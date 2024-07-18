First Major Windfarm in U.S. Shut After Incident

The Vineyard Wind offshore project has been temporarily shut down following a turbine blade failure that resulted in debris washing ashore on Nantucket Island. The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) is collaborating with Vineyard Wind to determine the cause of the incident, which has posed potential hazards to beachgoers during the peak summer tourist season.

A BSEE spokesperson confirmed that no injuries were reported, but operations have been halted until further notice. This incident is a significant setback for Vineyard Wind, the first major U.S. offshore wind farm, and the broader offshore wind industry, which is crucial for meeting President Joe Biden's climate goals. However, the sector has faced challenges, including rising costs and delays.

Vineyard Wind's turbine manufacturer, GE Vernova, is currently investigating the root cause of the blade failure. The turbine was still in its commissioning phase and undergoing testing when the incident occurred. GE Vernova emphasized that safety is their top priority as they proceed with the investigation.

Recently, Vineyard Wind had installed 21 of its planned 62 turbines, with 10 already generating power. Once fully operational, the project is expected to produce enough electricity to power 400,000 homes. The turbine blade broke on Saturday, prompting authorities to close beaches on the south shore of Nantucket Island due to debris. According to a statement from the Town of Nantucket, significant sharp debris was observed floating in the water, posing hazards to swimmers and beachgoers.

The incident coincides with the busy summer tourist season, when Nantucket's population swells from 14,000 to 80,000. Vineyard Wind is a joint venture between Denmark's Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Avangrid.

In a further development, the BSEE has ordered a halt to Vineyard Wind's power production and construction activities until it can be confirmed that the blade failure won't be duplicated in other turbines. Vineyard Wind has already removed substantial debris from the damaged turbine, and beaches on Nantucket's south shore have since reopened.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

