41 -0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 76.61 -0.41 -0.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 76.21 -0.41 -0.54%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 83.06 -0.41 -0.49%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 76.91 -0.41 -0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 86.09 -0.53 -0.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 78.69 -0.95 -1.19%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 72.44 -0.41 -0.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 85.98 -0.50 -0.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 77.44 -0.41 -0.53%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 78.50 -0.25 -0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 78.50 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 78.50 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 72.50 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 88.71 -0.41 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 hours By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 8 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 8 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 7 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 10 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

Syrian “Godfather of Oil” for the Regime Killed in Drone Strike

Early Adopters Pay the Price as EV Truck Values Tumble

Early Adopters Pay the Price as EV Truck Values Tumble

Used electric truck models have…

Citi: Fed Could Cut Interest Rates By 200 Points Through 2025

Citi: Fed Could Cut Interest Rates By 200 Points Through 2025

Citi: the U.S. Federal Reserve…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Gas Prices Tick Higher As Oil Prices Fail To Gain Momentum

By Alex Kimani - Jul 15, 2024, 1:30 PM CDT

U.S. gasoline prices have edged slightly higher as oil prices have struggled to break out of the low-$80s, with sluggish U.S. demand one of the factors keeping prices range-bound. Data compiled by GasBuddy from more than 12 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country has revealed that U.S. gas prices averaged 5.2 cents higher from a month ago but 5.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel climbed 2.3 cents in the last week to $3.83 per gallon but remained unchanged from a year ago.

Much like last summer, the nation’s average price of gasoline has remained somewhat stuck in the mid-$3 per gallon range with a mixed bag of prices: small declines in some states and modest increases in others as we wait for what could be the next major trend,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy

According to De Haan, Hurricane Beryl had no major impact on prices, although some drivers in Texas had trouble finding gasoline due to power outages. De Haan has predicted that we will continue to see small price fluctuations as news of any hurricane-fueled refinery disruptions comes in.

Oil prices have kicked in the new week on the back foot with Brent for September delivery continuing to pull back from Friday’s intraday high of $86.10 to trade at $85.05 per barrel in Monday’s session while the WTI August contract has declined $1.39 to $81.94 per barrel. Oil prices have been facing downward pressure with growing concerns about demand in top importer China offsetting support from strong demand elsewhere, OPEC+ supply restraint and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. 

Meanwhile, the dollar has been gaining ground a day after an attempted assassination of the former U.S. President. A stronger dollar makes oil more expensive for buyers with other currencies and tends to weigh on oil and commodity prices.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

European Diesel Trade Thriving After Russia’s Exclusion

Next Post

Syrian “Godfather of Oil” for the Regime Killed in Drone Strike

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start
Russia Appears to Be Amassing a Dark Fleet to Ship LNG

Russia Appears to Be Amassing a Dark Fleet to Ship LNG
Another Billion-Dollar U.S. Oil Acquisition Is on the Horizon

Another Billion-Dollar U.S. Oil Acquisition Is on the Horizon

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

Is Big Solar Beating Big Oil in 2024?

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com